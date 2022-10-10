Best History Books 2022

History is doomed to repeat itself if we don’t learn from it, right? History is doomed to repeat itself … oh wait. We already said that. While history can be repetitive, our best history books of 2022 list isn’t, spanning a wide range of time, historical events, and historical figures. For any history buff in your life, prepare to make their holidays with one of these amazing titles to give them a fresh look at history … and don’t make us repeat ourselves.

American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy's Forgotten Crisis
Adam Hochschild
From the legendary historian who wrote To End All Wars comes a groundbreaking reassessment of the overlooked but startlingly resonant period between World War I and the Roaring Twenties. This period, which was threatened by war, pandemic, and violence fueled by battles over race, immigration and labor rights, rattled the foundations of American democracy providing a framework to guide a fractured country even to this day.

And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle
Jon Meacham
Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer, chronicles the life of Abraham Lincoln with his trademark journalist style that is both accessible and engaging. Charting how and why Lincoln confronted secession, threats to democracy and the tragedy of slavery to expand the possibilities of America, this book is unlike any previous Lincoln biography.

The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams
Stacy Schiff
In the pack of well-known founding fathers, Samuel Adams, second cousin to President John Adams, has remained an enigma. In The Revolutionary, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and biographer Stacy Schiff, teases out a captivating, detailed portrait of this historical actor and the Revolution he helped make, revealing the fiery orator, fierce patriot, master of tactics, strategy, and motivation; a pivotal figure, confident in conviction, yet most comfortable behind the curtain. Once again Schiff offers new, exciting perspective on what we thought familiar.

G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century
Beverly Gage
Few names from the 20th Century political landscape are more recognizable than J. Edgar Hoover. Now, decades of research have been compiled in this first major biography in over a quarter of a century of this indomitable figure. Drawing from never-before-seen sources to create this groundbreaking portrait, G-Man is a must-read for Jon Meacham fans and anyone looking to understand historical American figures.

Russia: Revolution and Civil War, 1917-1921
Antony Beevor
Antony Beevor, bestselling author of D-Day, gives a complete picture in a gripping narrative that provides context for the Russian Civil War and how it influenced the course of history and even the events currently unfolding in Ukraine, an epic account that provides depth and scope.

African Founders: How Enslaved People Expanded American Ideals
David Hackett Fischer
From the esteemed author of Paul Revere's Ride and Champlain's Dream, African Founders is a work of extraordinary scope, a nuanced, layered exploration of history and culture, of the invention of racism, and the impacts of African cultures on the early nation

Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis' Fortress Prison
Ben Macintyre
Ben Macintyre, a virtuoso chronicler of WWII and bestselling author of Operation Mincemeat, turns his focus from his more usual intrepid spies to the history of Colditz Castle, the infamous maximum security Nazi prison, and the audacious exploits of its escape-prone Allied denizens. Prisoners of the Castle is a propulsive, almost cinematic read. A bit Great Escape and a dash of Prisoner of Alcatraz!