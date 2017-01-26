The Pluto Platter and the Power of Play

The Frisbee turns sixty this week, the world-popular toy first produced by the Wham-O novelty toy company on January 23, 1957 (though briefly called the “Pluto Platter”). Begun in a garage, Wham-O followed its Frisbee success with the Hula Hoop (1958), the Slip ‘N Slide (1961), and the Super Ball (1965). Not every Wham-O product of the era was a winner — among the bombs was a nuclear fallout shelter cover for the patio, marketed to Cold War worry: “40 Million May Die — How About You?” — but Wham-O made a fortune by marketing its simple, durable toys to Baby Boom Nation, every kid in the suburbs anxious to join the latest “as seen on TV” fad.

Both the Frisbee and the Hula Hoop are in the National Toy Hall of Fame; joining them there is LEGO, which on January 28, 1958 patented its signature stud-hole design. In 2000 LEGO was voted “Toy of the Century” by several organizations, but in the early years of the next century the family-owned Danish company faced a survival crisis, created partly by the kids turning to electronics, partly by company missteps. In Brick by Brick, David Robertson and Bill Breen describe how, after registering the biggest loss in its history in 2003, LEGO not only avoided disaster but became, according to Brand magazine in 2015, “Most Powerful Brand in the World.” Instead of riding out the mania for digital gadgetry, LEGO tapped into it as a “serial innovator” — programmable bricks, role-adaptive board games, etc. — and, in a four-year spurt during a global recession, quadrupled its sales, outpacing even Apple. Robertson and Breen report that there are currently almost one million YouTube clips showcasing LEGO brick-art and over-the-top creations.

Many authorities in education and child development have lamented the death of simpler, truer forms of play killed off by organized sports, overcomplicated toys, and overanxious parents. In Play Anything, Ian Bogost extends the play principle far beyond the playground and childhood, arguing that, like games, every situation and relationship has built-in structural limitations and offers an opportunity for play:

What if we treated everything the way we treat soccer and Tetris — as valuable and virtuous for being exactly what they are, rather than for what would be convenient, or for what we wish they were instead, or for what we fear they are not? Walks and meadows, aunts and grandfathers, zoning board of appeals meetings and business trips. Everything. Our lives would be better, bigger, more meaningful, and less selfish. That’s what it means to play. To take something — anything — on its own terms, to treat it as if its existence were reasonable. The power of games lies not in their capacity to deliver rewards or enjoyment, but in the structured constraint of their design, which opens abundant possible spaces for play.

Among the “toys of the imagination” inducted into the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York are the ball, the stick, and the cardboard box. In Wonderland: How Play Made the Modern World, Steven Johnson builds upon the argument, presented in Johan Huizinga’s groundbreaking Homo Ludens (1938), “that civilization arises and unfolds in and as play.” Johnson’s discussion goes beyond the myriad pleasures and productive offshoots of play to our “surprise instinct” — the “evolved neural mechanisms that promote learning when they have experiences that confound their expectations.” Johnson says that the surprise instinct is hardwired into us, and we are passing it on to our post-humans: