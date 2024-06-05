Best Books of the Year (So Far)
At the halfway point of the year, you might be wondering: have I hit my reading goals? How is it already June? Do I need to start my holiday shopping? While we unfortunately can’t stop the world from spinning, we can help you amp up the year’s reading. From spicy romance to cozy fantasy, powerful memoirs to heavy hitting history and spine-tingling horror, the books from the first half of 2024 have shaped up to be total winners. Read on to discover 12 lists we’ve gathered of this year’s best of the best (so far) to keep your shelves stocked and literary appetites satiated. Looking for even more? Check out the other top contenders of the year here. Let’s get started!
Modern Love: 6 Novels That Changed the Way We Think About Relationships
Love is in the air here at B&N, and that doesn’t always mean it’s the romantic kind. From novels about coming-of-age when the world tells us we should already be of age, to stories about complicated relationships — familial, romantic and platonic — to books about self-discovery and the complexities of grief, these novels are as big-hearted as books get.
Good Material (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Hardcover
888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel
Hardcover
All Fours
By Miranda July
Hardcover
The Husbands: A Novel
Hardcover
Green Dot: A Novel
Hardcover
You Are Here (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Hardcover
Let it Linger: 4 Works of Literary Fiction We Didn’t Want To End
This reader is always on the hunt for that perfect novel that ticks every box: vibrant characters, a setting that feels alive, and a story we can’t get out of our heads, no matter how hard we try. Those books — the ones you’d feverishly call all your friends about as soon as finishing the last page — are hard to find, but this lineup is tried and true.
Clear: A Novel
By Carys Davies
Hardcover
Wandering Stars: A novel
By Tommy Orange
Hardcover
James: A Novel
Hardcover
Long Island
By Colm Tóibín
Hardcover
A Moment in Time: 9 Histories From Today’s Heavy Hitters
The best part about history is learning where we came from and where we’re headed. From tales of the triumphant starts of empires to the toppling of same, detailed accounts of pivotal moments and tragic days already cemented in our brains, these books leave us all a bit smarter after reading.
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War
By Erik Larson
By Erik Larson
Hardcover
After 1177 B.C.: The Survival of Civilizations
Hardcover
Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present
Hardcover
American Civil Wars: A Continental History, 1850-1873
By Alan Taylor
By Alan Taylor
Hardcover
Burma '44: The Battle That Turned World War II in the East
Hardcover
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
Hardcover
Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space
Hardcover
The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the C.I.A., and the Origins of America's Invasion of Iraq
By Steve Coll
By Steve Coll
Hardcover
They Write, We Score: 10 Sports Romances We Cheer For
What are some of your favorite tropes? Are you an enemies-to-lovers fan or is forced proximity more your groove? No matter your preference, these sports romances are hard to beat. From scenes that make us giggle to the ones that make us sweat, these books are a perfect ten.
Daydream (Maple Hills Series #3)
By Hannah Grace
By Hannah Grace
Paperback
The Game Changer
The Au Pair Affair (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Tessa Bailey
By Tessa Bailey
Paperback
The Dixon Rule (Campus Diaries, #2) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Elle Kennedy
By Elle Kennedy
Paperback
Head Coach & Virgin Territory: A Hellions Hockey Romance Collection
By Lia Riley
By Lia Riley
Paperback
Cross the Line
Paperback
You Should Be So Lucky: A Novel
Paperback
Hearts on Thin Ice: A Novel
Paperback
The Art of Catching Feelings
Paperback
Killer Instincts: 8 Tales of Murder, Mystery, & Mayhem
These eight murder mysteries are gripping tales that dare you to solve the twist before our protagonists. You’ll want to break out the conspiracy boards and plan a mystery night with all your besties after reading these.
Looking for Smoke
By K. A. Cobell
Hardcover
The Reappearance of Rachel Price (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
Two Sides to Every Murder (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
Where Sleeping Girls Lie
Hardcover
The Summer She Went Missing
Paperback
The Wilderness of Girls
Hardcover
The One That Got Away with Murder
By Trish Lundy
By Trish Lundy
Hardcover
Wander in the Dark
By Jumata Emill
Hardcover
Horror Rewind: 5 VHS Thrills & Chills
Yelling “Don’t go in there!”, rooting on the “final girls” and shaking our heads at the age old “hey, let’s split up” are just a few of the many reasons we all love classic horror movies and novels. These five books will make you grab a giant bowl of popcorn and keep an eye out for things that go bump in the night.
Home Is Where the Bodies Are (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jeneva Rose
By Jeneva Rose
How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive: A Novel
Paperback
Horror Movie: A Novel
I Was a Teenage Slasher (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
The House That Horror Built
Paperback
The Cutting Edge: 8 Spredges We’re Obsessed With
Who doesn’t love a pretty book? These are some of our most eye-catching stenciled and sprayed edges (or spredges, if you will) that will be the star of your bookshelf and the envy of your book club. From fantasy to paranormal romance and literary fiction, we’re so obsessed with these edges.
A Fate Inked in Blood: Book One of the Saga of the Unfated
Hardcover
The Night Ends with Fire
By K. X. Song
Hardcover
Real Americans (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Rachel Khong
By Rachel Khong
Hardcover
Five Broken Blades (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Mai Corland
By Mai Corland
Hardcover
Heavenbreaker (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Sara Wolf
By Sara Wolf
Hardcover
Percy Jackson and the Olympians The Lightning Thief Deluxe Collector's Edition
By Rick Riordan
By Rick Riordan
Hardcover
The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Beth Lincoln
Illustrator Claire Powell
Paperback
Time for a Story: 8 Phenomenal Picture Books
One of the best parts of childhood is cracking open a fresh, funny picture book to read with the whole family. From stories about adorable house pets to sweet sentiments on the power of love and adventure, 2024 has already given us a plethora of picture books that kids will look back on as their favorites to read while growing up.
The Truth About the Couch
Adam Rubin
Illustrator Liniers
Hardcover
Don't Trust Cats: Life Lessons from Chip the Dog
Dev Petty
Illustrator Mike Boldt
Hardcover
May You Love and Be Loved: Wishes for Your Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Cleo Wade
By Cleo Wade
Hardcover
While You're Asleep (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Emmy Kastner
Illustrator Emmy Kastner
Hardcover
Buffalo Fluffalo
Bess Kalb
Illustrator Erin Kraan
Hardcover
The Book That Can Read Your Mind
Hardcover
I Lived Inside a Whale (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Xin Li
By Xin Li
Hardcover
Why Not?: A Story about Discovering Our Bright Possibilities
Kobi Yamada
Illustrator Gabriella Barouch
Hardcover
Mystery Solved: 8 Best Young Detectives on the Case
There’s a sleuth in all of us — no matter our age. From a band of lovable misfits to whimsical worlds in need of young heroes and mysteries that only the cleverest minds can solve, these eight novels are sure to inspire any young detective to close a case of their own.
A Royal Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #1)
Lisa Yee
Illustrator Dan Santat
Hardcover
The Secret Library
By Kekla Magoon
Hardcover
The World-Famous Nine
Ben Guterson
Illustrator Kristina Kister
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
By Jordan Lees
The Mystery of Locked Rooms
Hardcover
The Liars Society
Hardcover
Roswell Johnson Saves the World! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Chris Colfer
By Chris Colfer
Hardcover
It’s Good To Be Bad: 5 Cozy Fantasies With an Edge
If you’ve scrolled through #BookTok, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the term “cozy fantasy.” Magical realms of incredible world-building and wonder (without the heavy stakes of a high fantasy) make this subgenre a winner year-round.
How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying
Paperback
Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Where the Dark Stands Still (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
Hardcover
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
Paperback
Someone You Can Build a Nest In
By John Wiswell
Hardcover
The Examined Life: 6 Varied and Unforgettable Memoirs
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live in someone else’s shoes and see the world a bit differently, memoirs are a fantastic way to start. Heartfelt stories that will make you cry and hard-hitting narratives with witty, wry voices that will make you laugh, these memoirs teach us about the world around us, and even a little bit about ourselves.
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
Hardcover
In My Time of Dying: How I Came Face to Face with the Idea of an Afterlife
Hardcover
Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir
By Tessa Hulls
By Tessa Hulls
Hardcover
Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees
Hard
Did I Ever Tell You?: A Memoir
Hardcover
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
Hardcover
Micro to Macro: 7 Science and Nature Titles To Explore
There’s a whole wide world out there and these science and nature titles are just a slice of what we can go out and experience. Whether you’re wondering what the effects new technology will have on the world, digging for the secrets deep in the sea, or you’re hoping to get familiar with the birds in your own backyard, these titles will resonate with the scientist in all of us.
The Singularity Is Nearer: When We Merge with AI
By Ray Kurzweil
Hardcover
Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory's Power to Hold on to What Matters
Hardcover
Amphibious Soul: Finding the Wild in a Tame World
By Craig Foster
Hardcover
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
Hardcover
H Is for Hope: Climate Change from A to Z
Hardcover
Secrets of the Octopus
By Sy Montgomery , Warren K. Carlyle IV
Hardcover
