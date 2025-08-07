2025 B&N Children’s and YA Book Awards Winners

The wait is over. Our 5th annual Children’s & YA Book Awards honoring exceptional works in children’s publishing are here. Deeply devoted to children’s literature, our booksellers hand-selected each winner from the shortlist featuring outstanding picture books, books for young readers and YA reads. Striking the chords of imagination, it’s easy to see why these stories are destined to delight readers for generations to come.

Without further ado, we’re excited to announce this year’s B&N Children’s and YA Book Awards winners. Joining former awardees Amari and the Night Brothers, Knight Owl, The Swifts and A Royal Conundrum are…

Overall Winner & Picture Book Winner

Hardcover $18.99 The Bakery Dragon The Bakery Dragon By Devin Elle Kurtz In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ember can’t understand why he’s constantly overlooked — even if he is more adorable than formidable. Whet your appetite and join this little dragon on a quest to find himself. He may be small but his heart could fill a bakery. The feel-good picture book celebrates kindness, generosity and creativity, making it the perfect read-aloud. Ember can’t understand why he’s constantly overlooked — even if he is more adorable than formidable. Whet your appetite and join this little dragon on a quest to find himself. He may be small but his heart could fill a bakery. The feel-good picture book celebrates kindness, generosity and creativity, making it the perfect read-aloud.

What Our Booksellers Are Saying About The Bakery Dragon:

“What a great message for kids.” – Anna, New York, NY

“Ultimately, kindness, sharing and friendship are the true treasures.” – Olja, Buffalo, NY

“Devin Elle Kurtz’s illustrations are a true treat for the senses.” – Steph, Baltimore, MD

“A sweet tale about friendship and perseverance.” – Cara, New York, NY

Young Reader Winner

Hardcover $17.99 Vanya and the Wild Hunt Vanya and the Wild Hunt By Sangu Mandanna In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building. Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building.

YA Winner

Hardcover $19.99 Don't Let the Forest In Don't Let the Forest In By CG Drews In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Drawings come to life in this YA horror read. With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted). Drawings come to life in this YA horror read. With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).