A Note on Lent: A Guest Post From Sarah Bessey

With the Lenten season beginning in only a few days, Sarah Bessey has curated a list of her favorite books for the season. With her brand new book out today, Field Notes for the Wilderness, Sarah gives us great insight on all things Lent, and shares how it impacts her life for the better.

Field Notes for the Wilderness: Practices for an Evolving Faith By Sarah Bessey A faith-based wilderness manual, Sarah Bessey is here to be your companion on your journey, whatever that journey entails. This is an actionable guide to finding fertile soil to nurture your faith as you continue to grow towards God.

In my new book, Field Notes for the Wilderness, I explore the practices that have brought goodness, healing, and peace to me while in the midst of faith deconstruction or shifting. And it may sound a bit odd from the outside, but embracing the Christian season of Lent was one of those unsung practices or observance. Lent taught me how to hold room for the full experience of being human in this world – not just the glittery answered prayers or shiny-happy parts. Basically, if you have suffered or grieved, failed or felt consumed, doubted and disappointed, Lent is for you. What some perceive as the most depressing period in the Christian calendar (yay!) is actually an intentional space that allowed me to bless and name the sorrows, shortcomings, and sadnesses of our realities while also re-embracing my faith in the story of our beautiful, true, and good God.

Bitter and Sweet: A Journey into Easter By Tsh Oxenreider A great one for those who are newer to the observance of Lent, this lovely book starts on Ash Wednesday and guides you all the way through Easter. Oxenreider's background in classical education becomes clear as she explores and includes art, music, and literature throughout her meditations, practices, and prayers of the liturgical season.

Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day!: Daily Meditations for the Ups, Downs & In-Betweens By Kate Bowler The latest book of modern-day prayers and meditations from my fellow Canadian, Kate Bowler is such a good companion. With warmth, humour, and a tender hand for those who are hurting, she offers short reflections and practical steps – with truly gorgeous blessings – for those of us who "don't have magical lives that always work out for the best." There is a bonus section specific to Lent, too.

Sacred Self-Care: Daily Practices for Nurturing Our Whole Selves By Chanequa Walker-Barnes As an alternative to the fasting and repentance of a traditional Lent, Dr. Walker-Barnes created this theology of self-care in a devotional format. Each of these practices point us toward love, compassion, and resurrection for the long haul with a self-care that doesn't resort to baths and Netflix binges but centres on justice, compassion, and resistance.

Faithful Families for Lent, Easter, and Resurrection: Simple Ways to Create Meaning for the Season By Traci Smith As a mother of four myself, I'm one of many who have leaned on Traci Smith's family-based resources for spiritual formation over the years. This slim book focused on Lent and Easter brings together art, practices, conversation activities, and prayers that are fun, easy, and creative for the whole family. But I really appreciated her guidance on how to talk to kids about the sadness that can accompany this season, the violence of Holy Week, and the death of our friend Jesus in a way that makes them feel safe and secure.