Best Fiction Books 2022
This year has been an amazing year for fiction, and we can’t begin to describe how hard it was to narrow our best fiction books of 2022 list down to only ten titles! These stunning stories are ones that will linger in your mind long after you’ve flipped the final page, so if you’re looking for the perfect gift to give a reader in your life, these ten titles ranging from literary to commercial fiction are great options.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Spanning decades and coasts, Zevin’s epic is expertly crafted and deftly realized. An intelligent novel full of friendship, heartbreak, creativity, and love … an instant classic.
The Night Ship (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
An epic historical novel from Jess Kidd, who weaves an unputdownable tale of friendship and sacrifice, of brutality and forgiveness. Our Exclusive Book Club Edition has stunning teal sprayed edges that match the illuminating and mystical reimagining of a real-life event held within. We’d recommended this read for fans of speculative fiction, fantasy or horror.
The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition)
If you loved Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell is back with Lucrezia’s story, and she’s back with a bang! Set during the Renaissance in Italy, The Marriage Portrait is a dramatic story of resilience and survival that will keep readers on the edge of their seat. As Lucrezia sits for a painting to preserve her image, it becomes clear to her that her survival is dependent on her provision of an heir, and readers will be enthralled by the alliances formed by marriage, her discovery of the man who was supposed to marry her sister, and a court who isn’t thrilled by her presence.
The Passenger
The first part of the two-volume pairing of novels that deals with humanity, grief and consciousness. McCarthy’s first novel since The Road, this is the story of a salvage diver who is ensnared in a conspiracy outside of his control after investigating the wreck of a plane crash. The threads of his life are entwined with those of his sister’s — a brilliant mathematician diagnosed with schizophrenia. This book is an expansive, beautiful and haunting glimpse at life.
Our Missing Hearts
Celeste Ng has made a name for herself as a bestselling author and with books like this one, it’s no surprise. Timely and stunning, this novel about the bond between a mother and child in a society living in fear, will absolutely embed itself in your heart. Bird has grown up with his father and spent the past three years disavowing his mother and her poems, poems that have been removed from the library for being unpatriotic, after she left when he was nine. Explore the power of art and the legacies we pass on to our children in this newest book from Celeste Ng.
Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition)
All’s fair in love and chemistry. It’s 1960s California and there are certain things that women just don’t do. When scientist Elizabeth Zott finds herself the host of a television cooking show, she kicks off a revolution that does more than just challenge the status quo. You will fall in love with the cast of characters in this debut novel that has already been picked up as an Apple TV+ series.
Lessons
Ian McEwan has returned to us with another literary novel filled with an intimate portrayal of a single man’s life as he lives through intense historical moments. Roland Baines’ life was turned upside down at eleven-years-old, and when his wife disappears, he begins to look into his family history for answers that will impact the rest of his life. Powerful and introspective, Lessons is the perfect read for every person wondering how living through “once in a lifetime” events time and time again can impact the lives of individuals.
The Rabbit Hutch
A brilliant new voice in American fiction, Tess Gunty has blazed onto the scene with this dazzling debut. Lyrical prose pairs with the profound in this sublime dive into Midwestern life from an author destined for a storied career.
People Person
If you loved Queenie, then you’ll be ecstatic to know that Candice Carty-Williams is back with a witty story about the impact family has, even when they’re more like strangers than family. Following Dimple Pennington, this vibrant story brings her and her step siblings back together to get to know the absent father they never really knew, bringing a new wave of complexity to her life. This beautiful story about discovering family as an adult will keep readers enthralled with Candice Carty-Williams’ spectacular storytelling abilities!
Now Is Not the Time to Panic
This coming-of-age story features two teenage misfits and their artistic adventures that will have long-term effects on their lives as they become adults. With a biting wit and playful prose, this delightful novel full of young love and the way our actions shape our futures will keep you more than entertained.
