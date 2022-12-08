Helen Hoang

Helen Hoang writes romances you won’t want to miss, and The Kiss Quotient is the perfect book for people who love women in STEM. It follows Stella Lane, a mathematician who develops algorithms to predict customer purchases, but while her job has provided her with plenty of money, her experience in the dating department is notably lacking — probably not helped by the fact that French kissing has no appeal to her whatsoever. So, she decides she needs practice, which leads her to hire an escort, Michael, to help her learn kissing and more. It’s an excellent read, and if you haven’t read it yet, it deserves a place on your TBR ASAP!