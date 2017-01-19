A Season of Discovery

Get in on the ground floor of great reading in 2017 with this selection of fiction and nonfiction from new voices: these 22 works of fiction and nonfiction are the Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selections for Spring 2017.

Kayla Ray Whitaker The Animators: A Novel

You probably didn’t know that the next irresistible novel to come your way was going to be a story about a pair of female alternative cartoonists — one straight, one gay — who struggle to turn their life stories into material for edgy, adult animated films. But Kayla Rae Whitaker’s left-field story of friendship and creation, love and art, sickness and health is the unpredictable debut of the season.

Katherine Arden The Bear and the Nightingale: A Novel

This is magic, In Katherine Arden’s adaptation of a Russian fairy tale, a young woman who has inherited supernatural gifts from her grandmother must defend her woodland village from hostile forces — an intolerant priest and a power-hungry Prince among them — and natural threats alike. Cast in prose as enchanted as its world, this will delight readers of Neil Gaiman and Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus.

Thi Bui The Best We Could Do: An Illustrated Memoir

Author Thi Bui maps her family’s emigration from Vietnam, through and beyond the years of war that brought them by arduous boat journey to America. But it’s in the closely-observed details of their collective life in the decades that follow that make this graphic memoir such a luminous and affecting work.

Natalie C. Anderson City of Saints & Thieves

Natalie C. Anderson sets her revenge-driven thriller on the streets of a Kenyan city, the story of a young thief named Tina — whose mother has been murdered in the home of a wealthy man — has drawn comparisons to Steig Larsson’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. An introduction to one of the most compelling and original characters you’re likely to encounter in contemporary fiction.

Caite Dolan-Leach Dead Letters

This is a twisty puzzle of a story — news of the death of her twin sister Zoe brings Ava back from Paris to confront family dysfunction, addiction and a strange game in the form of alphabetical clues, left for Ava and drawing her inexorably toward a confrontation with betrayals and secrets in her own past. Caite Dolan-Leach grabs early, and holds tight.

Michael Farris Smith Desperation Road

Welcome to Faulkner country, where the past is a force with a gravitational pull of its own. But Michael Farris Smith’s tale of two acts of violence and their tangled aftermath has a yearning voice all of its own, and a deep compassion for his characters.



Leah Carroll Down City: A Daughter’s Story of Love, Memory, and Murder

At the age of four, Leah Carroll lost her mother, who was murdered by drug dealers — and by the age of eighteen, her father was dead as well. In Down City, she follows a nearly-cold trail back into shadowed lives and early deaths of her own parents with a combination of heartbreaking memoir and gripping reportage.

Vivek Shanbhag Ghachar Ghochar

What happens when a household is suddenly, and against the odds, given access to wealth and comfort? In Vivek Shanbhag’s sensitively drawn group portrait of a Bangalore family who meet a change in fortune, the result is deeply problematic. A tightly packed and subtly constructed slice of 21st-century Indian society uneasily facing its discontents.

John Freeman Gill The Gargoyle Hunters

Manhattan in the down-at-heels 1970s is not just the setting for this inventive story of a teenager recruited by his father to help “liberate” valuable ornaments — like rare gargoyles — from properties soon to be destroyed. It’s also a character, as John Freeman Gill’s delightful, bittersweet story brings a lost metropolis of faded grandeur and raffish charm to brief, wondrous life.

Emily Fridlund History of Wolves

In Emily Fridlund’s debut novel a teenager raised by an unconventional family in the Minnesota woods finds herself entangled, tragically, with a family of new arrivals to their small town. This wintry, gothic chiller will appeal to readers of The Girls

Melissa Fleming A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea

The impact of Syria’s civil war and the plight of thousands of refugees takes shape in Melissa Fleming’s recounting of the story of Syrian teen Doaa Al Zamel, who fled with her family first to Egypt, and then via a perilous Mediterranean crossing to Europe, which culminated in a shipwreck that took the life of Al Zamel’s husband. Al Zamel’s own heroism during the wreck brought her international attention, and Fleming does moving justice to her amazing story, and helps illuminate countless untold ones.

Emily Ruskovich Idaho: A Novel

Storytelling is an act of memory, of reconstruction, and in her novel Idaho, Emily Ruskovich makes that fact manifest. Ann knows that her husband Wade lost his youngest child to murder — and that his first wife, Jenny, is still serving a prison sentence for the deed. But Wade’s memory is failing, and piecing together the truth of what happened leads Ann — and this boldly drawn novel — into unexpected territory.

Kristen Radtke Imagine Wanting Only This

In this absolutely unique work of graphic memoir, a loss of a beloved uncle moves author Kristen Radtke to collect ruins: deserted towns, decrepit cathedrals, abandoned islands in the Philippines. She deftly uses her travels and the scenes she encounters to weave a story of mortality, fragility, and surprising human resilience in the face of death.

Jason Rekulak The Impossible Fortress

Turn up the Phil Collins and head back to the 1980s for a story of geek love, a teenage computer programmer with a Vanna White obsession, and an elaborate caper. Jason Rekulak offers up a tale with all of the heart and laughter of a John Cusak classic revisited on VHS.

Bill Hayes Insomniac City

A luminous and revealing memoir of author Bill Hayes’s discovery of a new life in New York City after decades in San Francisco — and an unexpected and bittersweet relationship with famed writer and neuroscientist Oliver Sacks, in the final years of his life. Not only a rich portrait of Sacks as a man whose delicately balanced existence was upended by love, but a sparking meditation on change and renewal.

Julie Buntin Marlena: A Novel

Life in her small Michigan town seems oppressive to Cat until she meets live-wire Marlena, whose charismatic intensity and goth glamour quickly inspire devotion. But as addiction to risk — sometimes in chemical form — puts her friend on the path to destruction, Cat’s own life is irrevocably altered in this winning, emotionally charged debut from Julie Buntin.

Lindsey Lee Johnson The Most Dangerous Place on Earth

That would be high school, of course — specifically one located in a wealthy San Francisco suburb, lush with redwoods and laced with all of the social pitfalls that can ensnare an unwary teen. Or, for that matter, the young teacher at the center of Lindsey Lee Johnson’s electric story.

Stephanie Powell Watts No One Is Coming to Save Us

You want audacity? Stephanie Powell Watts remaps F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby onto a tale set in the African-American community of Pineville, North Carolina, where a man named J.J. Ferguson has come back in search of his first love, Ava. This is no Jazz Age retread, however, as Watts sets the story of love, ambition, resentments and unforeseen consequences to music all her own.

Rebecca Schuman Schadenfreude: A Love Story

A collection of German words — including the “harm-joy” of the title — serve as touchstones for Rebecca Schuman’s witty and sensitive look at the country’s culture through her own lifelong obsession, travels, and attempts to find communion with a Teutonic world she can only imperfectly translate.

Patty Yumi Cottrell Sorry to Disrupt the Peace

When Helen Moran learns of the suicide of her adoptive brother, she returns to her Minnesota hometown in the hopes of unraveling the mystery of his self-destruction. But what she finds, in Patty Yumi Cottrell’s deeply affecting, eagle-eyed novel, is the cloud of illusions around her own past.

Shannon Leone Fowler Traveling with Ghosts: A Memoir

A journey through grief, touched off by the author’s tragic loss of her husband to a highly venomous jellyfish sting. Trained herself as a marine biologist, Shannon Leone Fowler finds herself traveling to war-torn Eastern Europe in pursuit of healing. The result is a memoir that finds wonder and startling revelations through the process of mourning.

Tom McAllister The Young Widower’s Handbook: A Novel

Tom McAllister puts his cards on the table with the title — Hunter Cady has lost his wife to a sudden and unforeseeable illness, and at 29, has no idea how his life will go forward. On an impulsive road trip with Kait’s ashes, Hunter confronts his own failure to finish growing up through a series of encounters that show the author’s master of both comedy and affecting pathos.

