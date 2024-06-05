Best Books of the Year (So Far)

At the halfway point of the year, you might be wondering: have I hit my reading goals? How is it already June? Do I need to start my holiday shopping? While we unfortunately can’t stop the world from spinning, we can help you amp up the year’s reading. From spicy romance to cozy fantasy, powerful memoirs to heavy hitting history and spine-tingling horror, the books from the first half of 2024 have shaped up to be total winners. Read on to discover 12 lists we’ve gathered of this year’s best of the best (so far) to keep your shelves stocked and literary appetites satiated. Looking for even more? Check out the other top contenders of the year here. Let’s get started!

Modern Love: 6 Novels That Changed the Way We Think About Relationships ​

Love is in the air here at B&N, and that doesn’t always mean it’s the romantic kind. From novels about coming-of-age when the world tells us we should already be of age, to stories about complicated relationships — familial, romantic and platonic — to books about self-discovery and the complexities of grief, these novels are as big-hearted as books get.

Let it Linger: 4 Works of Literary Fiction We Didn’t Want To End​

This reader is always on the hunt for that perfect novel that ticks every box: vibrant characters, a setting that feels alive, and a story we can’t get out of our heads, no matter how hard we try. Those books — the ones you’d feverishly call all your friends about as soon as finishing the last page — are hard to find, but this lineup is tried and true.

A Moment in Time: 9 Histories From Today’s Heavy Hitters

The best part about history is learning where we came from and where we’re headed. From tales of the triumphant starts of empires to the toppling of same, detailed accounts of pivotal moments and tragic days already cemented in our brains, these books leave us all a bit smarter after reading.

They Write, We Score: 10 Sports Romances We Cheer For

What are some of your favorite tropes? Are you an enemies-to-lovers fan or is forced proximity more your groove? No matter your preference, these sports romances are hard to beat. From scenes that make us giggle to the ones that make us sweat, these books are a perfect ten.

Killer Instincts: 8 Tales of Murder, Mystery, & Mayhem ​

These eight murder mysteries are gripping tales that dare you to solve the twist before our protagonists. You’ll want to break out the conspiracy boards and plan a mystery night with all your besties after reading these.

Horror Rewind: 5 VHS Thrills & Chills

Yelling “Don’t go in there!”, rooting on the “final girls” and shaking our heads at the age old “hey, let’s split up” are just a few of the many reasons we all love classic horror movies and novels. These five books will make you grab a giant bowl of popcorn and keep an eye out for things that go bump in the night.

The Cutting Edge: 8 Spredges We’re Obsessed With

Who doesn’t love a pretty book? These are some of our most eye-catching stenciled and sprayed edges (or spredges, if you will) that will be the star of your bookshelf and the envy of your book club. From fantasy to paranormal romance and literary fiction, we’re so obsessed with these edges.

Time for a Story: 8 Phenomenal Picture Books

One of the best parts of childhood is cracking open a fresh, funny picture book to read with the whole family. From stories about adorable house pets to sweet sentiments on the power of love and adventure, 2024 has already given us a plethora of picture books that kids will look back on as their favorites to read while growing up.

Mystery Solved: 8 Best Young Detectives on the Case​

There’s a sleuth in all of us — no matter our age. From a band of lovable misfits to whimsical worlds in need of young heroes and mysteries that only the cleverest minds can solve, these eight novels are sure to inspire any young detective to close a case of their own.

It’s Good To Be Bad: 5 Cozy Fantasies With an Edge ​

If you’ve scrolled through #BookTok, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the term “cozy fantasy.” Magical realms of incredible world-building and wonder (without the heavy stakes of a high fantasy) make this subgenre a winner year-round.

The Examined Life: 6 Varied and Unforgettable Memoirs

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in someone else’s shoes and see the world a bit differently, memoirs are a fantastic way to start. Heartfelt stories that will make you cry and hard-hitting narratives with witty, wry voices that will make you laugh, these memoirs teach us about the world around us, and even a little bit about ourselves.

Micro to Macro: 7 Science and Nature Titles To Explore​

There’s a whole wide world out there and these science and nature titles are just a slice of what we can go out and experience. Whether you’re wondering what the effects new technology will have on the world, digging for the secrets deep in the sea, or you’re hoping to get familiar with the birds in your own backyard, these titles will resonate with the scientist in all of us.