Monsters, Vampires, Haunted Houses, and Other Creepy Things: 17 Slightly Scary Halloween Picture Books for Kids

No tricks here! Just treats in the form of slightly scary, and often laugh-out-loud funny picture books to get you ready for Halloween! We’ve got something for every type of fan of Halloween. Forget lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!). We have Monsters, Vampires, and Haunted Houses to complement other creepy things like carrots, crayons, and pairs of underwear. And don’t worry, we even have ghosts, witches, and the one and only Grumpy Monkey joining in on the fun in the ways only they can, so keep reading to find out what books we recommend you read with your youngest readers to celebrate this spooky season!

Monsters

Pig the Monster (B&N Exclusive Edition) Aaron Blabey

Dracula, Pennywise, The Terrible Trivium … Pig the Monster? Aaron Blabey's Pig the Pug is back and, this time, the gluttonous goblin is on the trick-or-treat trail. This hilarious Halloween story has Blabey's signature rhyming text, identifiable illustrations, and the re-readability that he's known for. A perfect gift for anyone who likes to chuckle and a theme that fits seamlessly with the other Pig the Pug stories.

Hey, That's MY Monster! (I Need My Monster Series) Amanda Noll, Howard McWilliam

Another addition to the I Need My Monster series, Hey, That's MY MonsterI is the delightful monster-under-the-bed story that is both cute and creepy all at the same time! When Ethan's monster leaves him with a note saying that someone else needs him more, Ethan's dismayed to find out that his monster left him for HIS SISTER! That simply won't do. So, Ethan tries to find his sister her own monster, and just as he starts to lose hope, a frighteningly fun tutu-wearing monster shows up!

How to Catch a Monster (How to Catch… Series) Adam Wallace, Andy Elkerton

The How to Catch series is a huge success, and this addition is no exception! Laughter-inducing and inventive, this book about the monster in the closet will remind readers that not everything is as scary as they seem. But get ready! This book is certain to inspire your young readers to build innovative traps on their own.

Vampires

Vampenguin Lucy Ruth Cummins

Be careful, your little ones might get some ideas for your next zoo visit after reading this one! The story of baby Dracula at the zoo with his family where he slips out of his stroller to spend the day hanging out with the penguin and trades places (unnoticed by his parents) with a baby penguin, this book is full of the shenanigans that happen behind the backs of caretakers.

I Love My Fangs! Kelly Leigh Miller

Wiggly teeth ain't got nothin' on this vampire. The story of a Young Dracula with a loose (then lost!) tooth, this endearing spin on the classic tale will be the laugh out loud Halloween read of kids' dreams! I mean, can a vampire only have ONE fang? Young Dracula isn't sure and tries everything, and his antics are sure to bring out some giggles.

A Haunted House

Hardly Haunted Jessie Sima

House just wants to be a home … the problem? She just might be a tiny bit haunted. With spooky vibes, cobwebs, creaky hinges, scritchy windows on windy days, and clanging pipes, it's hard to imagine a family who isn't afraid of her. She'll do her best to be as still as possible to attract a new family. Will House be able to find a family who doesn't mind being haunted? Read to find out!

There's a Ghost in This House Oliver Jeffers

Equal parts spooky and charming, Oliver Jeffers once again puts his brilliance on display in this uniquely creative and ghostly tale that breaks the fourth wall. A natural, yet distinct complement to What We'll Build and Here We Are, There's a Ghost in This House is an enchanting twist that everyone should experience.

Ghosts

Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition) Flavia Z. Drago

A story of friendship, courage, and the most endearing ghost you'll ever meet. Follow Gustavo's journey from shy spirit to friendly phantom, all while admiring the original vibrant illustrations. Flavia Z. Drago's debut is a treat for the eyes and heart leaving you in love with Gustavo all year round.

The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt Riel Nason, Byron Eggenschwiler

This is a story about the not-so-spooky little ghost. Ghosts are usually imagined to be sheets, but this little guy is a quilt. The little ghost feels disappointed that his friends and family zoom around and his quilt is too heavy to keep up. This book is funny and just the cutest addition to our Halloween collection. Will the little ghost have fun this Halloween?

Witches

Leila, the Perfect Witch Flavia Z. Drago

From Flavia Z. Drago's ever-expanding, bewitching world of Gustavo comes Leila, The Perfect Witch. With a pinch of perfection, a splash of superbness and a big heap of humility, Leila, The Perfect Witch is a masterful brew of storytelling. Leila's quest to win the Magnificent Witchy Cake-off is an excellent complement to Gustavo, the Shy Ghost.

A Spoonful of Frogs: A Halloween Book for Kids Casey Lyall, Vera Brosgol

What's been prepared for you today is … a cauldron full of laugh-out-loud creepiness and seriously spooky storytelling. Casey Lyall and Vera Brosgol concocted a Halloween treat with a shelf life that never expires and will toad-ally satisfy the most discerning palettes. Told through the lens of a television cooking show, a witch tries to incorporate a frog in her recipe, but things don't go as planned. A Spoonful of Frogs can be paired nicely with the Pig the Pug series, Room on the Broom and Gustavo, the Shy Ghost.

And Other Creepy Things

Creepy Carrots! Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown

There's nothing creepy about carrots… Or is there? Jasper Rabbit helps himself to carrots from Crackenhopper Field morning, noon, and night. But when he starts seeing eerie carrots everywhere, his favorite snack becomes his biggest threat. Is he imagining things? Or are these vexing vegetables really following him? Inspired by the Twilight Zone, Creepy Carrots' black, white, and orange illustrations are clever, campy, and entirely entertaining.

Creepy Pair of Underwear! Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown

Who knew underwear could be creepy? The incredible talent of writer Aaron Reynolds and illustrator Peter Brown come together in this silly picture book. Fans of Creepy Carrots! will love this addition to the series, and children will be waiting on the edge of their seats to see if Jasper Rabbit will overcome his fear of underwear.

Creepy Crayon! (B&N Exclusive Edition) Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown

Just when Jasper Rabbit thought all his underwear and carrot conundrums were resolved, misfortune creeps back into his life. Struggling with schoolwork is something that's very normal — but what would happen if a crayon appeared that magically did the work for you? Surely nothing bad could happen … Creepy Crayon! is the latest installment in Aaron Reynolds' and Peter Brown's bestselling Creepy series and the B&N Exclusive Edition features a poster bringing together the Creepy Carrot, Creepy Underwear and the Creepy Crayon!

The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin (with CD) Joe Troiano, Susan Banta

Have you ever seen a square pumpkin? Me either. Well, until I picked up The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin. In a pumpkin patch full of square pumpkins, in came Spookley who proves that despite the teasing of all the pumpkins, sometimes being different can save the day. Essentially, Spookley is the Rudolph of Halloween. No tricks here! Just treats!