The Best Gifts for Creative Kids

It’s impossible to know what to get the kid who is always crafting, creating and planning their next big project. Luckily, there are so many incredible options out there for every type of creative kid: the builder, the painter, the future engineer and more. Check out the best gifts that creative kids in your life will love.

Other Format $19.99 LEGO Iconic Santa's Delivery Truck 40746 LEGO Iconic Santa's Delivery Truck 40746 By LEGO Systems Inc. In Stock Online Other Format $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Build and explore the North Pole with this iconic delivery truck, perfect for little builders. LEGO inspires creative play as well as imaginative play to enrich the hearts and minds of children. Plus, you can use the train as holiday decor after the build! Build and explore the North Pole with this iconic delivery truck, perfect for little builders. LEGO inspires creative play as well as imaginative play to enrich the hearts and minds of children. Plus, you can use the train as holiday decor after the build!

Other Format $29.99 Meg the Gingerbread Woman – B&N Exclusive Meg the Gingerbread Woman – B&N Exclusive By The Woobles In Stock Online Other Format $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Meet Meg! She is our exclusive holiday Wooble just waiting to come to life. Woobles come with everything you need to make your cozy critter, and this is a perfect way for kids to create and play. Meet Meg! She is our exclusive holiday Wooble just waiting to come to life. Woobles come with everything you need to make your cozy critter, and this is a perfect way for kids to create and play.

Other Format $14.99 DIY Miniature House Cocoa Shop DIY Miniature House Cocoa Shop By ROBOTIME LLC In Stock Online Other Format $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Get crafty with this mini Cocoa Shop kit, perfect for a snow day activity that the whole family can enjoy. With easy assembly directions and whimsical designs, this project is a must for any creative kid. Get crafty with this mini Cocoa Shop kit, perfect for a snow day activity that the whole family can enjoy. With easy assembly directions and whimsical designs, this project is a must for any creative kid.

Other Format $24.99 Jingle Bells Classic Coloring & Doodle Mat Jingle Bells Classic Coloring & Doodle Mat By HeyDoodle In Stock Online Other Format $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Doodle on the go with this classic reusable coloring mat featuring a fun and festive holiday theme and washable markers. Doodle on the go with this classic reusable coloring mat featuring a fun and festive holiday theme and washable markers.

Other Format $14.99 Festive Gnome Needle Felting Kit Festive Gnome Needle Felting Kit By Giftcraft In Stock Online Other Format $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kids can craft their own gnome friend with this unique felting kit, perfect for making a woodland pal to frolic through the woods with. Kids can craft their own gnome friend with this unique felting kit, perfect for making a woodland pal to frolic through the woods with.

Other Format $32.99 Holiday Village 11×14 Paint by Number Kit Holiday Village 11×14 Paint by Number Kit By West Emory In Stock Online Other Format $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This cozy paint-by-number kit is a perfect go-to for a cold winter night. Great for gifting, this makes an excellent unwinding activity and can be festive holiday decor when finished. This cozy paint-by-number kit is a perfect go-to for a cold winter night. Great for gifting, this makes an excellent unwinding activity and can be festive holiday decor when finished.

Other Format $29.99 Santa's Sleigh Automation Santa's Sleigh Automation By KiwiCo In Stock Online Other Format $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ever wonder how Santa’s sleigh gets around? Learn about cranks, cams and rotary motion while designing a wintry nighttime scene with this hands-on educational kit. Ever wonder how Santa’s sleigh gets around? Learn about cranks, cams and rotary motion while designing a wintry nighttime scene with this hands-on educational kit.

Other Format $34.99 The Thames & Kosmos Planetarium Projector (3L) The Thames & Kosmos Planetarium Projector (3L) By Thames & Kosmos In Stock Online Other Format $34.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Turn any room into a brilliant planetarium with this projector that displays the night sky. Kids will learn the beauty of space in an engaging way, without leaving home. Turn any room into a brilliant planetarium with this projector that displays the night sky. Kids will learn the beauty of space in an engaging way, without leaving home.

Other Format $34.99 National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set By National Geographic In Stock Online Other Format $34.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kids will learn the wacky wonders of chemistry with this kit, perfect for little scientists. Kids will learn the wacky wonders of chemistry with this kit, perfect for little scientists.

Other Format $22.99 Elf Breakfast KidDough Play Kit Elf Breakfast KidDough Play Kit By Earth Grown KidDoughs Other Format $22.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sensory play, but make it festive! This “Elf Breakfast” is the perfect set for pretend play. Sensory play, but make it festive! This “Elf Breakfast” is the perfect set for pretend play.

Other Format $24.99 Cuddly Kitten Cuddly Kitten By A.W. Faber-Castell USA In Stock Online Other Format $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For the future fashion designer, this cuddly kitten kit features peel-and-stick stickers so kids can decorate and customize their own unique furry friend. For the future fashion designer, this cuddly kitten kit features peel-and-stick stickers so kids can decorate and customize their own unique furry friend.

Other Format $24.95 STMT Journaling Set STMT Journaling Set By Horizon Group USA In Stock Online Other Format $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This journal is the perfect place to capture those moments of inspiration. With cool stickers, funky tape and so much more, this is a great way to let creative minds flourish. This journal is the perfect place to capture those moments of inspiration. With cool stickers, funky tape and so much more, this is a great way to let creative minds flourish.

Other Format $49.99 Fashion Workshop with LED Light Pad Fashion Workshop with LED Light Pad By Sycomore In Stock Online Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kids can easily design outfits just like a real stylist with this incredible fashion workshop. Using the LED light pad, it’s easy to trace and customize trendy looks for creative play. Kids can easily design outfits just like a real stylist with this incredible fashion workshop. Using the LED light pad, it’s easy to trace and customize trendy looks for creative play.

Other Format $64.99 Portable Bamboo Easel Portable Bamboo Easel By Hape In Stock Online Other Format $64.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The best place to create is … anywhere! This portable easel is the perfect tool for an artist-in-training to paint easily on the go, wherever inspiration strikes. The best place to create is … anywhere! This portable easel is the perfect tool for an artist-in-training to paint easily on the go, wherever inspiration strikes.