2025 B&N Children's & YA Book Awards Shortlist, Awards, B&N Reads

2025 B&N Children’s & YA Book Awards Young Readers Shortlist

By Margarita Polkowska / July 23, 2025 at 12:01 am

Our annual Children’s & YA Book Awards are back, and we’re buzzing with excitement about all the young reader titles that made the shortlist. These middle grade books and graphic novels not only have the power to whisk you to magical worlds, but share heartfelt and thought-provoking journeys that enlighten and inspire. Whether you’re a fan of fantastical tales or prefer thrilling reads, you can’t go wrong with these standout picks.

Vanya and the Wild Hunt

Hardcover $17.99

Vanya and the Wild Hunt

Vanya and the Wild Hunt

By Sangu Mandanna

In Stock Online

Hardcover $17.99

Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building.

Overflowing with magic and wonder, this is an action-packed fantasy adventure inspired by Indian mythology and steeped in British folklore. Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, this story offers a relatable cast of characters and vivid world-building.

The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $8.99

The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Amy Sparkes

In Stock Online

Paperback $8.99

An unlikely hero tasked with saving an impossible house in the most whimsical world we’ve seen in a while. You can practically feel the magic seeping off the pages in this first series installment.

An unlikely hero tasked with saving an impossible house in the most whimsical world we’ve seen in a while. You can practically feel the magic seeping off the pages in this first series installment.

The Flicker

Paperback $9.99

The Flicker

The Flicker

By H.E. Edgmon

In Stock Online

Paperback $9.99

A page-turning, post-apocalyptic thriller with the soul of a tender, found family narrative. Come for the tension, stay for the heart. This heartfelt, thought-provoking story makes the perfect addition to young readers’ TBRs.

A page-turning, post-apocalyptic thriller with the soul of a tender, found family narrative. Come for the tension, stay for the heart. This heartfelt, thought-provoking story makes the perfect addition to young readers’ TBRs.

Away

Hardcover $18.99

Away

Away

By Megan E. Freeman

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

An inspiring story of a group of kids forced out of their homes, but refusing to accept what they’re told as to why. Once they start asking questions, it’s up to them to get to the bottom of it all.

An inspiring story of a group of kids forced out of their homes, but refusing to accept what they’re told as to why. Once they start asking questions, it’s up to them to get to the bottom of it all.

The Other Side of Tomorrow: A Graphic Novel

Paperback $15.99

The Other Side of Tomorrow: A Graphic Novel

The Other Side of Tomorrow: A Graphic Novel

By Tina Cho
Illustrator Deb JJ Lee

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.99

With stunning illustrations and gripping verse, this powerful and engaging graphic novel offers an enlightening glimpse into the totalitarian regime of North Korea through the journey of two children who yearn to be free.

With stunning illustrations and gripping verse, this powerful and engaging graphic novel offers an enlightening glimpse into the totalitarian regime of North Korea through the journey of two children who yearn to be free.

Afia in the Land of Wonders

Hardcover $24.99

Afia in the Land of Wonders

Afia in the Land of Wonders

By Mia Araujo
Illustrator Mia Araujo

In Stock Online

Hardcover $24.99

Mia Araujo paints Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in a new light in this enchanting journey steeped in curiosity and self-discovery. The fully illustrated, whimsical tale about finding the courage to face your fears highlights the unique bond often shared between twins.

Mia Araujo paints Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in a new light in this enchanting journey steeped in curiosity and self-discovery. The fully illustrated, whimsical tale about finding the courage to face your fears highlights the unique bond often shared between twins.