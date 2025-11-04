15 Best Thanksgiving Books to Read with Kids
No frills or presents to wrap, just the smell of pies baking and time to make memories with the little ones you love. Thanksgiving is a great time to introduce children to books about being thankful. Kids are grateful for being able to spend time outdoors picking pumpkins or apples, or better yet, enjoying a hayride or two.
There are so many amazing Thanksgiving picture books to help kids dive into holiday celebrations that it’s a tough decision to pick just one. We compiled a list of the 15 best Thanksgiving books for kids that tell stories about the first Thanksgiving, teach children about gratitude and that even small acts of kindness bring people together.
You're My Little Pumpkin Pie
By
Nicola Edwards
Illustrator Natalie Marshall
This sweeter-than-pumpkin-pie board book is ideal for celebrating both Halloween and the fall season. Kids and adults will love engaging with the cut-out pieces on every page.
Construction Site A Thankful Night: A Thanksgiving Lift-the-Flap Book
By
Sherri Duskey Rinker
Illustrator Helen Morgan
Bring your favorite classic construction crew to your young readers with flaps to lift and look behind, all in the name of being thankful!
Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy's Parade
By
Melissa Sweet
Illustrator Melissa Sweet
Enjoy the history behind the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with this true account of how Tony Sarg, the puppeteer, was inspired to create the giant balloons we look forward to every year.
The First Thanksgiving (Pete the Cat Series)
By
James Dean
,
Kimberly Dean
Illustrator James Dean
Pete the Cat fans everywhere will enjoy seeing their favorite cat star in a school play. Enjoy this story of the first Thanksgiving by flipping through the flaps to reveal hidden surprises along the way! Kindergarteners would love this interactive book!
The Humble Pie
By
Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald
Using word-play and humor, this fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.
Llama Llama Gives Thanks
By Anna Dewdney
Llama Llama teaches toddlers and babies about being thankful. This simple Thanksgiving read is a perfect way to introduce little ones to yummy Thanksgiving foods like pumpkin pies!
Thanks for Nothing (A Little Bruce Book)
This is a great read aloud book. Bruce tries to prepare a Thanksgiving feast but ends up with a funny unexpected Thanksgiving celebration. The mice and the moose are thankful indeed, but we’re not so sure about Bruce.
We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga
By
Traci Sorell
Illustrator Frane Lessac
Discover how the Cherokee Nation expresses gratitude and reflects on challenges they face throughout the seasons. Learn about Native American culture and celebrate with the beautiful artwork in this storybook.
Our Table
By
Peter H. Reynolds
Illustrator Peter H. Reynolds
Violet uses her creativity to bring the family together at the dinner table. In a world where families are often distracted by technology, this mystical story reminds us of family traditions and what we are grateful for.
Five Little Thank-Yous
By
Cindy Jin
Illustrator Dawn M. Cardona
This crafty little handprint shaped turkey board book teaches babies and toddlers to count their blessings. A perfect Thanksgiving read for preschoolers; its beautifully illustrated pages show little ones how to share gratitude with friends and family.
Bear Says Thanks
By
Karma Wilson
Illustrator Jane Chapman
This cute storybook is a wonderful Thanksgiving read for young animal lovers! The bear wants to have some friends over for dinner but has nothing to share. Soon all the animal friends visit with delicious food.
Thank You, Omu! (Caldecott Honor Book)
By Oge Mora
Omu’s delicious red stew brings the community together with its yummy scent that spreads through the neighborhood. This engaging read is a perfect Thanksgiving story for everyone in the family to enjoy.
123s of Thankfulness
By
Patricia Hegarty
Illustrator Summer Macon
This wonderful board book not only teaches your little ones the importance of thankfulness, but also provides them some counting practice. Thanksgiving storytime will be more fun for babies and toddlers with this beautifully illustrated story of gratitude.
The Berenstain Bears Count Their Blessings
By Stan Berenstain , Jan Berenstain
This Berenstain Bears storybook teaches kids the importance of counting their blessings. After a big storm rolls through, the little bears realize that toys and games are not the only things to be thankful for.
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey!
By
Lucille Colandro
Illustrator Jared Lee
The Old Lady books are loved by children and this Thanksgiving read is so much fun! Your kids will be rhyming, laughing and reading along about all the silly things the old lady swallows for Thanksgiving.
