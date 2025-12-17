Award-Winning Holiday Audiobooks

By Charles Dickens

Narrated by Jim Dale

Any list that includes Christmas recommendations must start with this Charles Dickens timeless classic about kindness, regret, and love, which has been re-told on page, screen, and stage infinite times since it was written in 1843. Featuring the brilliant Jim Dale, best known as the narrator of the Harry Potter series, this audio version is an engaging new way to enjoy your annual visit with Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghosts. Dale’s convincing embrace of the character’s transformation shows the power of self-forgiveness and compassion in a tale that will surely remain a Christmas favorite for generations to come.

From AudioFile: “The versatile British actor’s performance of Scrooge . . . is as raw and real as when the classic tale was written . . . Dale makes us believe in the Scrooge whose spark has been quenched and carries us along as we watch the various spirits blow the ashes into embers, and the embers into a merry blaze of timeless Christmas cheer.”