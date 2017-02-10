The Coen Brothers Should Adapt These Five Books

Last summer in a Lululemon on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, I noticed Joel Coen and his wife, the actress Frances McDormand, standing next to me, considering a pair of shorts. I’d seen them in the neighborhood over the years, but this was arguably my closest encounter and my best opportunity to slip Coen — director, writer, producer (with younger brother Ethan) of some of my favorite films — my latest thriller, Lucidity, which I felt was Coen-esque without trying to be. The only problem was I didn’t have a copy. The book was slated to be published in February 2017 by The Overlook Press, the folks behind True Grit, an earlier Coen brothers project.

Before I knew it McDormand said something about wanting “board” shorts, and the two left the store before I could find a way to embarrass myself.

In an ode to that missed opportunity, I’ve come up with a truncated list of books — aside from my own (Knife Music and The Big Exit included) — that I think would make good Coen brothers movies.

Virtual Light

By William Gibson

The Coen brothers have yet to do sci-fi, but Gibson’s Virtual Light might be a good place to start because, yeah, it’s sci-fi, but at its core it’s a violent, noir detective story, and we all know about the Coen brothers and hardboiled detective stories. (Blood Simple and Fargo found inspiration in James M. Cain, Miller’s Crossing was influenced by Hammett’s Glass Key, and The Big Lebowski is infused with a bit of Raymond Chandler’s The Big Sleep.) Gibson’s cyberpunk novels are laced with humor, and the less cyberpunk-y Virtual Light has a Coen-esque plot that’s straightforward, centering on the theft of a pair of sunglasses that are a lot more high-tech than they seem (read: a much better version of Google Glass). The novel’s set in 2005, but the movie would likely be set in 2025 or 2030.

The Chill

By Ross Macdonald

Ross MacDonald was one of the hardboiled masters, and it seems inevitable that the Coen brothers will adapt one of his novels. They’ve been linked to Black Money, one of his bestselling books featuring famed private detective Lew Archer. I’m partial to The Chill, one of Macdonald’s best-plotted books, which shares a similarity with Lucidity: It deals with two murders twenty years apart. Paul Newman played Archer in the 1966 film Harper (he was called Lew Harper in the film) and 1975’s The Drowning Pool. The novelist William Goldman, a fan of Macdonald’s who’d later win Academy Awards for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, wrote the screenplay for Harper and received a 1967 Edgar Award for it.

The Ask

By Sam Lipsyte

Lipsyte’s dark humor would translate well into the Coen brothers’ realm. Milo Burke, the bumbling, downward-spiraling hero of The Ask, is a failed artist who’s fired from his “good shitty” job as a development officer for a second-tier university (which has shades of A Serious Man). His redemption lies in the hands of Purdy Stuart, an eccentric, wealthy former classmate who made his money as an Internet entrepreneur and now attends ideas conferences in Vail, Colorado. I never met an eccentric Internet entrepreneur I didn’t like, and Lucidity has Hal Shelby, who thinks enough money can solve any cold case.

It Can’t Happen Here

By Sinclair Lewis

With Donald Trump occupying the Oval Office, Sinclair Lewis’s 1935 dystopian novel, which predicts the rise of fascism in the U.S., has suddenly received a lot of attention (along with George Orwell’s 1984) and a big bump in sales. The novel is a mix of seriousness and satire, and while it may not seem like a total natural for the Coen brothers to tackle, the period and character types seem right up their alley They certainly have a thing for 1930’s Art Deco, and O Brother Where Art Thou? was set in the Deep South in the ’30s.

A Confederacy of Dunces

By John Kennedy Toole

They’ve been trying to make a movie out of the Pulitzer Prize–winning A Confederacy of Dunces for years. At one time, John Goodman, a Coen brothers mainstay, was slated to play the role of Ignatius J. Reilly, the obese, delusional, cantankerous slob — and modern-day Don Quixote — who wreaks havoc in the New Orleans French Quarter. But that didn’t happen. Philip Seymour Hoffman was also linked to the role. And Will Ferrell. Steven Soderbergh, who came close to directing a screen adaption, thought Dunces was cursed. “I’m not prone to superstition,” he said a few years back, “but that project has got bad mojo on it.”



DAVID CARNOY is an executive editor at CNET and the author of the acclaimed thrillers The Big Exit and Knife Music, both available from The Overlook Press. His new thriller, Lucidity, will be available February 7, 2017.