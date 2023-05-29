19 Must-Read LGBTQIA+ YA Books to Read During Pride Month

By Becky Albertalli

Becky Albertalli has brought us beloved books like Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, and Imogen, Obviously is certain to capture the hearts of her readers. When the World’s Greatest Ally, Imogen, goes to visit her best friend (and newly out) Lili on her college campus, she discovers that Lili’s told all her friends that they used to date. As Imogen goes along with the lie and gets to know one of Lili’s friends, she starts to question whether she really is all that straight. A striking story of identity exploration and change, Albertalli’s latest novel is full of humor and compassion that is sure to resonate with many readers.