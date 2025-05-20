The Summer Reading Challenge (for grown-ups!)
Every year we plan to read all the books and soak up all the sun, but something always gets in the way. This year? This is the year that we finally read. Now, we’re not trying to put you into any kind of shame spiral or anything — in fact, we have prizes to win that don’t have anything to do with how much you read. (Check out our Instagram post for more details.)
But sometimes the only thing standing between you and your goals of 14 books over the summer is inspiration — and that’s where we come in.
Each week this summer we’ll have a prompt to help you get on your way. Plus, we’ve provided you with four titles for every theme on the list — to either inspire you or save you from having to pick one yourself.
The only thing you need is a book, a spot to read and curiosity about a world beyond your own. (If you’re here, we know you have at least the curiosity.)
Please take a look, dip in, and make this a book summer.
Week 1 Adventure 5/26
The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Paperback $19.00
Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mount Everest Disaster
By Jon Krakauer
Paperback $18.00
I Cheerfully Refuse
By Leif Enger
Paperback
$16.00
$18.00
Week 2. Backyard 6/2
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World
By Ada Limón
Paperback $20.00
The Backyard Bird Chronicles (2024 B&N Gift Book of the Year)
By
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Paperback
$16.00
$19.00
Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship
Paperback $18.00
Week 3. Hot Dogs – 6/9
Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs
By Jamie Loftus
Hardcover $26.99
When the Wolf Comes Home
By Nat Cassidy
Paperback $18.99
Women Who Run with the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype
Week 4. Hot & Humid – 6/16
The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator
Paperback $20.00
Flirting Lessons
Paperback $19.00
The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon
By David Grann
Paperback $18.00
Week 5. Shade – 6/23
Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door
Paperback $20.00
The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz
Yellowface (Reese's Book Club Pick)
By R. F. Kuang
Paperback
$16.99
$18.99
My Year of Rest and Relaxation
Paperback $18.00
Week 6 Cool 6/30
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
Paperback
$17.00
$20.00
Creation Lake: A Novel
Paperback $20.00
Just Kids
By Patti Smith
Paperback $18.99
All Fours: A Novel
By Miranda July
Paperback $19.00
Week 7 Shark Week 7/7
Jaws
Paperback $18.00
Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark
By Greg Skomal , Ret Talbot
Paperback $18.99
Sharks in the Time of Saviors
Paperback $19.00
Week 8. Stars – 7/14
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race
This Is How You Lose the Time War
By Amal El-Mohtar , Max Gladstone
Paperback $17.99
Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void
By Mary Roach
Paperback $16.95
Orbital (Booker Prize Winner)
Paperback $17.00
Week 9. Ocean – 7/21
Lucy by the Sea: A Novel
Paperback $18.00
Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life
Paperback $19.00
Swan Song
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Week 10. Forests – 7/28
Swift River: A Novel
Paperback
$14.99
$17.99
North Woods: A Novel
By Daniel Mason
Paperback
$16.00
$18.00
The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster
Paperback $17.99
Week 11. Campfire Stories- 8/3
Lonesome Dove (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Paperback $24.99
The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War
The Lost Tomb: And Other Real-Life Stories of Bones, Burials, and Murder
By
Douglas Preston
Foreword by David Grann
Paperback
$16.99
$19.99
Graveyard Shift: A Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By M. L. Rio
Paperback
$14.99
$16.99
Week 12 Wandering 8/11
Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park
Wandering Stars: A Novel
By Tommy Orange
Paperback
$16.00
$18.00
A Field Guide to Getting Lost
Paperback $19.00
Week 13. Puzzles – 8/18
Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II
The Thursday Murder Club (Thursday Murder Club Series #1)
Paperback $18.00
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession
Paperback $18.00
The Guest List (Reese's Book Club Pick)
By Lucy Foley
Paperback $16.99
Week 14 School – 8/25
Educated: A Memoir
Paperback $20.00
The Secret History
By Donna Tartt
Paperback $18.00
Bunny: A Novel
By Mona Awad
Paperback $18.00