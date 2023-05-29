13 Best Books to Read During Pride Month

By T. Kingfisher

Let this cover of What Moves the Dead explode your eyes and brains. And to assure you, the read lives up to the cover. If you like Edgar Allen Poe, horror, or speculative fiction, then this retelling of Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” is the spooky summer read you won’t want to miss. Alex, a retired soldier, races to the remote countryside of Ruritania where he finds possessed wildlife, creepy fungal growths, and their childhood friend on her deathbed. A must-read, What Moves the Dead will keep you on the edge of your seat and make you think twice before heading into the woods. We guarantee a one-sitting read that will make you back slowly away from fast approaching hares. Be careful not to tumble as the descent is fast, deep and scary.