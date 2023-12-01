Beautiful Books for the Aspiring Artist (Ages 2-5)
Perfectly sized for little hands, these gorgeous books help children connect everyday life and classic art. These smart, elegant books are designed to be enjoyed by children ages 2-5, and the grownups who are reading to them. Gift these special books one at a time or as a full set, and watch your tiny ones blossom as they learn to make the connection between their emotions and the larger world around them.
My Art Book of Love
By
Shana Gozansky
Designed by Meagan Bennett
An ode to the various forms of love and its connection to art, this children’s book pairs fine artwork with accompanying text to engage young minds about the crossover between art and emotion. It’s perfect for kids of all ages, as well as families in general.
My Art Book of Sleep
By
Shana Gozansky
Designed by Meagan Bennett
Continuing on the series designed to engage young readers with fine art and its connection to themes in everyday life, this time focusing on sleep. With a smattering of fine art featuring sleeping figures, this will help eager young minds draw parallels between their experiences and art.
My Art Book of Friendship
The third in Phaidon’s ambitious line of board books designed to help children connect with fine art. This time the spotlight is on friendship, paralleling classic artistic displays with read-along text to help children relate to art.
My Art Book of Happiness
Emotions can be difficult for toddlers and young children, but these Phaidon board books are here to help. Using fine art as an emotional resource, this fourth book in the series teaches happiness, as conveyed in various works of art.
My Art Book of Adventure
For cultivating those adventurous young souls in your life, Phaidon continues to deliver in their board book series connecting toddlers to fine art through universal principles like adventure. What better way to teach young minds than by showing them through famous artwork?
