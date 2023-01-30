Black Voices that Pay Tribute to Past and Present: Audiobooks for Black History Month

I’ve been a student of American history since my first visit to an historic house museum in third grade. I could almost hear the chatter of the generations who once lived there, and I’ve been hooked on history ever since. It’s both an overused cliché and an underappreciated gift that there is never an end to what we can learn about the past — just when you think there’s nothing new to uncover about a well-documented era, person, or social movement, another round of research and interpretation emerges to shed new light. Currently, we are benefitting from a wealth of new information and perspectives about American Black history as well-established narratives are being re-examined and new narratives are being revealed. The only downside to this is that there is a daunting amount of material to get immersed in.

This list of audiobooks showcases a small portion of what I’d like to encourage you to explore during Black History Month and far beyond. My focus is on new scholarship and new voices. Pick any one of these, and you’ll discover something new. Select a few, and you’ll have a wider scope of knowledge and point of view. Find time for all, and you’ll likely share my own realization that these stories represent just the tip of the iceberg in a quest to better know and better understand the history of being Black in America.

History and Social Commentary

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Audiobook $21.99 $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones , The New York Times Magazine , Nikole Hannah-Jones , Full Cast In Stock Online Audiobook $21.99 $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. No list devoted to Black history — even one as admittedly non-exhaustive as this one — would be complete without The 1619 Project. It has become the focus of national discussion and debate when it comes to contemplating the origins and ongoing ramifications of slavery in American life. The large cast of narrators read these essays, poems, and stories with a mix of styles and emotional commitment, resulting in an audio equivalent of a quilt of many colors, textures, and layers that holds endless fascination. Now the basis of a newly streaming docu-series, this book has disrupted how the history of the nation has been told and understood for over 200 years. And, in the process, it has earned must-read status.

The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family Audiobook $23.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family Kerri K. Greenidge , Karen Chilton In Stock Online Audiobook $23.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Also delivering shocking revelations and an intellectual course-correction is The Grimkes. More than any other book recommended here, this one made me realize how much I thought I knew but didn't. Sisters Sarah and Emily Grimke are well-known as early southern abolitionists and women's rights advocates. The author questions their motives and "racial complicity," reclaims two generations of the Black members of their family and underscores that in the Black community there is no singular definition of Black identity. The narrator's emotional investment in the newfound facts she's relaying and in the people she's giving voice to is palpable.

Overground Railroad and Driving the Green Book both dig beneath the faceless surface to research the Green Book, the travel guide Black motorists used to literally navigate segregation from the 1930s through the 1960s. The first focuses on a chronological summary of the business establishments that served as safe havens, while also recounting family memories and others’ road trips traveling with the Book. Her poignant conclusions about the effect integration had on Black travelers, making the Green Book outdated, shocked me. The second chronicles the author’s recent travels to some of the Book’s featured cities and locales, where his in-the-moment ponderings, reminiscences, and discoveries merge past and present in a series of chapters and interviews that provide a very broad look and feel of the Green Book’s role and legacy. An accompanying PDF contains archival photos and ephemera.

Caste, How the Word is Passed, and South to America are three incisive, instructive, and introspective nonfiction award winners that address issues of race and persistent prejudice head-on but also posit ways to alter the trajectory of this painful national story in the future. Don’t be dissuaded by the seriousness of these subjects because the very talented narrators make complex issues accessible. Each of these audiobooks includes ideas and sentences that are at turns startling, philosophical, hopeful, and poetic, and they are made even more impactful and memorable when heard aloud. All three of these books are being touted as new American classic texts. I recommend listening to all of them as a triptych — they both intersect with and diverge from one another but land in the same place, which is that they will make you think really, really hard about your role in this country’s future.

Books for Young Readers

When I was a social studies teacher, my students responded to history best when they could get to know real people from the era being studied. What did they eat? Where did they live? Did they have siblings? Did they go to school? I wish I’d had these audiobooks to supplement my lesson plans because each makes events and people relatable to young readers just beginning to learn the facts and manage the wide range of accompanying emotions that come with this burgeoning knowledge.

The tales of Civil Rights icons Ruby Bridges and John Lewis are sensitive kid-friendly introductions to these heroes. Each narrative is short but expressively told, and each focuses on pieces of the human experience children recognize: fear, courage, doubt, self-confidence, unfairness, friendship. For older readers, My Selma is a gorgeously spun and moving coming of age memoir narrated in warm and nostalgic tones by the author. By sharing memories and anecdotes of everyday life, she makes it clear that amidst the great social upheaval right outside her front door, her childhood included layers of both dark and light in the hometown she loves.

Unspeakable uses music and sound effects to great effect to capture the feel of Tulsa’s Black community before (bustling), during (chaotic), and after (sad) the city’s racially motivated massacre. The award-winning picture book version is a beautiful companion, and I recommend reading them together. And let’s not forget to expose children to joy! We Are Here celebrates the positive contributions of known and unknown Black people throughout history in the areas of music, food, activism, and more. Its melodic free verse narration centered around the power of “we” and the power of “you” is uplifting, motivating, hopeful, and truly life-affirming, no matter how young or old you are.

Memoirs

We learn not just from the past, of course, but from listening to each other’s hopes, regrets, plans, and advice in the here and now as well. Any one of these self-narrated memoirs by inspirational Black Americans will enthrall you.

Viola Davis’s “love letter” to herself was a 2022 B&N Book of the Year. Her gritty and raw performance relating her surprising path from traumatic childhood to lauded career captured my full attention from the first line to the last. Equally unflinching is Stephen A. Smith’s account of going from a child of immigrants in Queens, New York, who was held back in school twice to a hugely popular television sports commentator. His narration is a slam dunk for sports fans and anyone else interested in self-made success stories — I could viscerally feel every emotion in his voice and sometimes thought the ground was shaking! Also definitely not just a sports story is former basketball star Maya Moore’s memoir with her husband, Jonathan Irons. Artfully structured narration that showcases each of their parallel stories, they relate how two very different life paths crossed and became a singular force for social justice.

Gospel singer CeCe Winans speaks from the heart about pivotal experiences that have shaped her unwavering faith, and ballerina Misty Copeland thanks her mentor for being a steadfast trailblazer, an empathizing confidante, and a lifelong friend. The goal for both these legendary performers in writing their books was to pass on to others some of the wisdom about personal strength they feel they’ve gained along the way, and I took away life gems from both of them.

Arts and Culture

After so much intensity and earnestness, it’s time to have some pure fun while learning.

For just a few minutes or an hour or two or even several days, indulge in any of these entertaining audiobooks, which showcase the varied and significant contributions Black Americans have always made to the American cultural landscape. Step back in time to 1920s New York City with When Broadway Was Black, or to the 1970s with Questlove’s ode to pop music, Music Is History (a 2022 Audies Finalist). Hollywood Black is a thorough and thought-provoking look at the history of Black Americans in film from the silent era through today. The audiobook includes a PDF treasure trove of images, or consider purchasing the gorgeous hardcover edition. The phenomenal impact of the Black Panther film franchise is explored in Dreams of Wakanda. The essay topics in this collection are as diverse (fashion, music, comics, the African diaspora, etc.) as the dozens of experts who penned and narrate them.