Not since the heyday of the Victorian novel, it seems, have sensitive young women been as sorely tested as in recent popular fiction. There is fourteen year-old Evie Boyd, for example, drifting into a Manson-like cult in Emma Cline’s The Girls, Abigail Cress and her classmates skirting disaster in Lindsey Lee Johnson’s The Most Dangerous Place on Earth, and now Madeline Furston, the teenage narrator in Emily Fridlund’s History of Wolves, wandering onto a stage that is set for tragedy. “Before Paul, I’d known just one person who’d gone from living to dead,” Madeline notes at the outset, recalling the four year-old child she was hired to mind when she was fourteen. We feel the first needle-prick of dread. Then the narrative returns to the beginning and to the doldrums of youth.

“My name was Madeline, but at school I was called Linda, or Commie, or Freak.” Linda – as she remains throughout the novel – is not only the child of post-hippie commune parents but also a child of nature, as much a part of the woods and lakes as any heroine in the nineteenth-century novels of Mary Webb. But this is northern Minnesota not misty England. “The twenty acres of land on the east side of Still Lake,” Linda declares, “This is what I knew…I knew the red and white pine on the hilltop, the quaking aspen and birch closer to shore.” Her walk home from the nearest road is “…twenty minutes through snow and sumac before the dogs heard me and started braying against their chains.” To the cabin with one window, “…rags in the casings. A mold-stained tarp flapped over our front door.” At school, Linda mostly observes — caustically (“the Karens, the cheerleaders”) and longingly (beautiful Lily Grierson from the reservation) — until her attention is held by a family moving into the house across the lake. Mother, father, little boy. “It was the worst part of winter, a waste of white in every direction, no place for little kids or city people,” Linda knows, “Beneath a foot of ice, beneath my boots, the walleye drifted…barely beating their hearts.”

When the father returns to his city job, Patra, the childlike mother, hires Linda as a babysitter for Paul and the novel takes shape around his small body and vivid personality. “He had four-going-on-five-year-old plans: visit Mars, get shoes with ties,” Linda observes, begrudgingly won over. In the same breath, however, she reveals that, “At the trial they kept asking, when did you know for sure there was something wrong? And the answer probably was: right away.” It is the first of many intimations. And what lies ahead is indeed awful though hardly surprising; a frontispiece quote from Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, tells us what to expect. Yet Fridlund keeps us in suspense not by widening the drama to create a serpentine whodunit but by tightening the narrative, restricting our vision to what Linda observes with her keen, clear eye. “The mucousy thickness” of lake water in summer; “The frayed vinyl booths” in the local diner; Paul’s father, Leo, “tucking a piece of graying hair behind his ear, like a girl;” Linda pushing Paul on a playground swing: “This what you want?” I asked. “I guess,” he said…Back and forth he went: I stood behind, watched his hood flap. Some sorrow shoved around in my chest, like a stick in wet sand, and so time passed.”

Fridlund’s economical sentences have a lulling, seductive rhythm that she breaks at critical moments, employing a single image, like a trapdoor, to drop us into the void. When Linda, for example, spies Patra putting Paul to bed: “I watched her uncoil his legs from his pants and put him in a diaper. His soft belly puckered beneath the plastic waistband. I’d never seen him in a diaper before. I don’t know why that got to me, but up came a curl of saliva in my throat – something I didn’t expect, a liquid claw.” And later, on a trip to Duluth, when she happens on Leo and Patra in the middle of the night: “She looked so small on her knees on the floor….I might have interrupted them, if I hadn’t seen him push her head away, gently, the way you push an overly affectionate dog.”

Leo is a memorably pathetic tyrant just as Linda’s “inattentively industrious” mother is a wonderfully drawn New Age narcissist. But a frail child dominates this novel and his inevitable disappearance loosens both its suspense and its emotional hold. Linda’s adult life, though sharply drawn in alternating vignettes, seems oddly formless, which may be the point – she is adrift in the world – and her character loses coherence when she leaves Still Lake. Palpable to the final scene, however, is the “low rumble of fear” that Fridlund mercilessly sustains.