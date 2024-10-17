Best Christian Books of 2024
Faith, courage, hope and love — simple concepts, but difficult to maintain. From mega-church pastor Steven Furtick to morning show host Savannah Guthrie and bestselling author Anne Lamott, the past year has given us so many stories to renew our faith and reconnect us with God. These are the best books of 2024 for Christian readers.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Faith, perseverance and patriotism — this is an inspiring story of real-life American heroes.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
I Want to Trust You, but I Don't: Moving Forward When You're Skeptical of Others, Afraid of What God Will Allow, and Doubtful of Your Own Discernment
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Reminding us that trauma and distrust are all too prevalent in the modern world, Lysa TerKeurst provides a way forward. Finding trust may not be easy, but the reward will pay dividends. And it all starts with you (and this book).
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Jordan Peterson looks to the past to make sense of the present in this study of humanity, faith and theology.
Hardcover
$25.49
$29.99
What Happens Next: A Traveler's Guide Through the End of This Age
What Happens Next: A Traveler's Guide Through the End of This Age
By Max Lucado
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.49
$29.99
More than a few “end of times” dates have come and passed, often accompanied by a great deal of fear. Max Lucado is here to take the fear out of the end of times, so that no matter when it does come (and he has insights on that too), you’ll be ready
Hardcover $29.99
The Coming Golden Age: 31 Ways to Be Kingdom Ready
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
Just because life is hard doesn’t mean it should detract from our connection with the second coming. Here, David Jeremiah encourages us to refocus on the end goal, not the present day.
Hardcover
$25.51
$28.99
The Dragon's Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.51
$28.99
Another Jonathan Cahn, another deep dive into the fascinating. Digging up secrets, parallel realms, mysteries and prophecies — so many prophecies — you may need a helmet to read this book, it’s just that thrilling.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The perfect mix of humor, heart and intelligence, Savannah Gutherie’s debut will resonate with readers of the faith-based work of Dana Perino and Maria Shriver. This is perfect for anyone ready to engage in the real and practical ways God loves.
Hardcover $19.99
Present in Prayer: A Guided Invitation to Peace Through Biblical Meditation
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
In a fast-paced world of disconnection and discontentment, Jennifer Tucker urges us to slow down, meditate on the Word, and reconnect with God.
Hardcover
$19.80
$22.00
Somehow: Thoughts on Love
By Anne Lamott
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.80
$22.00
Smart, insightful and full of humor and insight, this is Anne Lamott at her positive, upbeat best. Drawing from the personal to build universals, Somehow: Thoughts on Love is full of empathy, heart and humanity.
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
Practicing the Way: Be with Jesus. Become like him. Do as he did.
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
This title pretty much says it all, but Practicing the Way is exactly that, a singular resource for being a disciple of Jesus. Packed with actionable steps to being more like Jesus, this book aims to get you closer to him.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Do the New You: 6 Mindsets to Become Who You Were Created to Be
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Mega-church pastor Steven Furtick is here with six actionable mantras meant to fortify your resolve to be more in sync with God. All in the name of making you exactly who God meant you to be.
