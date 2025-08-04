Get to Know Harmonies, Our August Game of the Month

Designed by Johan Benvenuto and illustrated by Maëva Da Silva, we’re excited to share that Harmonies is our August Game of the Month! Every so often, a board game comes along that surprises, not with complexity or competition, but with elegance and calm. Harmonies is exactly that—a beautifully crafted, nature-themed tile-laying game that blends light strategy with relaxing gameplay. It invites everyone to the table.

The core mechanics are simple and intuitive: draft pics, place them on your personal board and strategize to complete animal cards by forming specific terrain patterns. You can build rivers, forests, mountains and meadows to gradually shape the most harmonious environment. Playable with up to four players, Harmonies takes about 30 to 60 minutes, so it’s a perfect game to keep the party going. Or have a party on your own with solo mode!

If you enjoy games like Cascadia or Azul, Harmonies fits comfortably in that family. Winning the Swiss Gamers Award and Golden Geek Medium Game of the Year – it’s a small box with a big heart, and we’re thrilled to share our love for this game with you!

Pick up a copy at your local Barnes & Noble or online!