5 Dark Romances for Adventurous Readers

The word “romance novel” immediately brings up images of floating hearts and happy endings, but there’s a subgenre of romance that challenges the way readers think about romances. How much can a hero be redeemed if he’s done some truly awful things? What crosses the line into taboo? Twisted and gritty, these dark romances might be tough to get through, but they’re stories you’ll never forget. These books aren’t for the faint of heart and there should be trigger warnings for pretty much all of them.

Paperback $16.00 $19.00 Lights Out (Into Darkness Series #1) By Navessa Allen In Stock Online A dark romance that piles on the banter, the tension, the spice and will have you laughing-out-loud till the very end. This viral sensation follows nurse Aly as she embarks on a twisted and dangerous relationship with a masked man of her dreams. Suddenly, the line between protector and obsession starts to blur in the first book in the hit series from Navessa Allen.

Paperback $14.99 $19.99 Den of Vipers: A Dark Romance By K.A. Knight In Stock Online After being sold to The Vipers, a mafia family with dangerous intentions, one woman bares her fangs and indulges in her own twisted fantasies in this dark romance from K.A. Knight.

Paperback $18.00 Butcher & Blackbird (Ruinous Love Trilogy #1) By Brynne Weaver In Stock Online Butcher & Blackbird is a bingeable read ripe with sparkling chemistry, witty banter and just the right balance of funny and spicy. And with a satisfying helping of dark and deadly, this is a rom-com that ticks all the boxes, and plenty you didn't know you wanted ticked as well.

Paperback $18.95 Her Soul to Take: A Paranormal Dark Academia Romance By Harley Laroux In Stock Online The love is paranormal and the heat is on high in the first installment of the series that's already a viral TikTok sensation. Featuring a monster cult, dark rituals and a two-tongued demon, this book is not for the faint of heart.

Paperback $14.99 $19.99 Ruthless Creatures: A Queens and Monsters Novel By J.T. Geissinger In Stock Online The first book in the Queens and Monsters series introduces readers to a dangerous mafia romance that evolves into a wild and passionate ride between a widow and a man seeking to settle an unpaid debt.