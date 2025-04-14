10 Can’t-Miss Audiobooks by Indie Authors

I have a confession: I am not an “audiobooks person.” And yes, I realize I’m writing an audiobooks blog post. But hear me out. Or better yet, let me rephrase since this is in writing—I wasn’t an audiobooks person. . .until I listened to these ten can’t-miss audiobooks by indie authors and became a total convert!

True story!

And this isn’t the first time I’ve made such a pivot. I used to be a print reader. Scratch that: I used to be a print snob, working at a small independent bookstore. But then I moved into a tiny apartment in NYC with limited shelf space and started working at B&N Press, where, fortunately for my cramped studio, eBooks became a necessary go-to.

Now, I’m pivoting again. And I think, like my trusty NOOK eReader, this one’s going to stick. The rich, immersive world of audiobooks has opened up a whole new way to experience storytelling. It’s a refreshing change of pace because, funny enough, you can literally adjust the narration speed!

Why these audiobooks? In my role at B&N Press, I work closely with self-published authors and independent publishers to help bring their stories to millions of B&N and NOOK readers. This vibrant community consistently delivers high-quality work, often setting trends and embracing fresh, bold ideas. I selected these particular audiobooks because they reflect not only my personal taste, but also some of the best storytelling the indie world has to offer.

OK, enough about me. I’m a bookseller at heart, after all. So, here’s my list of can’t-miss audiobooks by indie authors that sound as good as they read!

Audiobook $9.99 Behind Enemy Lines Behind Enemy Lines By R.J. Patterson

Narrated by Kyle Tait

I'm a fan of a good political thriller. These books take something that can be polarizing—politics (eek!)—and make it palatable. And it's because of heroes like Jack Ryan, or in this taut, fast-paced narrative, Titus Black, that we keep coming back. Like any good thriller, there are cliffhangers that make you hit "next chapter" without hesitation. The solo narrator impresses with his ability to shift between characters using subtle voice variations, making the story easy to follow and emotionally engaging. Overall, this is the kind of politics you won't mind bringing up at the dinner table.

Audiobook $13.99 The Bequest The Bequest By B. E. Baker

I can pinpoint the exact moment I got hooked on this book: when the author mentioned the fake company "Lolalime." I remember thinking, "What a great company name!" Then, as I walked on the treadmill in my Lululemon pants listening to this story about strong, smart women, it hit me—I was so captivated by the narration and writing that I actually believed in a fake company! The narrators' performances take an already strong text to the next level, with voice work that brings the dynamic between the two central characters—Abby and Amanda—alive and easy to follow. The emotional tension runs deep throughout. Honestly, if someone handed me a ranch in Utah, I might just pack up—Lulus and all—and learn how to wrangle some cattle myself.

Audiobook $16.99 Hopelessly Romantic: Heartwarming and Humorous Romance Hopelessly Romantic: Heartwarming and Humorous Romance By Barbara Freethy

Narrated by Janelle Tedesco

I started listening to this audiobook on walks with my dog. In the freezing cold. With horribly windy weather. Why? Because, as I listened to this light, charming, and utterly delightful story, I was transported to the warm, sunny shores of California. A girl can dream, right? And there's plenty to dream about. Narrator Janelle Tedesco brings energy and playfulness to the fun, flirty dialogue—even nailing a male Australian accent (norrr!)! With breezy pacing and heartwarming moments, I could easily imagine myself listening to this on a beach. Honestly, summer can't come soon enough, but at least I have this gem to get me through these last cold and windy days.

Audiobook $19.50 Tress of the Emerald Sea: A Cosmere Novel Tress of the Emerald Sea: A Cosmere Novel By Brandon Sanderson

Narrated by Michael Kramer

Yes, you are reading this correctly. Brandon Sanderson is what we in the biz consider an indie author; well, hybrid author, actually, because, like this series series , he publishes some books on his own. Including this whimsical and vivid fairytale, which had me literally laughing out loud. From the quirky characters to the witty writing, the narrator's rich, flowing voice complements the story's lyrical prose perfectly. His shifting inflections match the tone like waves on an emerald sea rising and falling. Funny, imaginative, and immersive—an exceptional production from an incomparable author.

Audiobook $14.99 Circle of Bones: A Gripping Serial Killer Thriller Circle of Bones: A Gripping Serial Killer Thriller By Malcolm Richards

Narrated by Hannah Hedley

I've always wanted to visit Cornwall, England, especially after watching Poldark (and yes, I know it's based on books, but those don't have the dashing Aidan Turner). The countryside looks lovely—picturesque, with the sea glittering and the blue-sky shining. The perfect place for a murder. . .wait, what? Evocative and mysterious, with narration that adds texture through varied British accents and a soothing pace, Circle of Bones gives Broadchurch vibes in all the best ways. While the core mystery might feel familiar, the writing and narration breathe new life into it. The setting feels lived-in, the characters authentic, and with each chapter ending, you'll be eager to discover what happens next.

Audiobook $19.99 Where He Can't Find You Where He Can't Find You By Darcy Coates

Narrated by Reba Buhr

When my family gets together, we love to watch a horror movie. I guess my family is a little weird. But it's also why I love horror, especially Stephen King-type horror, which this spine-tingling story nails. With voice work that enhances every eerie twist, the town of Doubtful comes alive through haunting atmospheric details. The narration expertly navigates the line between suspense and the supernatural, with teenage characters you will actually be fond of (and hope survive) in this genre-blending plot. This YA horror-thriller surprises in all the right ways.

Audiobook $14.99 The Librarian of Crooked Lane (The Glass Library, book 1) The Librarian of Crooked Lane (The Glass Library, book 1) By C. J. Archer

Narrated by Marian Hussey

There have been a few British narrators on this list, but Marian Hussey is a standout. Her cozy accent and thoughtful inflection lend charm to this well-paced historical fantasy layered with mystery and magic. Despite being a spin-off, it's easy to step into this world, thanks to an easy-to-understand backstory and great character work. I especially loved the dynamic between the two main female characters. And the narrator is also deft and distinct in transitioning between male and female voices. C.J. Archer has once again crafted a world you'll want to return to time and time again.

Audiobook $12.99 Windswept: A Novel of WWI Windswept: A Novel of WWI By Annabelle McCormack

Narrated by Elizabeth Grace

Historical fiction is my favorite genre. I'd been eyeing this book for a while based on the blurb, and I wasn't disappointed! Steeped in detail, this audiobook is both intellectually rich and emotionally powerful. The narrator's deliberate pacing allows you to fully absorb the intricate writing, while subtle sound effects and voice variation bring this World War I-era story to life. A thoughtful and deeply felt performance that hits all the right notes for me. I'm beyond excited that there are more books in this series to keep me occupied!

Audiobook $9.99 The Man by the Sea The Man by the Sea By Jack Benton

Narrated by Kevin E. Green

I won't apologize for having two British small-town coastal mysteries on this list. I wasn't lying when I said I really want to visit Cornwall—the setting of this fast-paced, easy-to-follow mystery. This time, the story leans more noir, following a ragged private detective trying to unravel the strange mystery of a peculiar man. Is something supernatural at play? I won't spoil it for you! But I will say that the story benefits from layered character work and a narrator who brings complexity to even the minor roles. The main character's struggles are handled with nuance, and the varied voice work helps the story stay grounded while moving at a brisk, satisfying pace.

Audiobook $9.99 The Concordia Deception The Concordia Deception By J.J. Green

Narrated by J.J. Green

Have you ever tried to narrate your own book? No? Me neither! Which is why I was so impressed with author J.J. Green narrating her own audiobook! This is no small feat, especially for indie authors needing to balance creative ambition with production costs. That's why I had to include this title. Green not only took on the challenge herself but delivered a performance that truly fits the sci-fi genre. Her steady, thoughtful narration pairs well with the book's futuristic world, filled with new planets, alien predators, and the ever-relatable instinct to survive, no matter how far from Earth we go.

So, which audiobook caught your eye—ear? No matter which you might choose, whether you’re commuting, cleaning, or curled up with a cup of tea and a cozy blanket, I promise each of these audiobooks by indie authors offers a completely unique way to enjoy a good story.

Hurry up and press play already!