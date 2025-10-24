The Best Books of November & December 2025

As the year comes to a close, it’s normal to want to look back and celebrate all of the best books from the last 12 months, but we can’t forget those highly anticipated releases that head to shelves over the next few weeks. With addicting puzzles, fascinating fiction and so much more, here are the best books of November & December you must check out.

The American Revolution: An Intimate History By Geoffrey C. Ward , Ken Burns Prolific historians Ken Burns and Geoffrey C. Ward, alongside a similarly prolific supporting cast, take us deeper into the American Revolution than ever before, spotlighting the struggle for independence and how it's still rippling across the nation today.

Crowntide (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Lightlark Saga Book 4) By Alex Aster Alex Aster delivers another installment in the Lightlark Saga. With a dangerous storm brewing, Isla must face the ghosts of love's past and embrace her true calling against all odds.

Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Callie Hart After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she's the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae, complete with heart-pounding action, banter that'll make you blush and characters we can't get enough of.

Bread of Angels: A Memoir By Patti Smith Patti Smith offers another glimpse into her miraculous world by heading all the way back to the beginning. The writer reflects on her early years of art, exploration and creativity that helped her become the literary icon she is today.

The Look By Michelle Obama

Editor Meredith Koop

Editor Meredith Koop Foreword by Farah Jasmine Griffin As a cultural icon known for redefining traditional style, Michelle Obama makes another fashion statement with her new book, The Look. The highly anticipated illustrated volume features her most memorable looks and never–before–seen images. Bold yet relatable, strong yet feminine and formal yet playful, the First Lady grants us an intimate lens into her personal style evolution.

Queen Esther: A Novel By John Irving This story about unbreakable bonds, coming-of-age, and the search for home stars Dr. Wilbur Larch — one of John Irving's most unforgettable characters.

Sunrise on the Reaping: Collector's Gift Edition (The Hunger Games) By Suzanne Collins Return to the arena in this stunning Sunrise on the Reaping collector's edition, featuring a brand new cover with foil details, exclusive back matter and more. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Entertaining By Martha Stewart Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It's a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.

The Strength of the Few By James Islington Vis's evolution fuels this much-awaited second installment where epic world-building meets dark secrets and scheming politics… and everything is at stake.

Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts By Margaret Atwood An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It's pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit.

Brigands & Breadknives By Travis Baldree Adventurous and ever-changing is the life of a bookseller — especially when it comes to Fern. Grab your coziest blanket and your favorite tea, we're journeying back to a land of raucous rattkin and goblins galore.

This Way Up: When Maps Go Wrong (And Why It Matters) By Map Men The Map Men have spent years exploring every type of map out there: the old ones, the new ones and even the fake ones. Here, they share everything they've learned in this hilarious debut book.

A Long Winter By Colm Tóibín Available in a standalone edition for the first time, Colm Tóibín's emotional short story on a family in crisis is an engrossing read on the complexity of grief and healing.