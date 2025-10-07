Authors We Love, Authors You Need To Read, Awards, B&N Reads, We Recommend

2025 National Book Awards Finalists

By BN Editors / October 7, 2025 at 10:15 am

The National Book Foundation continues to honor the best in American literature with the prestigious National Book Awards. Last month, the 2025 longlist was announced and now the incredible finalists have been revealed. With sweeping narratives, intimate personal reflections and inspirational tales for young readers, celebrate the wonders of the written word with the 2025 National Book Awards Finalists.

Fiction

The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)

Hardcover $28.00

The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)

The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother)

By Rabih Alameddine

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.

Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.

A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book)

Hardcover $29.00

A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book)

A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book)

By Megha Majumdar

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.

Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.

The Antidote: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

The Antidote: A Novel

The Antidote: A Novel

By Karen Russell

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.

Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.

North Sun: Or, The Voyage of the Whaleship Esther

Paperback $17.95

North Sun: Or, The Voyage of the Whaleship Esther

North Sun: Or, The Voyage of the Whaleship Esther

By Ethan Rutherford

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.95

This allegory follows a whaling ship on an unforgettable voyage that slowly devolves into a brutal encounter with the open sea.

This allegory follows a whaling ship on an unforgettable voyage that slowly devolves into a brutal encounter with the open sea.

Palaver: A Novel

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

Palaver: A Novel

Palaver: A Novel

By Bryan Washington

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.

Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.

Nonfiction

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This

By Omar El Akkad

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.

Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.

Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy

Hardcover $35.00

Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy

Motherland: A Feminist History of Modern Russia, from Revolution to Autocracy

By Julia Ioffe

In Stock Online

Hardcover $35.00

 
Journalist Julia Ioffe examines modern-day Russia through a feminist lens, using personal anecdotes, stories and research to trace the social and political evolution of women in Russian society.  

 
Journalist Julia Ioffe examines modern-day Russia through a feminist lens, using personal anecdotes, stories and research to trace the social and political evolution of women in Russian society.  

Things in Nature Merely Grow

Hardcover $26.00

Things in Nature Merely Grow

Things in Nature Merely Grow

By Yiyun Li

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.00

In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.

In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.

Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care

Hardcover $28.00

Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care

Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care

By Claudia Rowe

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Through interviews with psychologists, judges, and the former foster children themselves, Claudia Rowe shines a light on the flawed American Foster Care system in this necessary analysis.

Through interviews with psychologists, judges, and the former foster children themselves, Claudia Rowe shines a light on the flawed American Foster Care system in this necessary analysis.

When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World

Hardcover $30.00

When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World

When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World

By Jordan Thomas

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle. .

A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle. .

Poetry

The New Economy

Hardcover $22.00

The New Economy

The New Economy

By Gabrielle Calvocoressi

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.00

An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.

An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.

Becoming Ghost: Poetry

Paperback $17.99

Becoming Ghost: Poetry

Becoming Ghost: Poetry

By Cathy Linh Che

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.

Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.

Scorched Earth: Poems

Paperback $17.99

Scorched Earth: Poems

Scorched Earth: Poems

By Tiana Clark

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.

Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.

I Do Know Some Things

Hardcover $22.00

I Do Know Some Things

I Do Know Some Things

By Richard Siken

In Stock Online

Hardcover $22.00

Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.

Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.

The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems

Hardcover $30.00

The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems

The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems

By Patricia Smith

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.

A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.

Young People’s Literature

A World Worth Saving

Hardcover $18.99

A World Worth Saving

A World Worth Saving

By Kyle Lukoff

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.

Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.

The Leaving Room

Hardcover $19.99

The Leaving Room

The Leaving Room

By Amber McBride

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.

A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.

The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story

Hardcover $18.99

The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story

The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story

By Daniel Nayeri

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.

Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.

Truth Is: A Novel in Verse

Hardcover $21.99

Truth Is: A Novel in Verse

Truth Is: A Novel in Verse

By Hannah V. Sawyerr

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.99

Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.

Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.

(S)Kin

Hardcover $19.99

(S)Kin

(S)Kin

By Ibi Zoboi

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.

Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.

Translated Literature

On the Calculation of Volume, Book III

Paperback $15.95

On the Calculation of Volume, Book III

On the Calculation of Volume, Book III

By Solvej Balle
Translator Sophia Hersi Smith & Jennifer Russell

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.95

Time is broken (but not meaningless) in this mind-bending installment in an epic seven-volume series of novels that rewrite time and history of the world as we know it.

Time is broken (but not meaningless) in this mind-bending installment in an epic seven-volume series of novels that rewrite time and history of the world as we know it.

We Are Green and Trembling

Paperback $17.95

We Are Green and Trembling

We Are Green and Trembling

By Gabriela Cabezón Cámara
Translator Robin Myers

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.95

A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.  

A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.  

The Remembered Soldier

Paperback $22.95

The Remembered Soldier

The Remembered Soldier

By Anjet Daanje
Translator David McKay

In Stock Online

Paperback $22.95

A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.  

A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.  

We Computers: A Ghazal Novel

Paperback $20.00

We Computers: A Ghazal Novel

We Computers: A Ghazal Novel

By Hamid Ismailov
Translator Shelley Fairweather-Vega

In Stock Online

Paperback $20.00

A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.  

A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.  

Sad Tiger

Paperback $22.95

Sad Tiger

Sad Tiger

By Neige Sinno
Translator Natasha Lehrer

In Stock Online

Paperback $22.95

Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.  

Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.  

View the 2025 National Book Awards longlist or revisit the 2024 National Book Awards longlist.