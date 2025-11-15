8 Must-Read Kids’ Books About Dogs
What’s the next best thing to having a bark-happy, tail-wagging, irresistibly cuddly four-legged companion? Reading heartwarming kids’ books about dogs, of course! Whether you’re after a timeless classic like Lassie Come-Home or a fresh, inspiring tale like I Am Rebel, there’s a story for every dog lover. From coming-of-age tearjerkers to joyful adventures told from a dog’s perspective and award-winning stories, here are the best children’s books featuring unforgettable pups we can’t get enough of.
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) (2025 B&N Children's Book of the Year)
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) (2025 B&N Children's Book of the Year)
Following one brave pooch’s unforgettable journey across battlefields in search of his beloved human companion, I Am Rebel is a heartwarming story that inspires hope against all odds. Best of all — the dog makes it.
Shiloh (Shiloh Quartet Series #1) (Newbery Medal Winner)
Shiloh (Shiloh Quartet Series #1) (Newbery Medal Winner)
A truly heartwarming story of a boy and his dog. When Shiloh runs away from an abusive owner, Marty steps into the line of fire to protect his new best friend. This book won the Newbery for a reason!
The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)
The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner)
Dave Eggers
Illustrator Shawn Harris
The ultimate underdog story, this is an art-centric tale of a dog with a witty, thoughtful, totally dog-centric view on life and humankind that will strike a chord with young readers.
Because of Winn-Dixie (Reissue)
Because of Winn-Dixie (Reissue)
The unforgettable story of the power of companionship, especially when that companion is a dog. India’s fish-out-of-water personality meets its match in Winn Dixie, a dog who inspires her to be bold, be confident, and be herself.
I, Cosmo
I, Cosmo
A family’s loyal golden retriever narrates this story of a home that’s falling apart, and the boy caught in the middle. With heart, humor and a little bit of dancing, things just might work out okay.
Lassie Come-Home
Lassie Come-Home
Eric Knight
Illustrator Marguerite Kirmse
Lassie always finds her way home in this beloved classic about a family forced to sell their sweet collie during hard times. Loved by readers for generations, it’s the ultimate tale of the bond between a boy and his dog.
A Dog Called Homeless
A Dog Called Homeless
By Sarah Lean
After losing her mom, Cally also loses her voice. Grief is hard, but when a mysterious, gentle dog starts showing up on her path, so does the possibility of healing.
Old Yeller
Old Yeller
By Fred Gipson
When a stray dog becomes family and a boy’s beloved best friend, love overflows. In this timeless story, adventure meets bittersweet moments, including learning to say goodbye.
