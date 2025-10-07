2025 National Book Awards Finalists

The National Book Foundation continues to honor the best in American literature with the prestigious National Book Awards. Last month, the 2025 longlist was announced and now the incredible finalists have been revealed. With sweeping narratives, intimate personal reflections and inspirational tales for young readers, celebrate the wonders of the written word with the 2025 National Book Awards Finalists.

Fiction

Hardcover $28.00 The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) By Rabih Alameddine Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.

Hardcover $29.00 A Guardian and a Thief: A Novel (Signed Book) By Megha Majumdar Moments of desperation lead to devastating consequences in this sharp story of two families facing the unthinkable. Poignant and timely, A Guardian and a Thief asks how far you would go to ensure a brighter future in times of uncertainty.

Hardcover $30.00 The Antidote: A Novel By Karen Russell Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tale — journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology and community.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Palaver: A Novel By Bryan Washington Bryan Washington, author of Lot, returns with an intimate tale of mother and son, identity, home and humanity. This is perfect for fans of Ocean Vuong and Andrew Sean Greer.

Nonfiction

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This By Omar El Akkad Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.

Hardcover $26.00 Things in Nature Merely Grow By Yiyun Li In the face of crushing tragedy, Yiyun Li chooses to meet life on her own terms. Her quietly moving memoir of deep surrender is unlike any other.

Hardcover $30.00 When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World By Jordan Thomas A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the literal front lines of that battle.

Poetry

Hardcover $22.00 The New Economy By Gabrielle Calvocoressi An ungendered body recounts childhood memories and projects dreams for an alternate future in this powerful collection from Gabrielle Calvocoressi.

Paperback $17.99 Becoming Ghost: Poetry By Cathy Linh Che Cathy Linh Che chronicles the complex journey of her own parents, refugees who escaped the Vietnam War, and how their identity shaped he perception of herself.

Paperback $17.99 Scorched Earth: Poems By Tiana Clark Tiana Clark returns with her sophomore collection of poems, this time reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, heartache and resilience through exceptional vulnerability.

Hardcover $22.00 I Do Know Some Things By Richard Siken Richard Siken uses his matter-of-fact voice to release the heartbreak and grief first introduced to him in his early years of childhood. Each poem is a room in the house that makes up a complex mind.

Hardcover $30.00 The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems By Patricia Smith A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.

Young People’s Literature

Hardcover $18.99 A World Worth Saving By Kyle Lukoff Kyle Lukoff combines fantasy with real-world elements in this moving story of a young trans teenager looking to find their place in the universe.

Hardcover $19.99 The Leaving Room By Amber McBride A poignant story of what happens in the minutes between life and death through the eyes of a Keeper named Gospel, who helps souls reach their next phase.

Hardcover $21.99 Truth Is: A Novel in Verse By Hannah V. Sawyerr Slam poet Truth Bangura knows that her words have power, but after one of her deeply personal performances goes viral, Truth learns that her real strength comes from her choices.

Hardcover $19.99 (S)Kin By Ibi Zoboi Reluctant to explore her magical ancestry, teenager Marisol crosses paths with Genevieve, and the two discover that they might have a cosmic connection rooted in ancient magic in this explosive fantasy.

Translated Literature

Paperback $17.95 We Are Green and Trembling By Gabriela Cabezón Cámara

Translator Robin Myers Paperback $17.95 A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.

Paperback $22.95 The Remembered Soldier By Anjet Daanje

Translator David McKay Paperback $22.95 A poignant portrait of a war-torn mind, The Remembered Soldier is a gripping story of lost love, broken identity and the winding path to healing in the midst of turmoil.

Paperback $20.00 We Computers: A Ghazal Novel By Hamid Ismailov

Translator Shelley Fairweather-Vega Paperback $20.00 A lyrical and surreal story of language, art and thought that knows no bounds. We Computers is a funny and hopeful take on modernism through a historical lens.

Paperback $22.95 Sad Tiger By Neige Sinno

Translator Natasha Lehrer Paperback $22.95 Brilliantly written and immensely impactful, this is a necessary exploration into memory, life and trauma from a remarkable author.

