The Summer Reading Challenge (for grown-ups!)  

By Michele Laikowski / May 20, 2025 at 9:53 am

Every year we plan to read all the books and soak up all the sun, but something always gets in the way. This year? This is the year that we finally read. Now, we’re not trying to put you into any kind of shame spiral or anything — in fact, we have prizes to win that don’t have anything to do with how much you read. (Check out our Instagram post for more details.)  

But sometimes the only thing standing between you and your goals of 14 books over the summer is inspiration — and that’s where we come in. 

Each week this summer we’ll have a prompt to help you get on your way. Plus, we’ve provided you with four titles for every theme on the list — to either inspire you or save you from having to pick one yourself. 

The only thing you need is a book, a spot to read and curiosity about a world beyond your own. (If you’re here, we know you have at least the curiosity.)  

Please take a look, dip in, and make this a book summer. 

Week 1 Adventure 5/26

The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook

By Hampton Sides

Hardcover $35.00

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Gabrielle Zevin

Paperback $19.00

Into Thin Air: A Personal Account of the Mount Everest Disaster

By Jon Krakauer

Paperback $18.00

I Cheerfully Refuse

By Leif Enger

Paperback $16.00 $18.00

Week 2. Backyard 6/2

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World

By Ada Limón

Paperback $20.00

The Backyard Bird Chronicles (2024 B&N Gift Book of the Year)

By Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley

Hardcover $31.00 $36.00

Tom Lake

By Ann Patchett

Paperback $16.00 $19.00

Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship

By Catherine Raven

Paperback $18.00

Week 3. Hot Dogs – 6/9

Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs

By Jamie Loftus

Hardcover $26.99

When the Wolf Comes Home

By Nat Cassidy

Paperback $18.99

Women Who Run with the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype

By Clarissa Pinkola Estés Phd

Paperback $22.00

Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Bonnie Garmus

Paperback $19.00

Week 4. Hot & Humid – 6/16

The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator

By Timothy C. Winegard

Paperback $20.00

Flirting Lessons

By Jasmine Guillory

Paperback $19.00

The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon

By David Grann

Paperback $18.00

Till Summer Do Us Part (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Meghan Quinn

Paperback $15.99 $18.99

Week 5. Shade – 6/23

Agent Sonya: The Spy Next Door

By Ben Macintyre

Paperback $20.00

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz

By Erik Larson

Paperback $22.00

Yellowface (Reese's Book Club Pick)

By R. F. Kuang

Paperback $16.99 $18.99

My Year of Rest and Relaxation

By Ottessa Moshfegh

Paperback $18.00

Week 6 Cool 6/30

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension

By Hanif Abdurraqib

Paperback $17.00 $20.00

Creation Lake: A Novel

By Rachel Kushner

Paperback $20.00

Just Kids

By Patti Smith

Paperback $18.99

All Fours: A Novel

By Miranda July

Paperback $19.00

Week 7 Shark Week 7/7

Jaws

By Peter Benchley

Paperback $18.00

Chasing Shadows: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Great White Shark

By Greg Skomal , Ret Talbot

Paperback $18.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors

By Kawai Strong Washburn

Paperback $19.00

Close to Shore: The Terrifying Shark Attacks of 1916

By Michael Capuzzo

Paperback $18.00

Week 8. Stars – 7/14

Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race

By Margot Lee Shetterly

Paperback $18.99

This Is How You Lose the Time War

By Amal El-Mohtar , Max Gladstone

Paperback $17.99

Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void

By Mary Roach

Paperback $16.95

Orbital (Booker Prize Winner)

By Samantha Harvey

Paperback $17.00

Week 9. Ocean – 7/21

Lucy by the Sea: A Novel

By Elizabeth Strout

Paperback $18.00

Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life

By William Finnegan

Paperback $19.00

Swan Song

By Elin Hilderbrand

Paperback $15.99 $18.99

The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean

By Susan Casey

Paperback $19.00

Week 10. Forests – 7/28

Swift River: A Novel

By Essie Chambers

Paperback $14.99 $17.99

North Woods: A Novel

By Daniel Mason

Paperback $16.00 $18.00

The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster

By John O'Connor

Paperback $17.99

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail

By Bill Bryson

Paperback $19.00

Week 11. Campfire Stories- 8/3

Lonesome Dove (Pulitzer Prize Winner)

By Larry McMurtry

Paperback $24.99

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War

By John "Chick" Donohue , J. T. Molloy

Paperback $18.99

The Lost Tomb: And Other Real-Life Stories of Bones, Burials, and Murder

By Douglas Preston
Foreword by David Grann

Paperback $16.99 $19.99

Graveyard Shift: A Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By M. L. Rio

Paperback $14.99 $16.99

Week 12 Wandering 8/11

Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park

By Conor Knighton

Paperback $19.00

Wandering Stars: A Novel

By Tommy Orange

Paperback $16.00 $18.00

A Field Guide to Getting Lost

By Rebecca Solnit

Paperback $19.00

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry: A Novel

By Rachel Joyce

Paperback $18.00

Week 13. Puzzles – 8/18

Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II

By Liza Mundy

Paperback $21.99

The Thursday Murder Club (Thursday Murder Club Series #1)

By Richard Osman

Paperback $18.00

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession

By Michael Finkel

Paperback $18.00

The Guest List (Reese's Book Club Pick)

By Lucy Foley

Paperback $16.99

Week 14 School – 8/25

Educated: A Memoir

By Tara Westover

Paperback $20.00

The Secret History

By Donna Tartt

Paperback $18.00

Bunny: A Novel

By Mona Awad

Paperback $18.00

The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time

By Keith Houston

Paperback $23.00 $26.00