The Best Gifts for Creative Kids
It’s impossible to know what to get the kid who is always crafting, creating and planning their next big project. Luckily, there are so many incredible options out there for every type of creative kid: the builder, the painter, the future engineer and more. Check out the best gifts that creative kids in your life will love.
Other Format $19.99
LEGO Iconic Santa's Delivery Truck 40746
Build and explore the North Pole with this iconic delivery truck, perfect for little builders. LEGO inspires creative play as well as imaginative play to enrich the hearts and minds of children. Plus, you can use the train as holiday decor after the build!
Other Format $29.99
Meg the Gingerbread Woman – B&N Exclusive
By The Woobles
Meet Meg! She is our exclusive holiday Wooble just waiting to come to life. Woobles come with everything you need to make your cozy critter, and this is a perfect way for kids to create and play.
Other Format $14.99
DIY Miniature House Cocoa Shop
By ROBOTIME LLC
Get crafty with this mini Cocoa Shop kit, perfect for a snow day activity that the whole family can enjoy. With easy assembly directions and whimsical designs, this project is a must for any creative kid.
Other Format $24.99
Jingle Bells Classic Coloring & Doodle Mat
By HeyDoodle
Doodle on the go with this classic reusable coloring mat featuring a fun and festive holiday theme and washable markers.
Other Format $14.99
Festive Gnome Needle Felting Kit
By Giftcraft
Kids can craft their own gnome friend with this unique felting kit, perfect for making a woodland pal to frolic through the woods with.
Other Format $32.99
Holiday Village 11×14 Paint by Number Kit
By West Emory
This cozy paint-by-number kit is a perfect go-to for a cold winter night. Great for gifting, this makes an excellent unwinding activity and can be festive holiday decor when finished.
Other Format $29.99
Santa's Sleigh Automation
By KiwiCo
Ever wonder how Santa’s sleigh gets around? Learn about cranks, cams and rotary motion while designing a wintry nighttime scene with this hands-on educational kit.
Other Format $34.99
The Thames & Kosmos Planetarium Projector (3L)
Turn any room into a brilliant planetarium with this projector that displays the night sky. Kids will learn the beauty of space in an engaging way, without leaving home.
Other Format $34.99
National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set
Kids will learn the wacky wonders of chemistry with this kit, perfect for little scientists.
Other Format $22.99
Elf Breakfast KidDough Play Kit
Other Format $22.99
Sensory play, but make it festive! This “Elf Breakfast” is the perfect set for pretend play.
Sensory play, but make it festive! This “Elf Breakfast” is the perfect set for pretend play.
Other Format $24.99
Cuddly Kitten
For the future fashion designer, this cuddly kitten kit features peel-and-stick stickers so kids can decorate and customize their own unique furry friend.
Other Format $24.95
STMT Journaling Set
This journal is the perfect place to capture those moments of inspiration. With cool stickers, funky tape and so much more, this is a great way to let creative minds flourish.
Other Format $49.99
Fashion Workshop with LED Light Pad
By Sycomore
Kids can easily design outfits just like a real stylist with this incredible fashion workshop. Using the LED light pad, it’s easy to trace and customize trendy looks for creative play.
Other Format $64.99
Portable Bamboo Easel
By Hape
The best place to create is … anywhere! This portable easel is the perfect tool for an artist-in-training to paint easily on the go, wherever inspiration strikes.
