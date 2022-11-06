Best Audiobooks of 2022

Memoirs whose author-narrators will make you laugh, cry, and marvel at the power of hard-fought resilience. Music that will encourage you to reminisce and sing along. History that gives voice to a newly revealed chapter of a story of historic proportions that must not be forgotten. And fiction with audio performances that will immerse you in magic, lore, mystery, realism, and more. These are our selections for the Best Audiobooks of 2022 — we hope they enlighten, educate, and entertain you.

Finding Me Audiobook $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Finding Me Viola Davis , Viola Davis In Stock Online Audiobook $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Viola Davis had me at “Chapter One.” That voice! Unsurprisingly, this multi-award-winning actor’s narration of her life story remains a theatrical force throughout, and yet it recedes in focus due to the gritty strength of the shocking words and inspirational messages it brings to life. Davis calls the book “a love letter” to herself as she recounts her birth on a working planation in South Carolina, a traumatic childhood, her many experiences (personal and professional) with racism, and her hard- and well-earned success. After listening to the book, hear more of Davis’s thoughts in this B&N Poured Over podcast episode. Viola Davis had me at “Chapter One.” That voice! Unsurprisingly, this multi-award-winning actor’s narration of her life story remains a theatrical force throughout, and yet it recedes in focus due to the gritty strength of the shocking words and inspirational messages it brings to life. Davis calls the book “a love letter” to herself as she recounts her birth on a working planation in South Carolina, a traumatic childhood, her many experiences (personal and professional) with racism, and her hard- and well-earned success. After listening to the book, hear more of Davis’s thoughts in this B&N Poured Over podcast episode.

Hello, Molly!: A Memoir Audiobook $19.99 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hello, Molly!: A Memoir Molly Shannon , Sean Wilsey , Molly Shannon In Stock Online Audiobook $19.99 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This audiobook made us want to be Molly Shannon’s friend — to comfort her, to have deep talks and fun adventures with her, and, of course, to laugh with her. Shannon utilizes her acting talents to great effect here, immersing us in her tragic beginnings, surprising and not-so-surprising shenanigans, multi-layered relationship with her father, and ever-growing professional successes by using a full range of emotions. The gratifying result is that I now feel as if I know her beyond her on-screen characters — we’d call her up to take her to lunch if we had her number! This audiobook made us want to be Molly Shannon’s friend — to comfort her, to have deep talks and fun adventures with her, and, of course, to laugh with her. Shannon utilizes her acting talents to great effect here, immersing us in her tragic beginnings, surprising and not-so-surprising shenanigans, multi-layered relationship with her father, and ever-growing professional successes by using a full range of emotions. The gratifying result is that I now feel as if I know her beyond her on-screen characters — we’d call her up to take her to lunch if we had her number!

Somehow, we hadn’t read Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses series before listening to the audiobooks, and now we don’t think I’d enjoy 19-year-old Feyre’s story in the Faerie land of Prythian nearly as much in any other format. Adapted from the original first novel and produced with a full cast of actors, immersive sound effects, and cinematic music, this two-part audio dramatization will leave you breathless for more romance and adventure. So, on behalf of all of us, we are sending this plea to the publisher: please apply the same theatrical treatment to the rest of the series!

I'm Glad My Mom Died Audiobook $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I'm Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy , Jennette McCurdy In Stock Online Audiobook $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The uncomfortable and provocative title and cover of this memoir turn out to be some of the least shocking things about it. Jennette McCurdy, a former child actor, recounts in stark and unflinching detail how she was controlled, manipulated, and psychologically, emotionally, and even physically abused by her self-absorbed mother. She describes detailed episodes from her lonely childhood in the first person in a flat and relatively emotionless voice. But that doesn’t mean there is no emotion. You can feel her confusion, fear, and heartbreak at every age (six, eight, eleven, sixteen, etc.). Even though we obviously knew the ending — that she is speaking up for herself now — we listened to the book in only two long stretches to find out how she made it. Many questions remain about her current relationships with family, but there is no question that McCurdy has triumphantly found her own voice. The uncomfortable and provocative title and cover of this memoir turn out to be some of the least shocking things about it. Jennette McCurdy, a former child actor, recounts in stark and unflinching detail how she was controlled, manipulated, and psychologically, emotionally, and even physically abused by her self-absorbed mother. She describes detailed episodes from her lonely childhood in the first person in a flat and relatively emotionless voice. But that doesn’t mean there is no emotion. You can feel her confusion, fear, and heartbreak at every age (six, eight, eleven, sixteen, etc.). Even though we obviously knew the ending — that she is speaking up for herself now — we listened to the book in only two long stretches to find out how she made it. Many questions remain about her current relationships with family, but there is no question that McCurdy has triumphantly found her own voice.

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Audiobook $26.99 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono , Bono In Stock Online Audiobook $26.99 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The best memoirs are the ones that feel like a chat with a good friend. In this case, that friend is Paul Hewson — better known as Bono, the lead singer of the iconic rock band U2. There’s always been something about his voice that caught our attention — whether he’s singing or speaking. To hear these stories directly from the man who lived them is definitely one of the best parts. The real treat in the audiobook is the supporting soundtrack that brings these stories to life: hearing clips of songs by other influential artists like The Clash, as well as classic hits by U2 BUT also new reimagined versions of some of the biggest U2 songs (“With Or Without You,” “Beautiful Day”). We love that it’s not just Bono reading the entire book with no additional sounds. While we’re clearly big fans of the audiobook edition, it’s also worth calling out the drawings by Bono interspersed throughout the hardcover edition. Personally, we’d recommend both editions to really get the full experience. The best memoirs are the ones that feel like a chat with a good friend. In this case, that friend is Paul Hewson — better known as Bono, the lead singer of the iconic rock band U2. There’s always been something about his voice that caught our attention — whether he’s singing or speaking. To hear these stories directly from the man who lived them is definitely one of the best parts. The real treat in the audiobook is the supporting soundtrack that brings these stories to life: hearing clips of songs by other influential artists like The Clash, as well as classic hits by U2 BUT also new reimagined versions of some of the biggest U2 songs (“With Or Without You,” “Beautiful Day”). We love that it’s not just Bono reading the entire book with no additional sounds. While we’re clearly big fans of the audiobook edition, it’s also worth calling out the drawings by Bono interspersed throughout the hardcover edition. Personally, we’d recommend both editions to really get the full experience.

Acts of Violet Audiobook $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Acts of Violet Margarita Montimore , Alejandro Ruiz , Amy McFadden , Brittany Pressley , Dan Bittner In Stock Online Audiobook $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Acts of Violet is an Earphone Award Winner for good reason. This is a book that was intended to be listened to. Not only is it a full cast of narrators, but the publisher went above and beyond on the audio production. The podcast elements are spot-on with intro music and varying degrees of interviewees’ mic clarity, alongside well-placed sound design peppered amongst the magazine and newspaper articles. The story will have any true crime enthusiast trying to connect the dots of Violet’s disappearance, but the brilliant recording will make anyone forget this is a work of fiction. Acts of Violet is an Earphone Award Winner for good reason. This is a book that was intended to be listened to. Not only is it a full cast of narrators, but the publisher went above and beyond on the audio production. The podcast elements are spot-on with intro music and varying degrees of interviewees’ mic clarity, alongside well-placed sound design peppered amongst the magazine and newspaper articles. The story will have any true crime enthusiast trying to connect the dots of Violet’s disappearance, but the brilliant recording will make anyone forget this is a work of fiction.

Nona the Ninth Audiobook $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nona the Ninth Tamsyn Muir , Moira Quirk In Stock Online Audiobook $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Locked Tomb series exploded into popularity with Gideon the Ninth, and the fandom love hasn’t slowed down with the release of Nona the Ninth. The series may have some confusing twists and turns, but narrator Moira Quirk keeps the character voices distinct to help the listener follow with who is talking. Quirk injects the perfect balance of sass and exasperation to give us those delightful personalities we’ve come to love from Tamsyn Muir’s writing. The Locked Tomb series exploded into popularity with Gideon the Ninth, and the fandom love hasn’t slowed down with the release of Nona the Ninth. The series may have some confusing twists and turns, but narrator Moira Quirk keeps the character voices distinct to help the listener follow with who is talking. Quirk injects the perfect balance of sass and exasperation to give us those delightful personalities we’ve come to love from Tamsyn Muir’s writing.

The It Girl Audiobook $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The It Girl Ruth Ware , Imogen Church In Stock Online Audiobook $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ruth Ware has long been a staple of the Thriller genre, and with the release of The It Girl earlier this year, she proves yet again why we’ll read anything she writes. Every character is fully realized by Imogen Church’s impeccable narration. Her voice work is so distinct, you’ll be fooled into thinking this is a full cast production! Ruth Ware has long been a staple of the Thriller genre, and with the release of The It Girl earlier this year, she proves yet again why we’ll read anything she writes. Every character is fully realized by Imogen Church’s impeccable narration. Her voice work is so distinct, you’ll be fooled into thinking this is a full cast production!

One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World Audiobook $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World Michael Frank , Michael Frank In Stock Online Audiobook $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This addition to the large collection of books that illuminate stories of Holocaust survivors stands out because we clearly hear Stella Levi’s voice — both in her actual multi-accented English as well as in her memories as retold patiently, precisely, and vividly by the author. Over six years of New York City Saturdays, Michael Frank meets with 90+-year-old Stella, born on the Aegean island of Rhodes, who recounts the different chapters of her life before, during, and after her time at Auschwitz. Over their time together, author and subject develop their own new story, which forms a satisfying “sub-plot.” Frank’s deceivingly simple narration is powerful in its gentle and deliberate approach to a personal narrative that speaks universal truths about the importance of friendship, family, fortitude, and remembrance. This addition to the large collection of books that illuminate stories of Holocaust survivors stands out because we clearly hear Stella Levi’s voice — both in her actual multi-accented English as well as in her memories as retold patiently, precisely, and vividly by the author. Over six years of New York City Saturdays, Michael Frank meets with 90+-year-old Stella, born on the Aegean island of Rhodes, who recounts the different chapters of her life before, during, and after her time at Auschwitz. Over their time together, author and subject develop their own new story, which forms a satisfying “sub-plot.” Frank’s deceivingly simple narration is powerful in its gentle and deliberate approach to a personal narrative that speaks universal truths about the importance of friendship, family, fortitude, and remembrance.

The Philosophy of Modern Song Audiobook $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan , Jeff Bridges , Alfre Woodard , Helen Mirren , Jeffrey Wright In Stock Online Audiobook $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s always fascinating to get an opportunity to peek into an artist’s inspiration and motivation, and when that creative genius is one of the world’s most influential songwriters of the modern era, that look behind the curtain is thrilling. Bob Dylan’s ruminations on 60+ songs that evoke meaning, memories, and magic for him are a mix of interesting facts, poetic musings, and predictable Dylan-esque detours. Spanning about 100 years of (mostly) American music, the audiobook soars highest when Dylan narrates in his imitable style, where the spoken word often sounds like a raspy sermon or breathless melodic sigh. The other well-known voices (Jeff Bridges, Sissy Spacek, Rita Moreno, and more) who read Dylan’s thoughts about writing, performing, human nature, emotions, and society add many different flavors to a rich pot of musical ingredients. There is a noticeable absence of featured women, so let’s hope Dylan is already working on a follow-up. To complement the audiobook, also consider the hardcover version, which includes over 150 photographs. It’s always fascinating to get an opportunity to peek into an artist’s inspiration and motivation, and when that creative genius is one of the world’s most influential songwriters of the modern era, that look behind the curtain is thrilling. Bob Dylan’s ruminations on 60+ songs that evoke meaning, memories, and magic for him are a mix of interesting facts, poetic musings, and predictable Dylan-esque detours. Spanning about 100 years of (mostly) American music, the audiobook soars highest when Dylan narrates in his imitable style, where the spoken word often sounds like a raspy sermon or breathless melodic sigh. The other well-known voices (Jeff Bridges, Sissy Spacek, Rita Moreno, and more) who read Dylan’s thoughts about writing, performing, human nature, emotions, and society add many different flavors to a rich pot of musical ingredients. There is a noticeable absence of featured women, so let’s hope Dylan is already working on a follow-up. To complement the audiobook, also consider the hardcover version, which includes over 150 photographs.

All Our Best Books of the Year are also Available in Audiobook. Check out Our list of the Best Books of 2022 Below!