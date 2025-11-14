The Best Audiobooks of November 2025
When it comes to audiobooks, you have to choose wisely. Some people prefer a neutral narrator, while others gravitate towards the full-cast productions. Whatever your preference, there is an audiobook out there for you, and this month’s latest batch has some of the most exciting new books. Find your next great listen below.
Audiobook $34.00
Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts
By
Margaret Atwood
Narrated by Margaret Atwood
Audiobook $34.00
Margaret Atwood is the only person worthy of telling her own story, and hearing it in her own words is as powerful as you can imagine. Atwood dives into her storied career in this exceptional memoir, perfect for both readers and writers.
Audiobook
$26.39
$32.99
The Seven Rings: The Lost Bride Trilogy, Book 3
By
Nora Roberts
Narrated by Brittany Pressley
Audiobook
$26.39
$32.99
The spellbinding conclusion to Nora Roberts’ Lost Bride trilogy, Gothic romance and mystery collide in this gorgeous story of a family’s dark past and the lengths we go to protect what we love.
Audiobook $33.00
The American Revolution: An Intimate History
By
Geoffrey C. Ward
,
Ken Burns
Narrated by Robert Petkoff , Beth Hicks , Fred Sanders , Ken Burns
Audiobook $33.00
Experience history in a fresh way. The American Revolution is a perfect companion to the PBS series of the same name, and Ken Burns offers his iconic voice to this historical epic in this incredible audiobook.
Audiobook
$17.99
$19.99
Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much
By
Cynthia Erivo
Narrated by Cynthia Erivo
Audiobook
$17.99
$19.99
You know her for belting out her high notes, but Cynthia Erivo’s story can only be told in her own words. The actress and singer chronicles her upbringing and rise to stardom in this inspiring memoir of chasing dreams.
Audiobook $20.00
Kingdom Come
By
Mark Waid
,
Alex Ross
,
Dirk Maggs
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini , Kerry Shale , Marc Thompson , Lorelei King , Glenn Wrage , William DeMeritt , Garrick Hagon , Tom Alexander , John Chancer , Ray Porter , Full Cast
Audiobook $20.00
Superman comes to life in this full-cast audiobook adaptation of the iconic comic book series. Featuring exciting sound effects and music, this is not just a typical superhero story, but an immersive audio experience.
Audiobook $22.00
The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories
By
Salman Rushdie
Narrated by Sanjeev Bhaskar , Nicholas Khan , Sid Sagar , Naveen Andrews , Neil Shah
Audiobook $22.00
Salman Rushdie explores the intricacies of passing time, questions of the afterlife and what we leave behind in his poignant latest collection of stories. Each story is brought to life by a new narrator, providing a thought-provoking and enjoyable listening experience.
Audiobook $29.99
We Did Ok, Kid: A Memoir
By
Anthony Hopkins
Narrated by Anthony Hopkins
Audiobook $29.99
If you’ve ever wanted inspirational musings straight from an acting icon, look no further than Anthony Hopkins’ memoir. Opening with music composed by Hopkins and featuring narration by actor Kenneth Branagh, this eye-opening audiobook concludes with Hopkins reading a selection of his and his father’s favorite poems.
Audiobook $22.00
Star of the Show: My Life on Stage
By
Dolly Parton
,
Tom Roland
Narrated by Dolly Parton , Tom Roland , Lorianne Crook , Charlie Chase
Audiobook $22.00
It’s Dolly’s World, we are just along for the ride. The country music icon celebrates her decades-long career, and this self-narrated audiobook features a downloadable companion PDF that showcases dazzling photos and memories from her legendary career.
Audiobook $22.00
Bread of Angels: A Memoir
By
Patti Smith
Narrated by Patti Smith
Audiobook $22.00
Patti Smith offers a glimpse into her miraculous world with this exploration into her early life as an artist. Smith narrates her own story and reflects on her career as a writer, singer and literary icon, from her early days in Philadelphia to New York City and everything in between.
Audiobook
$17.10
$18.00
The Look
By
Michelle Obama
,
Meredith Koop
,
Farah Jasmine Griffin
Narrated by Michelle Obama , Meredith Koop , Farah Jasmine Griffin , Carl Ray , Njeri Radway , Yene Damtew
Audiobook
$17.10
$18.00
Former First Lady Michelle Obama takes us through her iconic looks in this audiobook that’s paired with a downloadable PDF showcasing her fashion statements from over the years. Obama offers her own perspective on her personal style evolution with this perfect book for fashion enthusiasts.
Audiobook $27.99
This Way Up: When Maps Go Wrong (And Why It Matters)
By
Map Men
Narrated by Mark Cooper-Jones , Jay Foreman
Audiobook $27.99
The Map Men are here to offer a fresh new perspective on where we are (literally) and why that matters. Packed with humor and fascinating map facts, Mark Cooper-Jones and Jay Foreman share everything they’ve learned after years of exploring every type of map in this wildly entertaining and informative audiobook.
