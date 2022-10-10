Best Fiction Books 2022

Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng has made a name for herself as a bestselling author and with books like this one, it’s no surprise. Timely and stunning, this novel about the bond between a mother and child in a society living in fear, will absolutely embed itself in your heart. Bird has grown up with his father and spent the past three years disavowing his mother and her poems, poems that have been removed from the library for being unpatriotic, after she left when he was nine. Explore the power of art and the legacies we pass on to our children in this newest book from Celeste Ng.