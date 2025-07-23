2025 B&N Children’s & YA Book Awards Young Readers Shortlist

Our annual Children’s & YA Book Awards are back, and we’re buzzing with excitement about all the young reader titles that made the shortlist. These middle grade books and graphic novels not only have the power to whisk you to magical worlds, but share heartfelt and thought-provoking journeys that enlighten and inspire. Whether you’re a fan of fantastical tales or prefer thrilling reads, you can’t go wrong with these standout picks.

Hardcover $17.99 Vanya and the Wild Hunt Vanya and the Wild Hunt By Sangu Mandanna In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building. Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building.

Paperback $8.99 The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition) The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Amy Sparkes In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An unlikely hero tasked with saving an impossible house in the most whimsical world we’ve seen in a while. You can practically feel the magic seeping off the pages in this first series installment. An unlikely hero tasked with saving an impossible house in the most whimsical world we’ve seen in a while. You can practically feel the magic seeping off the pages in this first series installment.

Paperback $9.99 The Flicker The Flicker By H.E. Edgmon In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A page-turning, post-apocalyptic thriller with the soul of a tender, found family narrative. Come for the tension, stay for the heart. This heartfelt, thought-provoking story makes the perfect addition to young readers’ TBRs. A page-turning, post-apocalyptic thriller with the soul of a tender, found family narrative. Come for the tension, stay for the heart. This heartfelt, thought-provoking story makes the perfect addition to young readers’ TBRs.

Hardcover $18.99 Away Away By Megan E. Freeman In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An inspiring story of a group of kids forced out of their homes, but refusing to accept what they’re told as to why. Once they start asking questions, it’s up to them to get to the bottom of it all. An inspiring story of a group of kids forced out of their homes, but refusing to accept what they’re told as to why. Once they start asking questions, it’s up to them to get to the bottom of it all.

Paperback $15.99 The Other Side of Tomorrow: A Graphic Novel The Other Side of Tomorrow: A Graphic Novel By Tina Cho

Illustrator Deb JJ Lee In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With stunning illustrations and gripping verse, this powerful and engaging graphic novel offers an enlightening glimpse into the totalitarian regime of North Korea through the journey of two children who yearn to be free. With stunning illustrations and gripping verse, this powerful and engaging graphic novel offers an enlightening glimpse into the totalitarian regime of North Korea through the journey of two children who yearn to be free.