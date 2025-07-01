B&N Reads

12 Back to School Books to Beat First Day Jitters

By Margarita Polkowska / July 1, 2025 at 12:01 am

We are still enjoying summer, but the first day of school will be here soon enough. And we know that starting school again — or for the first time — can stir up emotions big and small. This is why we put together a list of gentle, funny and reassuring picture books that will help kids beat first day jitters. Whether your little one is starting preschool, kindergarten, or they just need a little extra support, here are twelve back-to-school books that pack courage and comfort.

Tiny T. Rex and the First-Day Oopsies: A Back-to-School Book

By Jonathan Stutzman
Illustrator Jay Fleck

The world’s cutest prehistoric apex predator is back… to school. This is a relatable and adorable way to help kids with first day jitters.

The Crayons Go Back to School

By Drew Daywalt
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers

The beloved crayon characters are back for back-to-school of course… and they are thrilled about it. Fun, relatable and reassuring — these crayons are too cool for school.

The Goodnight Train Ready for School

By June Sobel
Illustrator Laura Huliska-Beith

This is a cute and comforting bedtime story that’s sure to help preschoolers and kindergartners feel more ready for school by morning.

First Day Critter Jitters (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Jory John
Illustrator Liz Climo

Facing a new challenge is certainly daunting. But when you realize that everyone gets the first day jitters, your feelings don’t have to be so scary. First Day Critter Jitters is the perfect story for everyone’s new beginning—whether they are big or small.

The Marvelous Now

By Angela DiTerlizzi
Illustrator Lorena Alvarez Gómez

This vibrant picture book that encourages children to savor the moment is a breath of fresh air and the perfect story to help keep young minds at ease.

What Do You Do with a Problem?

By Kobi Yamada
Illustrator Mae Besom

The beloved combination of Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom is back with this charming exploration of what to do with a problem. Young readers will delight in the story and engage in the deeper questions of how to handle challenges.

The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!

By Mo Willems

Does the Pigeon HAVE to go to school? The short answer is yes, he does! Children who are timid about their first day of school will find comfort in The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! and start to look forward to their new adventure!

Time for School, Little Blue Truck: A Back to School Book for Kids

By Alice Schertle
Illustrator Jill McElmurry

Everyone’s favorite little blue truck has made a friend—a school bus! And by a stroke of luck, Blue is there to help his new friend in a moment of need.

Grumpy Monkey School Stinks!: A Graphic Novel

By Suzanne Lang
Illustrator Max Lang

The Grumpy Monkey goes graphic novel! That means gobs more hilarity from your favorite frowner and all his hilarious antics as Jim navigates school.

We Don't Eat Our Classmates (Penelope Rex Series #1)

By Ryan T. Higgins
Illustrator Ryan T. Higgins

An unceasingly hilarious story about a young dinosaur (in pink overalls) who can’t help but eat all her classmates. Young reader will adore the illustrations as they cackle from start to finish.

The Night Before Kindergarten

By Natasha Wing
Illustrator Julie Durrell

You can never be over-prepared for your young one’s first day of school, and this instant classic is here to make sure that everything is in order before the big day! A spin-off of the classic Christmas poem, Wing retains the rhythmic verse while delivering on the joys of a read-aloud.

Chrysanthemum

By Kevin Henkes
Illustrator Kevin Henkes

Perfect for kids facing their first week of school, this is an ode to self-esteem and individuality. Full of humor and insights, it’s a calming read for first day jitters.

