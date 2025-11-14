The Best Audiobooks of November 2025

When it comes to audiobooks, you have to choose wisely. Some people prefer a neutral narrator, while others gravitate towards the full-cast productions. Whatever your preference, there is an audiobook out there for you, and this month’s latest batch has some of the most exciting new books. Find your next great listen below.

Audiobook $34.00 Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts By Margaret Atwood

Narrated by Margaret Atwood In Stock Online Audiobook $34.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Margaret Atwood is the only person worthy of telling her own story, and hearing it in her own words is as powerful as you can imagine. Atwood dives into her storied career in this exceptional memoir, perfect for both readers and writers. Margaret Atwood is the only person worthy of telling her own story, and hearing it in her own words is as powerful as you can imagine. Atwood dives into her storied career in this exceptional memoir, perfect for both readers and writers.

Audiobook $29.99 We Did Ok, Kid: A Memoir We Did Ok, Kid: A Memoir By Anthony Hopkins

Narrated by Anthony Hopkins In Stock Online Audiobook $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’ve ever wanted inspirational musings straight from an acting icon, look no further than Anthony Hopkins’ memoir. Opening with music composed by Hopkins and featuring narration by actor Kenneth Branagh, this eye-opening audiobook concludes with Hopkins reading a selection of his and his father’s favorite poems. If you’ve ever wanted inspirational musings straight from an acting icon, look no further than Anthony Hopkins’ memoir. Opening with music composed by Hopkins and featuring narration by actor Kenneth Branagh, this eye-opening audiobook concludes with Hopkins reading a selection of his and his father’s favorite poems.

Audiobook $22.00 Bread of Angels: A Memoir Bread of Angels: A Memoir By Patti Smith

Narrated by Patti Smith In Stock Online Audiobook $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Patti Smith offers a glimpse into her miraculous world with this exploration into her early life as an artist. Smith narrates her own story and reflects on her career as a writer, singer and literary icon, from her early days in Philadelphia to New York City and everything in between. Patti Smith offers a glimpse into her miraculous world with this exploration into her early life as an artist. Smith narrates her own story and reflects on her career as a writer, singer and literary icon, from her early days in Philadelphia to New York City and everything in between.

Find more audiobooks here.