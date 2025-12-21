The Best Kids Books of January 2026

B&N Reads

It’s a new year, which means it’s time for some fun new adventures for little ones. Picture books with adorable critters, vibrant graphic novels filled with fun and friendship and much more are all on deck for this month.  Kids of all ages will enjoy these new and upcoming releases to kick off an exciting new year of books – spark that love of reading today.

Your Truck: (A Board Book with Minimalist Illustrations That Explores Ownership, Imagination, and Perspective)

By Jon Klassen
Illustrator Jon Klassen

Little ones can explore a truck in Jon Klassen’s signature minimalist art style that engages and inspires children with meaningful but straightforward art.

Happy Birthday, Wonderful You!: Encouraging Imaginative Play and Social Skills (Ms. Rachel): Includes 25 Stickers

By Ms. Rachel
Illustrator Monique Dong

It’s time to celebrate! Join Ms. Rachel, Bean and more friends in this vibrant storybook that celebrates birthdays, parties and, most importantly, togetherness.

Zenguin

By Danna Smith
Illustrator Sydney Hanson

Take a deep breath! Penguin is struggling to handle his emotions until a kind whale teaches him the importance of mindfulness in this adorable picture book.

Sweet Valley Twins: Three's a Crowd: (A Graphic Novel)

By Francine Pascal
Illustrator Claudia Aguirre
Adapted by Nicole Andelfinger

The Sweet Valley Twins have been spending time with their new friend Mary a lot lately, but they soon suspect that there might be another reason she is always hanging around their house in this fun coming-of-age graphic novel.

Alice with a Why

By Anna James
Illustrator Matthew Land

This retelling of Alice in Wonderland flips the story on its head when Alyce (with a Y) stumbles into Wonderland and finds that the formerly vibrant world has been trapped in a harrowing war — one that she has to put a stop to.

Unfairies: A Graphic Novel

By Huw Aaron
Illustrator Huw Aaron

Pip the fairy is not like other fairies: he doesn’t want power, he just wants to hang among the flowers! Pip is sent on an unexpected journey to keep the peace in The Garden, and he learns that maybe, just maybe, he can be a hero too.

Crouton: One Cat's Adoption Tale

By Kristine A. Lombardi

This heartwarming adoption shows the world through the eyes of Crouton, an adorable kitty waiting to find her new best friend.

Tractors in Space

By Ross MacKay
Illustrator Alex Willmore

Prepare for lift off! What’s better than tractors on the ground? Tractors in space! Follow Toby the tractor as he embarks on a new adventure in this silly picture book that explores the solar system.

Pizza and Taco: Go Viral!: (A Graphic Novel)

By Stephen Shaskan

Pizza and Taco are back, and this time, the two food friends get a taste of fame after going viral on StewTube. But sometimes, getting likes comes with a price.

Basket Ball: The Story of the All-American Game

By Kadir Nelson
Illustrator Kadir Nelson

Learn the history and master the game. With profiles of legendary icons plus inspirational quotes, this illustrated history is perfect for budding basketball fans.

