What That Adventure Looked Like: A Guest Post by Georgia Summers

When I first started writing The City of Stardust, I only really knew two things. One, that it was about a girl called Violet who climbed into her wardrobe with a good book and the siren song of elsewhere. And the other was that one day, adventure would come calling for her.

What that adventure looked like, I had no idea.



But I’ve always loved a portal story. There’s something inescapably magical about the ordinary and extraordinary colliding. That one day it could be you tumbling through the wardrobe at the stroke of midnight, or opening the right door in the right place, into that astonishing elsewhere. So The City of Stardust predominantly takes place between our world, vast as it is, and another: the city of Fidelis, perched upon snow-bound mountains. If the magic in our world is a furtive, shadowed thing, then Fidelis pulls that magic into the light.

I wanted this world to feel wide – cracked open, so that you could never really touch all four corners. This means that Violet travels far, tracing her journey across cities like New York, Melbourne, Bogotá and Vienna. In this, Violet’s experiences reflect my own; I’m a third culture kid, and coming from a multicultural background, there’s something both freeing and haunting about living in that liminal space. Not to mention the delight of stuffing all my favourite places into a novel: cities I’ve lived in, places I’ve visited – and some that I’m still eyeing up on the map for a future adventure.

In Fidelis, it meant a careful push-and-pull of information, and a drip-feeding of mystery. Enough to tantalise, but maybe not enough to draw open the curtain entirely. The tattooed scholars with their worlds-walking talent might wield their magic with a fierce grip, but it’s also a precarious one, built on their fragmented knowledge of the past. For part of the joy of adventure is in that anticipatory tension, of not quite knowing what might greet you around the bend.

And how friendly that greeting might be.

The City of Stardust, after all, is about the fairytale and the curse. For the enigmatic gods, there are vengeful monsters. For the fragile romance, there is a centuries-old tragedy. For the thrill of walking through worlds, there’s a price to be paid. All my very favourite novels have this bite of darkness to them – a dual edge of seduction and danger.

I hope that The City of Stardust entices readers to climb into their own wardrobes. (Please tell me if you do.) To sit in the dark with their books pressed against their chests. To hold close in their minds that in-between space of wonder and terror, fairytale and curse, our world and another. To dream of elsewhere – and the adventure it could be.