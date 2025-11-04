15 Best Thanksgiving Books to Read with Kids

No frills or presents to wrap, just the smell of pies baking and time to make memories with the little ones you love. Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce children to books about being thankful. Kids are grateful for being able to spend time outdoors picking pumpkins or apples, or better yet, enjoying a hayride or two.

There are so many amazing Thanksgiving picture books to help kids dive into holiday celebrations that it’s a tough decision to pick just one. We compiled a list of the 15 best Thanksgiving books for kids that tell stories about the first Thanksgiving, teach children about gratitude and that even small acts of kindness bring people together.

Board Book $8.99 You're My Little Pumpkin Pie You're My Little Pumpkin Pie By Nicola Edwards

Illustrator Natalie Marshall In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 This sweeter-than-pumpkin-pie board book is ideal for celebrating both Halloween and the fall season. Kids and adults will love engaging with the cut-out pieces on every page.

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 The Humble Pie The Humble Pie By Jory John

Illustrator Pete Oswald In Stock Online Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 Using word-play and humor, this fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.

Board Book $7.99 Llama Llama Gives Thanks Llama Llama Gives Thanks By Anna Dewdney In Stock Online Board Book $7.99 Llama Llama teaches toddlers and babies about being thankful. This simple Thanksgiving read is a perfect way to introduce little ones to yummy Thanksgiving foods like pumpkin pies!

Hardcover $9.99 Thanks for Nothing (A Little Bruce Book) Thanks for Nothing (A Little Bruce Book) By Ryan T. Higgins In Stock Online Hardcover $9.99 This is a great read aloud book. Bruce tries to prepare a Thanksgiving feast but ends up with a funny unexpected Thanksgiving celebration. The mice and the moose are thankful indeed, but we're not so sure about Bruce.

Hardcover $17.99 We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga By Traci Sorell

Illustrator Frane Lessac In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Discover how the Cherokee Nation expresses gratitude and reflects on challenges they face throughout the seasons. Learn about Native American culture and celebrate with the beautiful artwork in this storybook.

Hardcover $17.99 Our Table Our Table By Peter H. Reynolds

Illustrator Peter H. Reynolds In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Violet uses her creativity to bring the family together at the dinner table. In a world where families are often distracted by technology, this mystical story reminds us of family traditions and what we are grateful for.

Other Format $8.99 Five Little Thank-Yous Five Little Thank-Yous By Cindy Jin

Illustrator Dawn M. Cardona In Stock Online Other Format $8.99 This crafty little handprint shaped turkey board book teaches babies and toddlers to count their blessings. A perfect Thanksgiving read for preschoolers; its beautifully illustrated pages show little ones how to share gratitude with friends and family.

Hardcover $18.99 Bear Says Thanks Bear Says Thanks By Karma Wilson

Illustrator Jane Chapman In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 This cute storybook is a wonderful Thanksgiving read for young animal lovers! The bear wants to have some friends over for dinner but has nothing to share. Soon all the animal friends visit with delicious food.

Hardcover $18.99 Thank You, Omu! (Caldecott Honor Book) Thank You, Omu! (Caldecott Honor Book) By Oge Mora In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Omu's delicious red stew brings the community together with its yummy scent that spreads through the neighborhood. This engaging read is a perfect Thanksgiving story for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Board Book $8.99 123s of Thankfulness 123s of Thankfulness By Patricia Hegarty

Illustrator Summer Macon In Stock Online Board Book $8.99 This wonderful board book not only teaches your little ones the importance of thankfulness, but also provides them some counting practice. Thanksgiving storytime will be more fun for babies and toddlers with this beautifully illustrated story of gratitude.

Paperback $6.99 There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey! There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey! By Lucille Colandro

Illustrator Jared Lee In Stock Online Paperback $6.99 The Old Lady books are loved by children and this Thanksgiving read is so much fun! Your kids will be rhyming, laughing and reading along about all the silly things the old lady swallows for Thanksgiving.