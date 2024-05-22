Emily and Friends: Summertime Romance for Fans of Emily Henry
If you’ve been scouring the web for news on the upcoming movie adaptations of Emily Henry’s books, you’re not alone! With hints and whispers of our favorite actors rumored to be part of the projects — and teasing from Emily herself on possible casting — we decided to round up the definitive list of Emily Henry novels to take to the beach this summer, along with a few new sunshiny favorites from other authors that deserve a spot in your tote too.
Hardcover
$24.65
$29.00
Funny Story
By Emily Henry
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.65
$29.00
Emily Henry’s latest balances playful and flirty banter with hopelessly unmoored roommates spiraling after going through their respective breakups — until they decide to start dating each other. This unique spin on the fake-dating trope will inspire anyone looking to pick themselves up in the aftermath of their last relationship.
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
Happy Place
By Emily Henry
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
Staying true to her tradition of upbeat titles for books that are best paired with Kleenex, this second-chance romance isn’t for the faint of heart. A story of loss and friendship, Henry reminds us how powerful found families can be and to always find our own happy place.
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
Beach Read
By Emily Henry
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
Although it’ll make you feel perfectly in place to read Beach Read at the beach (this writer has learned from experience) don’t let the title fool you. Set in an idyllic lake house in Michigan, a pair of writers face grief, heartache and writer’s block while trying (maybe not their hardest) not to fall in love with one another.
Paperback $17.00
Book Lovers
By Emily Henry
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
A romance about books! Our bookish hearts burst at this rivals-to-lovers novel with plenty of charm and quick wit to keep us grinning for days. When big career ambitions meet complicated family ties, these characters are in for a whirlwind ride with an expert romance author at the helm.
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
People We Meet on Vacation
By Emily Henry
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
One of Henry’s funniest and zippiest reads, People We Meet on Vacation brings together two long-time friends who wonder if they could ever be something more. A slow-burn hot enough that it left us with a sunburn, this novel will make you want to book your own epic summer vacation.
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Just for the Summer (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Abby Jimenez
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Praised by Emily herself, Just for the Summer gives us fake-dating between two star-crossed strangers. When a Reddit thread brings Emma and Justin together, they’re positive they can reverse the curse and find their true love without falling for each other…
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
One Last Shot
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
A will-they-won’t-they for the ages, One Last Shot is an exciting debut from an author we can’t wait to hear more from. These second-chance lovers have one last summer and one glamorous photo shoot to uncover the truth of their fears — is it too late for them?
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
This Summer Will Be Different
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
A night on the town with a local hottie — who turns out to be your best friend’s younger brother. Carley Fortune has a talent for big-hearted stories that give us a taste of small-town quaintness and characters who feel like long-lost best friends.
Paperback $17.99
Curvy Girl Summer
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Another one that’ll keep us sweating this summer — join Aaliyah as she ditches the late-night hookups and proves her family wrong by finding Mr. Right. A man who loves her curves and keeps up with her wit can’t be that hard to find, right?
Paperback $19.00
A Shore Thing
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
This queer Victorian-era love story set on the seaside is a must-read while basking in the sun this season. A tale of artists, bicyclists, new love (and seaweed), this one is shore to please.
Paperback $19.00
Hot Summer
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Are you a Too Hot to Handle enthusiast, a Love Island truther — or the secret third thing: a Love is Blind fanatic? Taking on the traditional, heteronormative structure of dating shows and having the protagonist forced to choose between her heart and her growing fame, Everhart’s latest is a total winner.
Paperback $19.00
Take Me Home
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
The three necessary things to bring on any road trip: snacks, music and a solid read (for those of us lucky enough to rule the passenger seat). Take Me Home is the ultimate road trip romance complete with a few of our favorite tropes: frenemies to lovers, grumpy/sunshine, and sizzling forced proximity.
Paperback $19.00
Enemies to Lovers
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
The Greek Isles aren’t exactly the best place to not fall in love. When Flo’s family goes on one big summer getaway together and her brother brings along his gorgeous best friend, Flo knows she has a long two weeks ahead of her.
