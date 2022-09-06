How Characters from Aiden Thomas’s Books Would Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: An Exclusive Guest Post from Aiden Thomas, Author of The Sunbearer Trials

The characters in Cemetery Boys are from many Latinx cultures. Yadriel is Mexican and Cuban, Maritza is Haitian and Puerto Rican, and Julian is Colombian. Likewise, the Hispanic community is incredibly diverse but often treated as a homogenous group by the media. In reality, we have our own unique heritage and cultural backgrounds, and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is a way for them to come together to honor and celebrate those differences as a community.

The East L.A. brujx are equally diverse, coming from many different Latin American countries. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Yadriel would absolutely organize a big celebration! He would throw a huge party at the cemetery where brujx would come together to share food and drinks from their respective cultures. There would be live bands playing music from their home countries, colorful folklorico dancers giving dance lessons, and lots of people debating which traditional dish is best (Yadriel being very partial to his Lita’s ropa vieja).

Maritza, on the other hand, would be more interested in stories. She would ask anyone who made eye contact to tell her about the scariest, creepiest stories they were told as kids. With that, Maritza would put them together into a Latinx folklore zine filled with stories about the Acalica (Bolivian weather fairies), El Culebrón (the enormous, hairy snake with a calf-like head from Chile) and, of course, El Cucuy (the Mexican boogeyman). Maritza would then spend all day daydreaming about what weapons she would forge to battle them!

And then we have Julian! Our agent of chaos would celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month the best way he knew how — saving up his money and taking his best friends (Omar, Flaca, Luca and Rocky) to King Taco to see how many $1.89 tacos they could eat before they closed at 2am. Julian would have so much fun bonding with his friends over stomach aches, staying up too late, and once again hashing out the age-old debate: Which is better, Takis or Red Hot Cheetos?

Book Recommendations:

Yadriel would recommend The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta

Inspired by ancient Mesoamerica, this book introduces us to a lineage of seers defiantly resisting the shifting patriarchal state that would see them destroyed. With a detailed, supernaturally-charged setting and topical themes of patriarchal power and female strength, Lizz Huerta's The Lost Dreamer brings an ancient world to life, mirroring the challenges of our modern one. Since Yadriel actively pushes back against the patriarchy and toxic masculinity within his own community of brujx, while still honoring their ancestors and traditions, he would love this book and recommend it to anyone who likes their fantasy novels with a healthy dose of activism.

Maritza would recommend Paola Santiago and the River of Tears by Tehlor Kay Mejia

This thrilling middle grade fantasy adventure book is based on the Mexican legend of La Llorona. It's a fast-paced journey into Latinx folklore, touching on chupacabras, nightmares and myths. With a clever and smart female protagonist who is interested in STEM, Maritza would be obsessed with this series! She loves a strong-willed girl lead, and, as an undercover weapons forger herself, she'd be keenly interested in all the tools Paola receives during the story that are based on Mexican folklore.

Julian would recommend Miles Morales: Shock Waves by Justin A. Reynolds and illustrated by Pablo Leon