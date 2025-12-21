B&N Reads

The Best Books of January 2026

By BN Editors, Nina Braca / December 21, 2025 at 12:00 am

With a new year comes a fresh start, and the best way to start anew is to open your mind to new stories and perspectives. Perhaps starting the year off right with a great book will help set the tone for the next twelve months, so here are the Best Books of January to help you get a head start.

Vigil: A Novel

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

By George Saunders

George Saunders returns with a vast and imaginative new story about the pivotal moment between life and death. Jill “Doll” Blaine accompanies the dying as they transition to the afterlife—but her latest assignment forces her to reckon with the fragility of humanity.

The Rest of Our Lives: A Novel

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

By Ben Markovits

Tom has dropped off his daughter at college, but his journey is far from over. He sets off on a road trip down memory lane — across America, visiting friends from the past while facing life’s twists and detours.

Beth Is Dead

Hardcover $19.99

By Katie Bernet

In this deadly spin on a classic tale, the March sisters investigate Beth’s death and begin to turn on each other in this fresh rendition of Little Women.

The Swan's Daughter: A Possibly Doomed Love Story

Hardcover $22.00

By Roshani Chokshi

With lush world-building and fairytale influences, this tale of power and survival blossoms into a gorgeous love story between a prince and an unlikely maiden.

The Murder at World's End: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

By Ross Montgomery

Two unlikely allies, one house full of secrets — in a world teetering on the brink of a suspected apocalypse, a resident of a well-protected mansion is found dead. Thrills, humor and suspense unfold in this locked-room mystery.

Homeschooled: A Memoir

Hardcover $30.00

By Stefan Merrill Block

When a mother’s love overshadows a son’s need for connection, a formerly homeschooled kid reflects on the complicated lessons he learned — lessons any parent can learn from.

Firestorm: The Great Los Angeles Fires and America's New Age of Disaster

Hardcover $30.00

By Jacob Soboroff

NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff shares his first-hand account of the 2025 LA fires that engulfed his hometown, analyzes what led to the devastating wildfires and shares the measures that need to be taken to prevent a similar disaster. </p>

The School of Night: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

By Karl Ove Knausgaard
Translator Martin Aitken

This dark twist on Christopher Marlowe’s classic play Doctor Faustus is a cautionary tale about the price of success and the moral dilemma that follows.

The Briars: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

By Sarah Crouch

Sarah Crouch captures the eerie chill of the Pacific Northwest in this emotionally charged thriller about a small town with dark secrets tucked away in its lush landscape.

The Lucky Egg: Understanding Your Fertility and How to Get Pregnant NOW

Hardcover $35.00

By Dr. Lucky Sekhon

This informative guide to getting pregnant offers helpful and compassionate tips for those navigating their pregnancy journey or anyone looking to understand every stage of fertility.

Winter: The Story of a Season

Hardcover $22.00

By Val McDermid

Val McDermid invites readers on a radiant journey through the quiet, frosty nights of winter in this dazzling collection of essays.

The Elsewhere Express: A Novel

Hardcover $32.99

By Samantha Sotto Yambao

The author of Water Moon returns with a fantastical story of self-discovery. All aboard the Elsewhere Express, a glimmering train that scoops up passengers who have lost their way and sends them on a dream-like journey of purpose and hope.

