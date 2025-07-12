10 Murderbot Read-Alikes with Just Enough Existential Dread

What does it mean to truly exist? What are we doing here and why? Now that the final episode of season one of Murderbot Diaries is behind us, it begs the question: how shall we choose to spend the fleeting passage of time? No, we don’t have to get philosophical about this, we’ve got books for that.

You can either revisit the adventures of SecUnit, the snarky, hyper-aware, murderous security android, by reading the series in order, or get your fill of existential dread from the books on this list. Dark dystopian forces meet space operas and cyberpunk masterpieces collide with speculative explorations — here, in the vastness of sci-fi reads, lies the paradox of purpose.

A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle's supervillain empire. With sharp satire and plenty of "unanswered" questions, this is a book with existential dread at its core.

This award-winning, genre-bending sci-fi novel takes us to a distant future where a sentient AI spaceship controls the human bodies inhabiting it. After a catastrophic event, only one ancillary (controlled body) remains, and she's determined to find justice — no matter the cost.

A haunting tale of time travel, love and humanity, this book follows a host of interconnected characters that jump at the chance to make mindful choices that have the power to impact the timeline of the universe — in the best way.

Set in a world dominated by capitalism, this is a thrilling game of pursuit between a pharmaceutical pirate and a military android. Overflowing with existential dilemmas like the complexities of free will, autonomy and identity — there's so much to unpack.

Pushing the boundaries of imagination, layered prose and rich world-building drive this haunting tale set in an oppressive ghost city. A group of misfits sets out to challenge these dark forces, but no part of their mission comes without sacrifice.

A space opera that actually sings, this a fun albeit high-stakes adventure you don't want to miss out on. It's an action-packed, heartfelt romp through a highly-controlled galaxy where knowledge is forbidden and songs are — weapons.

This is an endearing and wildly entertaining tale about sentient robots and humans living in harmony with nature and each other. While this is a comforting story with hope at its core, it doesn't shy away from existential questions.

Boasting a unique magic system, this is a Gothic space opera with a touch of romance. Laugh-out-loud funny and spine-tingling all at once, this clever tale explores existential themes like loneliness, identity and mortality.

Deeply philosophical, this novel flips the script on what it means to be human in a world run by technology. Imagine your consciousness merging with a vast AI landscape. Brimming with nerdy humor, this inventive pop culture infused sci-fi read will make you reflect on what it means to truly exist.