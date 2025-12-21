The Best Kids Books of January 2026

It’s a new year, which means it’s time for some fun new adventures for little ones. Picture books with adorable critters, vibrant graphic novels filled with fun and friendship and much more are all on deck for this month. Kids of all ages will enjoy these new and upcoming releases to kick off an exciting new year of books – spark that love of reading today.

Hardcover $15.99 Zenguin Zenguin By Danna Smith

Illustrator Sydney Hanson In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Take a deep breath! Penguin is struggling to handle his emotions until a kind whale teaches him the importance of mindfulness in this adorable picture book. Take a deep breath! Penguin is struggling to handle his emotions until a kind whale teaches him the importance of mindfulness in this adorable picture book.

Hardcover $18.99 Alice with a Why Alice with a Why By Anna James

Illustrator Matthew Land In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This retelling of Alice in Wonderland flips the story on its head when Alyce (with a Y) stumbles into Wonderland and finds that the formerly vibrant world has been trapped in a harrowing war — one that she has to put a stop to. This retelling of Alice in Wonderland flips the story on its head when Alyce (with a Y) stumbles into Wonderland and finds that the formerly vibrant world has been trapped in a harrowing war — one that she has to put a stop to.

Paperback $13.99 Unfairies: A Graphic Novel Unfairies: A Graphic Novel By Huw Aaron

Illustrator Huw Aaron In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pip the fairy is not like other fairies: he doesn’t want power, he just wants to hang among the flowers! Pip is sent on an unexpected journey to keep the peace in The Garden, and he learns that maybe, just maybe, he can be a hero too. Pip the fairy is not like other fairies: he doesn’t want power, he just wants to hang among the flowers! Pip is sent on an unexpected journey to keep the peace in The Garden, and he learns that maybe, just maybe, he can be a hero too.

Hardcover $18.99 Crouton: One Cat's Adoption Tale Crouton: One Cat's Adoption Tale By Kristine A. Lombardi In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This heartwarming adoption shows the world through the eyes of Crouton, an adorable kitty waiting to find her new best friend. This heartwarming adoption shows the world through the eyes of Crouton, an adorable kitty waiting to find her new best friend.

Hardcover $17.99 Tractors in Space Tractors in Space By Ross MacKay

Illustrator Alex Willmore In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Prepare for lift off! What’s better than tractors on the ground? Tractors in space! Follow Toby the tractor as he embarks on a new adventure in this silly picture book that explores the solar system. Prepare for lift off! What’s better than tractors on the ground? Tractors in space! Follow Toby the tractor as he embarks on a new adventure in this silly picture book that explores the solar system.

Hardcover $10.99 Pizza and Taco: Go Viral!: (A Graphic Novel) Pizza and Taco: Go Viral!: (A Graphic Novel) By Stephen Shaskan In Stock Online Hardcover $10.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pizza and Taco are back, and this time, the two food friends get a taste of fame after going viral on StewTube. But sometimes, getting likes comes with a price. Pizza and Taco are back, and this time, the two food friends get a taste of fame after going viral on StewTube. But sometimes, getting likes comes with a price.