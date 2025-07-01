15 Required Reads for Today’s and Tomorrow’s Syllabus

Why do certain books get assigned at school, while others are passed over? Books that are recommended for the classroom often hold timeless messages or challenge outdated perspectives. These books are great conversation starters, offer a vital lens into the past or are a wake-up call for the future. While classics like Lord of the Flies and The Great Gatsby will probably always be required reading — our world is changing. This is why we have compiled a curated mix of today’s required reads paired with new titles destined to join required reading lists of tomorrow.

Animal Farm By George Orwell

Even if you read this in school, it's time to read it again. Under the cuddly guise of an animal society, the encroaching totalitarian state is not lost on the pigs and the hamsters of the world. It's an unexpectedly cautionary tale that's widely banned for a reason.

We Are Not Free: A Printz Honor Winner By Traci Chee

We Are Not Free tells the fictionalized story of 14 teenagers uprooted from their lives in San Francisco and sent to live in mass incarceration camps. Poignant and heartbreaking, this is a beautifully written work about a little-talked-about part of American history.

Fahrenheit 451: A Novel By Ray Bradbury

Fahrenheit 451 is an essential read for everyone. Bradbury's disturbing dystopian novel stresses the dangers of willful ignorance and the censorship of knowledge. Ray Bradbury's writing is stunning, and the grim future he had predicted is a haunting image that will never fade from your mind.

The Faculty Lounge: A Novel By Jennifer Mathieu

Although this book is laugh-out-loud funny, it offers young people a much-needed lens into what it really takes to be an educator. With all the complexities of the educational system, this thought-provoking read brings to light that teachers, like the rest of us, are only human.

Parable of the Sower By Octavia E. Butler

This is a haunting look at a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate and economic catastrophes. Thought-provoking and brilliantly written, Parable of the Sower is a warning about what the future of Earth could look like if climate change is not taken seriously.

Dune By Frank Herbert

A masterpiece of the Science Fiction genre, Dune laid the foundation for many of the epics that followed. Frank Herbert addresses overarching themes of family politics, religion, environment and the all-encompassing temptation of power, all set against the backdrop of a futuristic civilization that, at times, can be unflinchingly prophetic.

Come and Get It (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Kiley Reid

From the author who debuted with the brilliant Such A Fun Age comes another incisive and empathetic novel that bandies with real-world themes of race, class and privilege with equal parts wit and heart. With human characters propelling a thick plot, this is a dazzling follow-up for an author worth keeping an eye on.

Best of All Worlds By Kenneth Oppel

A Twilight Zone-esque premise — a family cabin disappears. Exploring the ethics and moral dilemmas of what happens when the world as you know it no longer exists, this is a thought-provoking speculative fiction read that raises important questions.

The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale (Booker Prize Winner) By Margaret Atwood

The timely sequel to The Handmaid's Tale is a powerful call to action that teaches young people that their voices and choices matter. A gripping work of dystopian fiction, this novel deserves a place on required reading lists.

Eleanor & Park: A Novel By Rainbow Rowell

Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rainbow Rowell's career. Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity. With deeply relatable themes and real-world issues, this modern title is a great contender for required reading.

Things Fall Apart By Chinua Achebe

Colonialism and community loom large in this read that's as quick as it is compelling. This story has captivated and educated readers for over 60 years. A popular required reading pick for college, the novel encourages reflection and discussion.

The Bluest Eye By Toni Morrison

The very first novel by the indelible Toni Morrison explores America's unflinching obsession with beauty through the eyes of 11-year-old Pecola, who prays for blue eyes. Sharp and insightful, Morrison's narratives always retain an almost prophetic cultural relevance, and Bluest Eye is no different.

Between the World and Me By Ta-Nehisi Coates

Life is plenty challenging these days; take comfort in this beautifully written letter from a father to his son about his past, present and future in an unpredictable world. Tackling enduring injustice and social issues, this is a solid choice for school required reading lists.

The Bell Jar (P.S. Series) By Sylvia Plath

One of the most profound character portraits of mental illness, The Bell Jar tells the story of a brilliant young artist who is losing her mind. Grappling with themes of feminism, societal pressures, and ambition, this is a deep dive into a mind capable of so much being gradually reduced to so little.

Firekeeper's Daughter By Angeline Boulley

Debut author Angeline Boulley has crafted an immersive and heart-stopping thriller told through the eyes of 18-year-old Daunis, a biracial, un-enrolled member of the Ojibwe tribe. With authentic depictions of the complexities of Native communities and the trauma and strength of Native women, this book is a complete standout for YA and adult readers alike.