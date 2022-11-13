Prepare Your Heart for Christmas with Beautiful Advent Books

It’s easy to get caught up in all I have to do at Christmas time – the decorating, the meals, the presents, the cards, and, yes, even the elf. But I never want to forget that Christmas isn’t about my to-do list or any of the things on it. Christmas is about God Among Us, the Light overcoming the Darkness, the birth of Christ that changed everything.

The season of Advent reminds me to focus on this miracle. These four weeks leading up to Christmas, unlike the bling of the commercial holiday season, are about sitting in the darkness and waiting. I light the candles around the advent wreath to focus on hope, peace, love and joy. These candles provide the small light that I know precedes the One that is coming. So, when it comes, I can sing the lyrics to my favorite Christmas carol, “Oh Holy Night” – “A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices/For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!” Until then, here are some lovely books to prepare your heart for that glorious morn. I know this will be a Christmas worth waiting for.

Emmanuel: An Invitation to Prepare Him Room at Christmas and Always by Ruth Chou Simons

Emmanuel translates to "God With Us," and this book is a gorgeous illustrated exploration of what that means during Advent and every day. The scripture and accompanying drawings allow you to slow down and take in the real miracle of the season. Also, taking this beauty out of the holiday box every year will bring a smile to your face as you get to experience it all over again. Plus, it will look great on your coffee table!

Christmas Ideals 2022 by Melinda Lee Rathjen

This annual collection of artwork, photography, poetry, essays, and Bible stories is the perfect thing to get you in the mood for Christmas. Whether you read it daily or all-at-once, this will bring you joy during the most wonderful time of the year. Bonus – there are even recipes included that you can add to your traditions.

The Gift of Jesus: Meditations for Christmas by Charles F. Stanley

I gasped when I saw the gorgeous cover of this one. The Gift of Jesus includes reflections to prepare your heart for the coming of Christ as well as space to write your thoughts. It is a true gift to find calm in this season and remind yourself that God is already with you every day.

Unwrapping the Names of Jesus for Kids by Asheritah Ciuciu

A beautiful retelling of the life and ministry of Jesus using his various names from throughout the Bible. You will delight in seeing Jesus through the eyes of children as they get to know the Good Shepherd, the Light of the World and the Prince of Peace.

Unwrapping the Names of Jesus: An Advent Devotional by Asheritah Ciuciu

This family devotional focused on the four weeks of Advent will give you a better understanding of how every heart can prepare Him room. Each devotional is full of hope and life. A wonderful way to start or end your days during this hectic season!

The Advent Storybook: 25 Bible Stories Showing Why Jesus Came by Laura Richie and Ian Dale

This collection traces the story of Jesus's coming from the Creation to His birth. There are entries and even age-appropriate questions for each day of December that allow you to explore the true meaning of Christmas. A great way to start an advent tradition for a young family!

Jesus Calling for Christmas, Padded Hardcover, with Full Scriptures by Sarah Young

Jesus Calling is the best-selling devotional, and this is the special Christmas version. Start your day with words to bring you closer to Jesus as you journey toward the birth in Bethlehem.

Prepare Him Room: A Daily Advent Devotional by Susie Larson

A daily Advent devotional to remind you what matters most in this season of hurry and hype. These 24 readings and prayers will allow you to have a deeper understanding of God's greatest gift – the birth of Christ.