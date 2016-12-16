Liberty Is Crying: An Interview with Stan Kelly

Political cartoonists have been hard-hit by the arrival of the digital age, losing the breakfast-table pulpit from which they once preached to a captive audience of daily newspaper subscribers. But cartoonist Stan Kelly has remained a vital part of the online presence of his paper — The Onion — and kept his signature style, in which white-suited good guys, innocent children and a weeping Statue of Liberty are faced off against the clearly-labeled dark forces (often sporting fangs) who threaten American institutions that other cartoonists often overlook, from helpless liquor store owners to innocent beauty pageant organizers.



Now, an overview of Kelly’s work has been collected in the straightforwardly-titled Kelly: The Cartoonist America Turns To, a sampling which bills itself as representing a half-century of the cartoonist’s resolutely skeptical view of cultural change, conventional wisdom, and many of the cartoonist’s personal acquaintance. Although we had no idea that Kelly (or the Onion) had been publishing for quite that long, we were curious to hear from the man responsible for this outpouring of patriotic ink, unpredictable ire, and sardonic, often punning last words (delivered every week via a tiny self-portrait of the artist).

While Kelly wasn’t reachable by phone, the book’s editor Ward Sutton has been a regular contributor to these pages, and he proved willing to put us in touch with Kelly via email. The following is a transcript of our exchange.

The Barnes & Noble Review: When did the political cartooning “bug” first bite? Was there a particular issue that inspired your first cartoon?

Stan Kelly: One word sums it all up: Injustice. Just as Superman has X-Ray vision, I have a kind of super-vision that can spot what’s wrong with the world. For example, where some folks see a family-friendly chain restaurant, I see gold-digging, she-devil waitresses waiting to rip out your heart . . . and your wallet. Most citizens are naive to the cruel realities of life — it’s my job to enlighten them. Thankfully, there is no lack of injustice in this world — it’s made me a comfortable living.

Indignation has fueled my work ever since I first began cartooning for my college newspaper, The Scarlet Crimson, back in the 1960s. I can’t recall what topic lay victim to my pen in that first cartoon, but I’m sure it deserved every ounce of scorn I heaped upon it, and that it has never forgotten the thrashing it so roundly received.

BNR: Some political cartoonists go for a minimalist effect, a focus on one iconic image; you’re of the opposite school. Is there a minimum number of issues you like to get into one cartoon?

SK: The artist must assume the reader is dim-witted, or else the message will go clear over their heads. I utilize an arsenal of “tricks of the trade” to help get my points across. For instance, if you want the reader to know a certain person in your cartoon is a bad guy, have them burning a flag. A burning flag is a universal sign that signals to the reader, “This person is a sicko.” That’s just one example. Depending on the topic of the cartoon, I employ as many of these tricks as is necessary. I don’t keep count, I just do what I have to do to defend freedom in this great land.

BNR: Where did you first get the idea for the crying Statue of Liberty who so often appears in your cartoons?

SK: I take issue with your question. Lady Liberty is a powerful symbol of our nation, and I take great care to use her sparingly. It’s only when a cartoon is dealing with issues crucial to the survival of the Republic that I usher her into my panel. To see her shed a single tear should be enough to reduce every honest, patriotic American to a puddle of distraught emotion. I think hard and long before I use a weapon like that on my readers.

You ask, “Where did you first get the idea . . . ?” My answer: I was born with it. You’re surely aware of “American Exceptionalism”? My talent was God-given. Think of it as “Kelly Exceptionalism.”

BNR: What’s the artists’s day like for you? Do you draw in the morning? Do you read the paper first or listen to the radio? Are you inspired by music?

SK: I prefer my cartoons remain unblemished by the filter of newspapers and radio, so I try to avoid those things. It’s one of my talents to intuitively know what’s happening in the world: I absorb news by taking in my surroundings. I often have to go to the store, stop somewhere for a bite to eat, unwind with an offering from my vast video library. Cartooning is what happens when the rest of the world quiets down, or when nothing’s on TV. Sometimes cartoons occur late into the night, fueled by “liquid inspiration”; in the morning there’s an empty bottle and a finished cartoon on my drafting table, and I have no idea how they got there. That’s when you know there is a divine presence bigger than us all, looking down on us, helping us draw those little drips of blood on the Grim Reaper’s scythe.

No, I’m not inspired by music, certainly not the rap bands today’s no-good teens waste their time listening to. In my day, devil’s music (rock) was all the rage. It’s all low-class garbage, with a few exceptions such as Gary Puckett and the Union Gap’s “Young Girl.”

BNR: Let’s talk about your influences. Did you read political cartoons growing up? Are there cartoonists or artists or writers you consider the “gold standard”?

SK: I consider my own work to be the gold standard — or the platinum standard, really, because that’s better than gold. Others have all copied me, stolen from me. Even those that came before simply had the ability to predict what I would one day do and copy it before I did it. Sure, they had some kind of “see the future” talent, but did they have cartooning talent? No.

BNR: As a political cartoonist, do you hope to make a difference with your work? Do you think you’ve changed anything in your years of drawing?

SK: If my cartoons had never existed, you would not recognize the world you’re living in. From the actions of our civic leaders to the fashions you wear, it’s all a result of the power of my pen. My cartoons are read, absorbed into the subconscious, and, finally, manifest in the actions of our countrymen. Think of what you ate for breakfast this morning; that’s all me. You don’t even know it, and yet there I am. Without my cartoons, there would be no new Cold War, no Blu-Ray DVD revolution, no rejection of that bill to fund a new light rail system. I don’t ask for anything in return — I do what I do selflessly . . . for the children.

BNR: Most of your cartoons include a figure of the artist himself, getting the “last word,” so to speak.

SK: I like to have the last word in everything I do, most importantly in my cartoons. That’s why I add a little something extra for the reader, what I call the “Kelly Komment.” As I’ve mentioned earlier, most readers are dim-witted. Some can’t follow my train of thought to the station house of the message I’m trying to get across. The Kelly Komment is the conductor that helps guide the simpleton reader into the depot of meaning.

BNR: A reader of many of your cartoons might get the sense that you’re generally disappointed with what you see around you. Is that reflective of how you are in real life?

SK: Remember how those soldiers looked around at the devastating aftermath of D-Day in Saving Private Ryan? That’s like me today. I wasn’t lucky enough to be born at the right time to get to go shoot people in “The Big One” (WW2). But I’ve encountered enough ex-wives, alimony lawyers, and collection agency jackals to merit a commendation right alongside any of our bravest men in uniform. I am a veteran of life. Have I seen my share of disappointments? Sure, just like Tom Hanks. But I’m going to keep going, sacrificing all that I may, in order to save my Matt Damon.

BNR: What’s been the toughest subject you’ve ever taken on?

SK: Back in 2010, I took Time magazine to task for not making me “Man of the Year.” Undoubtedly a risky move, as I may have made them mad and, as a consequence, they may not consider me in future years (NOTE: I have not yet been named “Man of the Year” in any year after this cartoon appeared). But cartooning is a selfless act; I must, in service of my craft, put my personal vulnerabilities aside and simply act — and draw! — for the public good.

BNR: What’s the most important issue you think you’re going to take on next?

SK: The election of 2016 will go down in history as one of the most disturbing, with disastrous consequences for generations to come: I’m speaking, of course, about the alarming trend of legalizing marijuana. What will become of Honest Liquor Store Owners and the Kindly Adults who depend on making a few extra bucks buying for high school students? Will today’s youth disregard the time-honored ritual of underage binge drinking? I cannot stay silent as cases of cheap beer and overly sweetened beginner beverages sit unopened on store shelves: American tradition is under attack.