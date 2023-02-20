Reading for the Waiting: Books to Deepen Your Faith This Lenten Season

As I write this, my front yard is covered in ice and snow. It’s been like this for a week and now it’s almost impossible to think it will ever look any different. Lent is like that too – a time of reflection; of waiting and wandering. Unlike the lights of Advent, we start Lent with the black of Ash Wednesday which reminds us of our mortality. It’s 40 days of somberness and it feels heavy.

But we can use that waiting and wandering to deepen our faith and understanding. We can see one another in our sadness. We can read and learn and grow in the darkness, like seeds hidden in the dirt. Because Spring will come. The seasons will change. The sun will shine and warm our skin. The birds will return; we’ll open the windows and take a deep breath. The seeds bloom into flowers. We aren’t meant to wander in the wilderness forever. Easter will come. Hallelujah!

The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie

Kate Bowler and Jessica Ritchie are back to share the message that every day is blessed, even the messy and imperfect ones. This beautiful collection of blessings and prayers is a great way to find the beauty in the waiting of Lent. These blessings will make you feel seen even when you are wandering in the wilderness.

Bitter and Sweet: A Journey into Easter by Tsh Oxenreider

This Lenten devotional will make a lovely addition to your bedside table – just look at that gorgeous cover! The insides are just as wonderful as Tsh Oxenreider provides historical context for Lenten traditions along with prayers and even suggested songs and art that explore the sacrifice of Jesus and the redemption of Easter.

Preparing for Easter: Fifty Devotional Readings from C. S. Lewis by C. S. Lewis

This is a curated collection of the writings of CS Lewis on the meaning of Lent and Easter. Challenge yourself this season as you immerse yourself in the complex ideas of one of the all-time great Christian writers.

Journey to the Cross: A 40-Day Lenten Devotional by Paul David Tripp

This 40-day devotional holds the tension of lament and love that accompanies the Lenten journey. Paul David Tripp will remind you of your own humanity and humility as he leads you to the cross and the ultimate joy of Easter.

Confessions by Saint Augustine

Lent is a great time to get reacquainted with the writings of St. Augustine. St. Augustine was a man torn between the world and God. Resonant and timely even centuries after its writing, this book addresses that wrestling and makes this saint remarkably relatable. He also included prayers and meditations that you can add to your regular practice.

40 Days Through the Bible: The Answers to Your Deepest Longings by Lysa TerKeurst

This is both a devotional and a Bible study. Lysa TerKeurst walks you through the Bible and examines how Jesus answers the longings of humanity. You will discover enlightenment and you as you walk through Lent and the Bible with Christ.

God Is My Hiding Place: 40 Devotions for Refuge and Strength by Corrie ten Boom

The world today feels hard, heavy, and even frightening. Corrie Ten Boom knew that feeling too when she hid her Jewish neighbors from the Nazis during WWII — and suffered for her actions. But she also knew that true rest and peace come from the Lord. God, whose love always overcomes, gives us courage in dark times.

Seasons of Wonder: Making the Ordinary Sacred Through Projects, Prayers, Reflections, and Rituals: A 52-week devotional by Bonnie Smith Whitehouse

We often struggle to connect and to create time for ritual and reflection. This book is a wonderful invitation to do that through every season of the year (not just Lent!). This devotional will charm and delight your entire family with its intentional activities that lean into each season of the year.

The Case for Christ: A Journalist's Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus by Lee Strobel

Perhaps you are struggling with your faith this Lenten season? Maybe a devotional isn't what you are looking for but rather an examination of the life and divinity of Jesus himself. This new classic from Lee Strobel follows his own journey to believing and will bolster and affirm your faith.

Stories of the Saints: Bold and Inspiring Tales of Adventure, Grace, and Courage by Carey Wallace and Nick Thornborrow

Many people give up something for Lent but another practice is to take on something. This book can be a great tool for families to take on learning about the saints. There are entries on 70 saints and their lives along with beautiful accompanying illustrations. Be inspired and moved through the testimony of these fallible humans embracing God!