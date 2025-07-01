12 Back to School Books to Beat First Day Jitters

We are still enjoying summer, but the first day of school will be here soon enough. And we know that starting school again — or for the first time — can stir up emotions big and small. This is why we put together a list of gentle, funny and reassuring picture books that will help kids beat first day jitters. Whether your little one is starting preschool, kindergarten, or they just need a little extra support, here are twelve back-to-school books that pack courage and comfort.

Hardcover $9.99 The Crayons Go Back to School The Crayons Go Back to School By Drew Daywalt

Illustrator Oliver Jeffers In Stock Online Hardcover $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The beloved crayon characters are back for back-to-school of course… and they are thrilled about it. Fun, relatable and reassuring — these crayons are too cool for school. The beloved crayon characters are back for back-to-school of course… and they are thrilled about it. Fun, relatable and reassuring — these crayons are too cool for school.

Board Book $10.99 The Goodnight Train Ready for School The Goodnight Train Ready for School By June Sobel

Illustrator Laura Huliska-Beith In Stock Online Board Book $10.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a cute and comforting bedtime story that’s sure to help preschoolers and kindergartners feel more ready for school by morning. This is a cute and comforting bedtime story that’s sure to help preschoolers and kindergartners feel more ready for school by morning.

Hardcover $17.99 First Day Critter Jitters (B&N Exclusive Edition) First Day Critter Jitters (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jory John

Illustrator Liz Climo In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Facing a new challenge is certainly daunting. But when you realize that everyone gets the first day jitters, your feelings don’t have to be so scary. First Day Critter Jitters is the perfect story for everyone’s new beginning—whether they are big or small. Facing a new challenge is certainly daunting. But when you realize that everyone gets the first day jitters, your feelings don’t have to be so scary. First Day Critter Jitters is the perfect story for everyone’s new beginning—whether they are big or small.

Hardcover $18.99 The Marvelous Now The Marvelous Now By Angela DiTerlizzi

Illustrator Lorena Alvarez Gómez In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This vibrant picture book that encourages children to savor the moment is a breath of fresh air and the perfect story to help keep young minds at ease. This vibrant picture book that encourages children to savor the moment is a breath of fresh air and the perfect story to help keep young minds at ease.

Hardcover $17.95 What Do You Do with a Problem? What Do You Do with a Problem? By Kobi Yamada

Illustrator Mae Besom In Stock Online Hardcover $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The beloved combination of Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom is back with this charming exploration of what to do with a problem. Young readers will delight in the story and engage in the deeper questions of how to handle challenges. The beloved combination of Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom is back with this charming exploration of what to do with a problem. Young readers will delight in the story and engage in the deeper questions of how to handle challenges.

Hardcover $17.99 The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! By Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Does the Pigeon HAVE to go to school? The short answer is yes, he does! Children who are timid about their first day of school will find comfort in The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! and start to look forward to their new adventure! Does the Pigeon HAVE to go to school? The short answer is yes, he does! Children who are timid about their first day of school will find comfort in The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! and start to look forward to their new adventure!

Paperback $5.99 The Night Before Kindergarten The Night Before Kindergarten By Natasha Wing

Illustrator Julie Durrell In Stock Online Paperback $5.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You can never be over-prepared for your young one’s first day of school, and this instant classic is here to make sure that everything is in order before the big day! A spin-off of the classic Christmas poem, Wing retains the rhythmic verse while delivering on the joys of a read-aloud. You can never be over-prepared for your young one’s first day of school, and this instant classic is here to make sure that everything is in order before the big day! A spin-off of the classic Christmas poem, Wing retains the rhythmic verse while delivering on the joys of a read-aloud.

Paperback $9.99 Chrysanthemum Chrysanthemum By Kevin Henkes

Illustrator Kevin Henkes In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Perfect for kids facing their first week of school, this is an ode to self-esteem and individuality. Full of humor and insights, it’s a calming read for first day jitters. Perfect for kids facing their first week of school, this is an ode to self-esteem and individuality. Full of humor and insights, it’s a calming read for first day jitters.