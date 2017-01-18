Utopian Tomorrow or Yesterday’s Dream?

Pursuing its mandate for “the maintenance of international peace and security,” the United Nations Security Council held its first meeting on January 17, 1946. Given the plight of 100,000 postwar Jewish refugees, and Arab-Israeli tensions already simmering to a boil, the SC’s first mission was more to create, rather than merely maintain, peace. This the SC could not do, and with the 1947 UN resolution to partition Palestine, creating the state of Israel, the first, nine-month Arab-Israeli war began in May 1948. But UN mediator Ralph Bunche did eventually broker a regional armistice, earning the American scholar-statesman a Nobel Peace Prize.

The larger, intractable Arab-Israeli problem, now entering its seventieth year, anchors the ongoing debate over how the Security Council should and should not exercise its authority. Those who defend the operational strategies of the SC point to successful peacekeeping missions in Mozambique, Cambodia, and elsewhere; those who criticize or dismiss the SC altogether point to the more recent failures in Yugoslavia, Rwanda, and Syria and argue that most important resolutions are either ignored by the combatants, unenforced by the UN, or torpedoed beforehand by a veto from one of the permanent SC members.

Among the pessimists is Columbia University historian Mark Mazower, author of Governing the World: The History of an Idea, 1815 to the Present. Mazower traces the search for effective world governance back to the post-Napoleonic Concert of Europe; in his last paragraphs Mazower says that the historic ideal of establishing concord among sovereign nations, despite the showmanship and lip service, is on the verge of collapse:

The world’s heads of state flock annually to the United Nations General Assembly. There are discussions of reform and grandiose declarations of global targets, which mostly go unmet. Politicians, journalists, bankers, and businessmen make their pilgrimage to the heavily guarded Alpine precinct of Davos, seeking to confirm through this triumph of corporate sponsorship that a global ruling elite exists and that they belong to it. Our representatives continue to hand over power to experts and self-interested self-regulators in the name of efficient global governance while a skeptical and alienated public looks on. The idea of governing the world is becoming yesterday’s dream.

Samantha Power’s Pulitzer-winning “A Problem from Hell”: America and the Age of Genocide is regarded as one of the most damning assessments of UN failure. But Power, now the US representative to the UN, is clearly not about to give up on the dream of effective world government. Her more recent Chasing the Flame is partly a biography of the charismatic UN representative Sergio Vieira de Mello, among those killed in the 2003 Canal Hotel Bombing in Baghdad, and partly an argument about how the UN peacekeeping flame must be adjusted rather than extinguished. Power underscores that the lesson of Vieira de Mello’s life is that we must not expect to solve our international problems quickly, cheaply, or with simplistic fight-or-flight responses:

Because of the terrible costs of the U.S.-led war in Iraq, Americans today seem torn between two impulses. The first is to retreat from global engagement altogether. We do not feel sure that our government or we ourselves know what we are doing. The second is to go abroad to stamp out threats in the hopes of achieving full security. Vieira de Mello’s life reminds us of the impossibility of either course. The United States can no more pack up and turn away from today’s global threats than it can remake the world to its own liking. Vieira de Mello understood that just because he couldn’t cure all ills didn’t mean he should not do what he could to ameliorate some.

Power argues that the West needs to concentrate less on promoting democracy and more on promoting “individual dignity.” Such an adjustment seems to be reflected in recent Security Council policies and initiatives on human rights. In Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide, Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn say that human rights initiatives which target women offer a three-for-one return, improving not only individual lives and local economies but the prospects of international peace, as America’s counterterrorist agencies have recently realized: