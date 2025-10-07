2025 National Book Awards Finalists
The National Book Foundation continues to honor the best in American literature with the prestigious National Book Awards. Last month, the 2025 longlist was announced and now the incredible finalists have been revealed. With sweeping narratives, intimate personal reflections and inspirational tales for young readers, celebrate the wonders of the written word with the 2025 National Book Awards Finalists.
Fiction
The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)
Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.
A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book)
Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.
The Antidote: A Novel
Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.
North Sun: Or, The Voyage of the Whaleship Esther
This allegory follows a whaling ship on an unforgettable voyage that slowly devolves into a brutal encounter with the open sea.
Palaver: A Novel
Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.
Nonfiction
One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This
Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.
Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy
By Julia Ioffe
Journalist Julia Ioffe examines modern-day Russia through a feminist lens, using personal anecdotes, stories and research to trace the social and political evolution of women in Russian society.
Things in Nature Merely Grow
By Yiyun Li
In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.
Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care
By Claudia Rowe
Through interviews with psychologists, judges, and the former foster children themselves, Claudia Rowe shines a light on the flawed American Foster Care system in this necessary analysis.
When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World
A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle. .
Poetry
The New Economy
An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.
Becoming Ghost: Poetry
Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.
Scorched Earth: Poems
By Tiana Clark
Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.
I Do Know Some Things
Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.
The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems
A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.
Young People’s Literature
A World Worth Saving
By Kyle Lukoff
Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.
The Leaving Room
A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.
The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story
Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.
Truth Is: A Novel in Verse
Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.
(S)Kin
By Ibi Zoboi
Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.
Translated Literature
On the Calculation of Volume, Book III
By
Solvej Balle
Translator Sophia Hersi Smith & Jennifer Russell
Time is broken (but not meaningless) in this mind-bending installment in an epic seven-volume series of novels that rewrite time and history of the world as we know it.
We Are Green and Trembling
By
Gabriela Cabezón Cámara
Translator Robin Myers
A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.
The Remembered Soldier
By
Anjet Daanje
Translator David McKay
A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.
We Computers: A Ghazal Novel
By
Hamid Ismailov
Translator Shelley Fairweather-Vega
A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.
Sad Tiger
By
Neige Sinno
Translator Natasha Lehrer
Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.
View the 2025 National Book Awards longlist or revisit the 2024 National Book Awards longlist.