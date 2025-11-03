B&N Reads, Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Gifts for Creative Kids

By BN Editors / November 3, 2025 at 12:00 am

It’s impossible to know what to get the kid who is always crafting, creating and planning their next big project. Luckily, there are so many incredible options out there for every type of creative kid: the builder, the painter, the future engineer and more. Check out the best gifts that creative kids in your life will love.

LEGO Iconic Santa's Delivery Truck 40746

Other Format $19.99

By LEGO Systems Inc.

In Stock Online

Build and explore the North Pole with this iconic delivery truck, perfect for little builders. LEGO inspires creative play as well as imaginative play to enrich the hearts and minds of children. Plus, you can use the train as holiday decor after the build!

Meg the Gingerbread Woman - B&N Exclusive

Other Format $29.99

By The Woobles

In Stock Online

Meet Meg! She is our exclusive holiday Wooble just waiting to come to life. Woobles come with everything you need to make your cozy critter, and this is a perfect way for kids to create and play.

DIY Miniature House Cocoa Shop

Other Format $14.99

By ROBOTIME LLC

In Stock Online

Get crafty with this mini Cocoa Shop kit, perfect for a snow day activity that the whole family can enjoy. With easy assembly directions and whimsical designs, this project is a must for any creative kid.

Jingle Bells Classic Coloring & Doodle Mat

Other Format $24.99

By HeyDoodle

In Stock Online

Doodle on the go with this classic reusable coloring mat featuring a fun and festive holiday theme and washable markers.

Festive Gnome Needle Felting Kit

Other Format $14.99

By Giftcraft

In Stock Online

Kids can craft their own gnome friend with this unique felting kit, perfect for making a woodland pal to frolic through the woods with.

Holiday Village 11x14 Paint by Number Kit

Other Format $32.99

By West Emory

In Stock Online

This cozy paint-by-number kit is a perfect go-to for a cold winter night. Great for gifting, this makes an excellent unwinding activity and can be festive holiday decor when finished.

Santa's Sleigh Automation

Other Format $29.99

By KiwiCo

In Stock Online

Ever wonder how Santa’s sleigh gets around? Learn about cranks, cams and rotary motion while designing a wintry nighttime scene with this hands-on educational kit.

The Thames & Kosmos Planetarium Projector (3L)

Other Format $34.99

By Thames & Kosmos

In Stock Online

Turn any room into a brilliant planetarium with this projector that displays the night sky. Kids will learn the beauty of space in an engaging way, without leaving home.

National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set

Other Format $34.99

By National Geographic

In Stock Online

Kids will learn the wacky wonders of chemistry with this kit, perfect for little scientists.

Elf Breakfast KidDough Play Kit

Other Format $22.99

By Earth Grown KidDoughs

Sensory play, but make it festive! This “Elf Breakfast” is the perfect set for pretend play.

Cuddly Kitten

Other Format $24.99

By A.W. Faber-Castell USA

In Stock Online

For the future fashion designer, this cuddly kitten kit features peel-and-stick stickers so kids can decorate and customize their own unique furry friend.

STMT Journaling Set

Other Format $24.95

By Horizon Group USA

In Stock Online

This journal is the perfect place to capture those moments of inspiration. With cool stickers, funky tape and so much more, this is a great way to let creative minds flourish.

Fashion Workshop with LED Light Pad

Other Format $49.99

By Sycomore

In Stock Online

Kids can easily design outfits just like a real stylist with this incredible fashion workshop. Using the LED light pad, it’s easy to trace and customize trendy looks for creative play.

Portable Bamboo Easel

Other Format $64.99

By Hape

In Stock Online

The best place to create is … anywhere! This portable easel is the perfect tool for an artist-in-training to paint easily on the go, wherever inspiration strikes.

