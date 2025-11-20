And the Winner Is… 2025 National Book Awards Edition
The National Book Foundation continues to honor the best in American literature with the prestigious National Book Awards. Last month, the 2025 finalists were announced, and on November 19th, the winners from each category were finally revealed. Celebrate the wonders of the written word with the incredible 2025 National Book Awards winners:
Fiction
The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) (National Book Award Winner)
Rabih Alameddine delivers a story of self-exploration through the eyes of a schoolteacher and his loving but overbearing mother. Alameddine blends humor and heartache in this exceptional story of love and loss.
Nonfiction
One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This (National Book Award Winner)
Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need.
Poetry
The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems (National Book Award Winner)
A selection of new and previously uncollected poems rooted in Black joy from the lyrical voice of Patricia Smith.
Young People’s Literature
The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story (National Book Award Winner)
Against the backdrop of World War II comes a journey of hope and resilience for two young orphans who embark on an important mission.
Translated Literature
We Are Green and Trembling (National Book Award Winner)
By
Gabriela Cabezón Cámara
Translator Robin Myers
A runaway conquistador grapples with a monumental decision in We Are Green and Trembling, a subversive and satirical story of colonialism, hope and history from an acclaimed author.
This year, the National Book Foundation also honored Roxane Gay as the recipient of the 2025 Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community and George Saunders as the recipient of the 2025 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. For even more, view the 2025 National Book Awards longlist or revisit the 2024 National Book Awards longlist.