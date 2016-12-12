Reading as Respite: A Critic’s Picks in 2016

This year has, I believe, been a trying one for most people — except on the book front, which in both works of fiction and nonfiction offered respite from the battering of the headlines. Here are some of my favorite books of 2016, including what was for me an astounding discovery: the author Adrian McKinty, whose Rain Dogs was published in the middle of the acrimonious political primary season.

The book is the fifth in McKinty’s series of crime novels set in Belfast during the 1980s, but I recommend starting at the beginning of the sequence. The Cold, Cold Ground introduces us to our suitably flawed hero, Detective Inspector Sean Duffy of the Royal Ulster Constabulary. He is one of the few Catholics in the RUC, putting him at odds with many of his colleagues and more so with the Provisional IRA, which disagreeable outfit takes a murderous position on Catholics serving the enemy. Aside from having to check regularly for IRA-planted mercury-tilt bombs under his car, Duffy is the sort of cop we crime novel readers are familiar with: solitary, insubordinate, boozy, and sardonic. Set in 1981 during the hunger strikes at the Maze Prison, this first volume involves a set of murders that look at first like political killings but turn out to have a different motive. The second, I Hear the Sirens in the Street, is set in 1982 and meshes with actual historical figures and events: in this case, with the Falklands War, John DeLorean, and his connection with cocaine trafficking. The third, In the Morning I’ll Be Gone, gets even further entangled in history with the 1984 Provisional IRA bombing of the Conservative Party Conference at a Brighton hotel. Gun Street Girl brings us to 1985 and puts gunrunning, an MI5 agent, and a rogue CIA operative (is there any other kind?) in the picture. This year’s Rain Dogs departs from history with Mohammed Ali making a visit to Belfast in 1987, after which the plot and Duffy hare off to Finland.

At this point you may — or may not — have noticed that all the titles come from Tom Waits lyrics, and, indeed, the novels have an appropriately noir-ish atmosphere redolent of their insalubrious period in history. But always glinting amid the suspense, violence, and dirty dealings of their pages, is a brilliant dark wit; it is this that elevates them for me to the very first rank of crime novels.

The Brighton bombing of the Conservative Party Conference of 1984 is also the event toward which Jonathan Lee’s superb novel High Dive moves. The story begins in 1978 with the recruitment of Dan, a teenage boy, by the Provisional IRA and moves quickly forward six years to the high hopes entertained by the Brighton hotel’s manager: A successfully accommodated conference will, he is sure, bring his promotion. Alas, Dan shows up at the hotel, registering under another name, and an air of menace seeps into the story. It is against this, this silent tick-tock, that the lives of the story’s various characters are explored and expanded. Happily, this novel, too, has an element of humor, not least in the quotidian details of hotel management; its ending, on the other hand, is a real white-knuckle affair.

Helen Dunmore’s Exposure is both a spy novel and a truly inspired variation on E. Nesbit’s The Railway Children. Set in 1960, it is the story of Simon, a happily married, easygoing functionary at the British Admiralty whose lack of backbone results in his playing the stooge for his patron, a man who has been spying for the Soviets. Simon ends up in prison, excoriated by the press and pilloried by the public. His wife, Lily, who, as a girl, came to England as a refugee from Hitler’s Germany, knows a thing or two about the fate of scapegoats and finds herself and her children confronting a similar predicament. She, however, is made of steelier stuff than her husband and takes charge, to extremely satisfactory effect. The novel moves on several levels, resonating with Nesbit’s story, Lily’s back-story, and with different species of betrayal and exposure.

The American novel that brought me the most pleasure this year is Paulette Jiles’s News of the World — a finalist, as it happens, for the National Book Award. This is a story of the Old West of 1870 and a young girl, a “redeemed captive” of the Kiowa Indians, being returned to her relations by an old codger. He scratches out a living as a “news reader,” reading selections from big city papers to small-town audiences. The two become friends as they travel across Texas confronting hardship, evil, and gunfire. Filled with material detail, the book is fast-paced, often very funny, and, to be perfectly honest, heartwarming as all get-out.

This year marked the 200th anniversary of Charlotte Brontë’s birth, an event commemorated in part by Claire Harman’s Charlotte Brontë: A Fiery Heart, a revelatory, often refreshingly tart biography. Harman captures the weird, stormy, rivalrous atmosphere that prevailed in the parsonage at Haworth as well as Charlotte’s bond with her sisters, her growing contempt for her dissipated brother, and her galling subjection to her selfish father. Harman is deft and brisk with character and event, giving a full picture of Charlotte’s literary inspirations and her ambition, a dauntless determination that brought fame and — as it turns out — a certain amount of unedifying vanity. I tore through this book as though it itself were a novel.

Ruth Franklin’s Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life is an extraordinary accomplishment, and I say that as a person who has never especially liked Jackson’s works, which have always struck me as being both moralistic and masochistic. Now I understand where that came from. Franklin lays bare the font of Jackson’s sensibility in her mother’s sadistic carping on her appearance and manner, which, in turn, seems to have groomed her for marriage to a philandering, hypercritical egoist. That is only one aspect of this deeply researched book, which is, in the end, an astute psychological study and a real contribution to women’s social history.

Brendan King’s Beryl Bainbridge: Love by All Sorts of Means is another truly fine biography. Here is a startling account of a byzantine romantic life, one marked by terrifically bad decisions — if that is the word — all around. The book goes a long way toward explaining Bainbridge’s peculiar imagination, expressed in her wonderfully odd novels. King includes generous quotations from Bainbridge’s letters and diaries, and one passage in particular pretty much captures the essence of this woman’s life: Describing an interlude with a married pursuer, she wrote: “What on earth, I told myself, am I doing here, in an antique shop with a man with a beard and four children?”

Joe Jackson’s Black Elk: The Life of an American Visionary is a superb, well written work of immense research and documentation recounting the life and times of the Lakota Sioux warrior, prophet, and healer who is best known to us from Black Elk Speaks (interviews put together by John Neihardt in the 1930s). Jackson’s book is not only a biography but a heart-wrenching, blood-boiling record of some of the worst chapters in the long history of white aggression against Native Americans — through massacres, evictions, one broken treaty after another, on and on into the mid-twentieth century, when Black Elk died. This is one of the best books of the entire year.

I had the pleasure of reviewing two first-rate books this year for the Barnes & Noble Review that brought me joy, Tessa Hadley’s simply wonderful novel, The Past, and Simon Montefiore’s grisly group biography and giant slice of history, The Romanovs. Once again, both books are leavened by humor and wit, which we need in this moment maybe more than ever.