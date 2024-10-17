Best Entertainment Memoirs of 2024
Stories of happiness and love, grief and anxiety (celebrities, they’re just like us!) from some of our culture’s biggest names. Whether you’re hoping for a peek behind the curtain of your favorite musician’s methods or hunting for a glimpse of an actor’s life in Hollywood, it’s all here. These are the best entertainment memoirs of 2024.
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
Cher: The Memoir, Part One
By Cher
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, tracing from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic and incredible.
Hardcover
$27.00
$32.00
From Here to the Great Unknown (Oprah's Book Club)
From Here to the Great Unknown (Oprah's Book Club)
By Lisa Marie Presley , Riley Keough
Hardcover
$27.00
$32.00
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like being the only child of a legend, take it from Lisa Marie Presley in her own words. Alongside her own daughter, this is Lisa’s story, straight from the source.
Hardcover
$45.00
$55.00
Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Elton John
Hardcover
$45.00
$55.00
Elton John’s songs have been — and will be — the soundtrack for millions of lives around the world. A must-have gift for fans new and old.
Hardcover
$27.00
$32.00
The Silver Snarling Trumpet: The Birth of the Grateful Dead-The Lost Manuscript of Robert Hunter
The Silver Snarling Trumpet: The Birth of the Grateful Dead-The Lost Manuscript of Robert Hunter
By
Robert Hunter
Foreword by John Mayer
Introduction Dennis McNally
Afterword Brigid Meier
Hardcover
$27.00
$32.00
The untold origin story of the iconic band, told through the lens of its iconic visionary. If you love hearing straight from the source, look no further, and bonus points if you’re a Deadhead.
Hardcover
$27.00
$32.00
Brothers
Brothers
Hardcover
$27.00
$32.00
From the iconic rock band comes a deeply personal tell-all that surpasses the bounds of rock history. This is the story of family, fame and brotherhood, told by Alex van Halen.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Over the Influence: A Memoir
Over the Influence: A Memoir
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Compiling a career of this magnitude into a singular book is no easy feat, but JoJo Levesque does that and more, delivering needed inspiration to the weary artists out there.
Hardcover
$24.99
$27.99
Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music
Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music
Hardcover
$24.99
$27.99
An unprecedented look into the life of Taylor Swift, told by the only journalist close enough to tell it. This is a must-have for any Swifties looking for the next great insight into her stardom.
Hardcover $32.00
The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography
The Name of This Band Is R.E.M.: A Biography
Hardcover $32.00
R.E.M created a sound that drove music through the 80s and 90s — and set the stage for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. This insightful and detailed tour through the band’s evolution is a delight for fans.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
Cocaine and Rhinestones: A History of George Jones and Tammy Wynette
Cocaine and Rhinestones: A History of George Jones and Tammy Wynette
By
Tyler Mahan Coe
Illustrator Wayne White
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
“Stand By Your Man” was more than a song — it was a cultural phenomenon. This illustrated book is a terrific gift for fans of Tammy and George and country music history.
Hardcover $29.99
Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs
Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs
Hardcover $29.99
You already have the soundtrack for this gorgeous, giftable retrospective as unforgettable as the songs themselves.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
Sonny Boy: A Memoir
Sonny Boy: A Memoir
By Al Pacino
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
Al Pacino’s life is massive in scope — from Michael Corleone to Tony Montana. Here he takes on the task of telling it all, from the origin of his inspiration to the man he is now.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
From Under the Truck: A Memoir
From Under the Truck: A Memoir
By Josh Brolin
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
It was a role in No Country for Old Men in 2007 that rebooted Josh Brolin’s career; here he takes fans behind the scenes of the ups and downs, the mistakes and the misfires of his life and acclaimed career.
Hardcover
$23.99
$28.99
Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me
Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me
Hardcover
$23.99
$28.99
EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award) winner Whoopi Goldberg turns her boundless talents to the page with a beautiful tribute to family, childhood and a very special mother-daughter relationship.
Hardcover
$22.99
$27.99
Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative
Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative
By Keke Palmer
Hardcover
$22.99
$27.99
Even the most casual fan of Keke Palmer will find resonance in her deeply personal story detailing her journey not just to the spotlight, but to self-assurance.
Hardcover
$24.99
$29.99
You Never Know: A Memoir
You Never Know: A Memoir
By Tom Selleck , Ellis Henican
Hardcover
$24.99
$29.99
Get to know Tom Selleck from the man himself, finally here to tell his complete story. From his rise to stardom to what was going on behind the scenes, this is everything you ever wanted to know about the man behind the mustache.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
What's Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service
What's Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service
By
Melissa Fitzgerald
,
Mary McCormack
Foreword by Aaron Sorkin
Introduction Allison Janney
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
The hit Aaron Sorkin show The West Wing made a lasting impact, and this book takes you into the cogs of the machine, with episode commentary, cast interviews and so much more.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far
Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far
By
Eric Roberts
Editor Sam Kashner
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Bandying with both the good and bad sides of superstardom, Eric Roberts delivers an honest life story, taking fans through a relatable journey full of triumphs and pitfalls.
Hardcover
$23.99
$28.99
The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir
The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir
By
Kelly Bishop
Foreword by Amy Sherman-Palladino
Hardcover
$23.99
$28.99
Sing along with us: where you lead, I will follow. This is a witty and warm look at the life and legacy of a Hollywood star and the show that made her everyone’s pesky, loving grandmother.
Hardcover
$21.99
$26.99
Witches Run Amok: The Oral History of Disney's Hocus Pocus
Witches Run Amok: The Oral History of Disney's Hocus Pocus
Hardcover
$21.99
$26.99
If you count Hocus Pocus among your favorite Halloween movies, then trick-or-treat yourself to this ode to the spooky classic. It’s got all the behind-the-scenes content, photos and interviews to warm your witchy little heart.
Hardcover
$23.99
$28.99
Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!)
Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!)
Hardcover
$23.99
$28.99
Fans of One Tree Hill won’t be able to put down this WILD story of success and failure, love and self-acceptance.
