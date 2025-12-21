The Best Books of January 2026

With a new year comes a fresh start, and the best way to start anew is to open your mind to new stories and perspectives. Perhaps starting the year off right with a great book will help set the tone for the next twelve months, so here are the Best Books of January to help you get a head start.

Vigil: A Novel By George Saunders George Saunders returns with a vast and imaginative new story about the pivotal moment between life and death. Jill "Doll" Blaine accompanies the dying as they transition to the afterlife—but her latest assignment forces her to reckon with the fragility of humanity.

The Rest of Our Lives: A Novel By Ben Markovits Tom has dropped off his daughter at college, but his journey is far from over. He sets off on a road trip down memory lane — across America, visiting friends from the past while facing life's twists and detours.

Beth Is Dead By Katie Bernet In this deadly spin on a classic tale, the March sisters investigate Beth's death and begin to turn on each other in this fresh rendition of Little Women.

The Swan's Daughter: A Possibly Doomed Love Story By Roshani Chokshi With lush world-building and fairytale influences, this tale of power and survival blossoms into a gorgeous love story between a prince and an unlikely maiden.

The Murder at World's End: A Novel By Ross Montgomery Two unlikely allies, one house full of secrets — in a world teetering on the brink of a suspected apocalypse, a resident of a well-protected mansion is found dead. Thrills, humor and suspense unfold in this locked-room mystery.

Homeschooled: A Memoir By Stefan Merrill Block When a mother's love overshadows a son's need for connection, a formerly homeschooled kid reflects on the complicated lessons he learned — lessons any parent can learn from.

Firestorm: The Great Los Angeles Fires and America's New Age of Disaster By Jacob Soboroff NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff shares his first-hand account of the 2025 LA fires that engulfed his hometown, analyzes what led to the devastating wildfires and shares the measures that need to be taken to prevent a similar disaster.

The School of Night: A Novel By Karl Ove Knausgaard

Translator Martin Aitken This dark twist on Christopher Marlowe's classic play Doctor Faustus is a cautionary tale about the price of success and the moral dilemma that follows.

The Briars: A Novel By Sarah Crouch Sarah Crouch captures the eerie chill of the Pacific Northwest in this emotionally charged thriller about a small town with dark secrets tucked away in its lush landscape.

Winter: The Story of a Season By Val McDermid Val McDermid invites readers on a radiant journey through the quiet, frosty nights of winter in this dazzling collection of essays.

The Elsewhere Express: A Novel By Samantha Sotto Yambao The author of Water Moon returns with a fantastical story of self-discovery. All aboard the Elsewhere Express, a glimmering train that scoops up passengers who have lost their way and sends them on a dream-like journey of purpose and hope.