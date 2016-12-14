Just Like the Ones We Used to Know

Irving Berlin and Bing Crosby gifted “White Christmas” to the world seventy-five years ago this week, the song first heard on Crosby’s December 25, 1941 Kraft Music Hall radio show. Given Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into WWII just several weeks earlier, the song immediately became, says Jody Rosen in White Christmas: The Story of a Song, “an anthem that spoke eloquently to its historical moment, offering a comforting Christmastime vision to a nation frightened and bewildered.” By the time the first 78-rpm recording was released in October 1942, there were GIs, sailors, and airmen across the globe and longing for home, and the newly formed Armed Forces Radio Service, on which Crosby starred, was deluged with requests for the song. By the end of the war, “White Christmas” was on its way to becoming the world’s bestselling song, which it remains today.

White Christmas dreams, entwined with the sadness and misery of soldiering, run as a refrain through the letters of those who have served on every frontline of every American conflict. In the collection War Letters, one of the handful of books in Andrew Carroll’s Legacy Project series, Warrant Officer Frank J. Conwell pauses during the 1944 Battle of the Bulge to write home with a fond reminiscence of Christmas past — swooping down the local slopes on his Flexible Flyer, snowball fights with friends, heading home to food and fire — and a chilling portrait of Christmas present:

There’s a lot of snow on the Western Front these days and the country looks like a Christmas card. The trees are like old queens stooping from under the weight of their ermine robes . . . Snow lies smooth on the hillsides — it’s beautiful. But the Flexible Flyers have turned into tanks. The snowmen are Schutzstaffel [SS troops]. The snowballs are grenades. The wet stuff trickling down the back of necks is often blood. And when you’re wet and numb with cold there’s no place to go.

”White Christmas” went to Vietnam also, the song played on Armed Forces Radio on April 29, 1975 as the prearranged signal that the final evacuation of Saigon was beginning. Those present have described racing for a helicopter seat in 100-degree heat while Crosby crooned about sleigh bells in the snow as “a bizarre Kafkaesque time” (journalist Frank Snepp). As was every day in Vietnam, for many of the soldiers who served; the following Christmas letter, written by infantryman David Bowan, is collected in Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam:

A truce has been negotiated, so today we do nothing but lie around. It’s raining now, so I am in my tent. Last night one of the Cav’s helicopters circled over “the plains” firing different colored flares. It had speakers mounted, so as it flew by I could hear Christmas carols . . . My heart is crying. I knew that Christmas here would be bad, but not as much as this. Some of the guys are talking to each other, but most are just lying and thinking. Thank you for the pine branch. When I close my eyes and smell it, I can see your tree . . .

Some of the veterans interviewed in David Finkel’s Thank You for Your Service, a follow-up book to his bestseller The Good Soldiers, make clear that bitterness and loneliness can reopen the scars of war at Thanksgiving and Christmas. But Christmas can also be an opportunity for healing. The pivotal event in Kayla Williams’s Plenty of Time When We Get Home occurs at Christmas 2009, when she and her husband — both of them veterans of Iraq, both struggling with recovery from injury or trauma, or with the Veterans Affairs system that is supposed to be helping them — are suddenly able to adopt their first child. From this near-miracle they draw new purpose and hope; their story of “Love & Recovery in the Aftermath of War” ends with them recounting their blessings — and asking the rest of us to do the same: