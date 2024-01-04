Required Reading: Dark Academia Edition

By Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

In Stock Online

Paperback $12.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

When shocking secrets are blasted out to students at Niveus Private Academy via an anonymous texter, two students’ lives are turned completely upside down on the cusp of graduation. However, they soon realize that Aces happens to only be targeting Black students — in fact, the only two Black students in the elite private school. This twisty ride of a thriller will leave you reeling as you uncover the disturbing secrets lurking in the dark corners of the school and will linger with you long after the last page.