The Best Fiction of 2025

It can be hard to know which books to add to your ever-growing reading list, especially after such a remarkable year of publishing. With so many great options and new worlds to explore, the choices can seem endless. So, we’ve gathered up the best fiction books from 2025 that everyone will keep talking about, both now and for years to come. There are enticing family dramas, sweeping coming-of-age tales and heartwarming stories of self-discovery — find your next favorite today.

Mona's Eyes By Thomas Schlesser

Translator Hildegarde Serle This debut novel from Thomas Schlesser is a vivid exploration of art and beauty through a young girl's museum adventures with her beloved grandfather. Both heartfelt and thought-provoking, this tale stirs the soul and feeds the imagination.

Buckeye (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Patrick Ryan A multigenerational family drama akin to the Pulitzer Prize winners Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout and Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides, this book is destined to join the canon of Great American Novels. Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — Patrick Ryan's intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Harper Lee

Introduction Casey Cep With an introduction from longtime friend and writer Casey Cep, The Land of Sweet Forever is a touching tribute to one of the most remarkable voices in fiction. Our Exclusive Edition also includes newly unearthed historical information on Harper Lee's spectacular life. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you've never seen her before.

The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club) By Ocean Vuong There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this one by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery. This is a novel that sticks with you.

Atmosphere: A Love Story (GMA Book Club Pick) By Taylor Jenkins Reid One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best. Explore a new universe with a beloved author in this captivating novel.

Circle of Days By Ken Follett Ken Follett crafts a historical epic inspired by the mystery of Stonehenge. Overcome with visions of an ambitious monument, a young woman embarks on a mission to unite a divided community in this extraordinary tale of destiny and hope.

What We Can Know: A Novel By Ian McEwan The acclaimed author of Lessons returns with What We Can Know; part love story and part climate fiction, this is a riveting ode to the power of language and community. Perfect for fans of Cormac McCarthy and Margaret Atwood.

Shadow Ticket By Thomas Pynchon A brand-new book from a beloved (and notoriously reclusive) author — his first in over a decade. The world won't stop changing on Hicks McTaggart, a PI whose latest case turns into a full-blown, globe-trotting investigation, taking him from the sprawling Midwest to the streets of Hungary.

The Artist and the Feast By Lucy Steeds Get enamored by the gorgeous, sun-drenched landscapes of 1920s Provence in this deliciously crafted slow-burn romance between a curious journalist and the unexpected artist who emerges from the kitchen.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel By Kiran Desai A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie A beloved and critically acclaimed author returns with a sizzling new story of love and friendship, identity and race. With lyrical prose and an interwoven storyline, this is an enriching and emboldening read.

The Pretender: A Novel By Jo Harkin This imagined account of Lambert Simnel's orchestrated reach for the English throne is an irresistible read for historical and literary fiction fans. Full of heart and brimming with Tudor-era political intrigue, this is the tale of one boy's struggle with identity and the fate that was planned for him.

Twice: A Novel By Mitch Albom Bestselling author Mitch Albom (Tuesdays with Morrie, The Five People You Meet in Heaven) is back with a captivating story of life, commitment, chance and romance.

Audition: A Novel By Katie Kitamura Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura's latest follows one woman's exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

The Correspondent: A Novel By Virginia Evans Who we are with different people is really up to us, and Sybil channels different parts of herself into the letters she writes. A journey of growing older, healing and reluctantly embracing the winds of change, this reflective and funny read is perfect for epistolary fans.

Parallel Lines: A Novel By Edward St. Aubyn Edward St. Aubyn's clever follow-up to his introspective novel, Double Blind, delivers a fascinating mix of vulnerable and philosophical character stories with stream of consciousness writing and deliciously witty prose.

Flashlight: A Novel By Susan Choi A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping, impressive scope.

Kaplan's Plot: A Novel By Jason Diamond Buried secrets. Healing. Reflection. When his business fails, Elijah returns home, where past and present collide and a riveting family mystery unravels. Delving into generational trauma and Chicago's dark history, this is a suspenseful and haunting read.

I, Medusa: A Novel By Ayana Gray A story of power and politics, monster and myth, this is the spellbinding tale of a historically misunderstood figure.

Broken Country (Reese's Book Club) By Clare Leslie Hall A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Both passionate and propulsive, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss, guilt and grief.

The Director: A Novel By Daniel Kehlmann

Translator Ross Benjamin A story about art and morality, big promises and even bigger threats, The Director chronicles the life and work of an infamous man's complicated life in sharp and exacting prose.

Heart the Lover By Lily King

Ghosts of a passionate college love triangle resurface, stirring up Jordan's life decades later. Known for witty and emotionally moving stories that deeply resonate with her fans, Lily King does it again.

A Guardian and a Thief (Oprah's Book Club) By Megha Majumdar

Two families' plights collide in this layered tale of hope and despair. Chasing a dream, one family hopes to relocate from India to Michigan in order to avoid a famine and a climate disaster, but their plans take an unexpected turn — that could cost them everything.

Wild Dark Shore: A Novel By Charlotte McConaghy A future ravaged by disastrous weather, a small town on the brink of collapse and one family at the center of it all. Gripping, visceral and taut, Wild Dark Shore is a complex story about survival, isolation and hope at the end of the world.

Wreck: A Novel By Catherine Newman Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman's witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life's ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.

We'll Prescribe You Another Cat By Syou Ishida

Translator E. Madison Shimoda A new story of self-discovery from Syou Ishida. The Kokoro Clinic is open for business— but only those who really need it can find it. The follow-up to We'll Prescribe You a Cat follows a new group of souls who find solace in a charming group of cats.

Flesh: A Novel By David Szalay Does money talk? Taking several leaps up the socioeconomic ladder, István finally finds himself surrounded by London's elite but at what price? Szalay's poignant writing offers a lens into one teenage boy's brush with trauma that continues to haunt him far into adulthood.