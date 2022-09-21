Our Most Anticipated New Book Releases of October 2022
We blinked and boom! October’s here! While you might be putting out decorations for Spooky Season, we’re putting out our Most Anticipated Reads for the month. These books are all amazing reads that we cannot stop talking about, and if you’re ready for a break in decorating, they mark the best books to curl up on the couch with one of these spectacular October releases.
It Starts with Us: A Novel
In Stock Online
If every ending has a new beginning then here’s what you’ve been waiting for. In this exciting follow up to It Ends With Us, readers will be thrilled to get to hear from Atlas’s side of the story, just two years after the events of the epilogue of the beloved story. Alternating between Lily’s and Atlas’s perspective, get ready for yet another incredibly emotional read from Colleen Hoover.
Bad Girl Reputation: An Avalon Bay Novel
In Stock Online
A return to Avalon Bay, no matter the circumstances, proves that one CAN go home again. And sometimes, it’s better the second time. A story of second chances, passion, and fighting for what you want, Bad Girl Reputation will keep readers swooning in this second chance romance!
Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition
In Stock Online
Now in a brand new hardcover collector’s edition, fans of Casey McQuiston will be thrilled to find one of their favorites with illustrated endpapers, a new chapter in Henry’s POV, and more! This swoon-worthy rom-com debut adds a little diplomacy to the mix! Every love story needs a little conflict and Casey McQuiston puts two heads of state at odds with each other. Of course, all this nation-building shows us the proper way to fall in love. See why this is one of our all-time favorite rom-com recommendations!
Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
It’s easy to see why millions of fans continue to fall in love with Smythe’s original Eisner-nominated webcomic Lore Olympus. With a bold and vibrant palette, this brilliantly crafted work brings all the romance and drama of the gods. Persephone and Hades’ relationship tango keeps us squealing in anticipation, even if we know its fate.
The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
All your favorite medeians are back, and the stakes couldn’t be higher! This follow-up to The Atlas Six is sexy, smart, and brilliantly written. With its cinematic setting and compelling characters you love to love, hate, and lust after, this dark academia sensation is impossible to put down!
Our Missing Hearts
In Stock Online
Celeste Ng has made a name for herself as a bestselling author and with books like this one, it’s no surprise. Timely and stunning, this novel about the bond between a mother and child in a society living in fear, will absolutely embed itself in your heart. Bird has grown up with his father and spent the past three years disavowing his mother and her poems, poems that have been removed from the library for being unpatriotic, after she left when he was nine. Explore the power of art and the legacies we pass on to our children in this newest book from Celeste Ng. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Our Missing Hearts with Celeste Ng.
The Passenger
In Stock Online
The first part of the two-volume pairing of novels that deals with humanity, grief and consciousness. McCarthy’s first novel since The Road, this is the story of a salvage diver who is ensnared in a conspiracy outside of his control after investigating the wreck of a plane crash. The threads of his life are entwined with those of his sister’s — a brilliant mathematician diagnosed with schizophrenia. This book is an expansive, beautiful and haunting glimpse at life.
Demon Copperhead: A Novel
In Stock Online
Barbara Kingsolver has returned, and this time, we’re headed to the mountains of southern Appalachia in this twist on David Copperfield. This story will keep readers hooked as it explores many of the same themes of Charles Dickens’ novel, but this read, while paying tribute, is still fresh and thought-provoking in its own right.
No Longer Human
In Stock Online
No Longer Human is a beautifully crafted novel that tells the story of a man who feels disconnected from those around him, ostracized by society. With a fresh voice that doesn’t hold back, Dazai perfectly captures the wonders — and cruelty — of the human experience.
Malice House
In Stock Online
Knock, Knock, don’t be afraid to open the door for this haunted house horror. A spooky season read with horror books at its core, paired with an artist daughter cleaning out her author father’s home, a cast of characters out to get her, and monsters hiding in the woods — yes, you read that right, monsters. So, when you’re looking to add a fast-paced, gripping horror to your TBR, look no further.
A Dowry of Blood
In Stock Online
A self-published sensation in the UK makes its way to our shores. Have a look-see at #adowryofblood and #dowryofblood. Then feast your eyes and imagination on this gorgeous horror novel for fans of Dracula.
Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard
In Stock Online
Known around the world as the big screen embodiment of Harry Potter’s wizarding nemesis, Tom Felton offers his legions of fans a candid and witty account of life in the wizarding world. Recounting the friendships and trials of fame, Tom will #always be a fan favorite.
Making a Scene
In Stock Online
Through raw, hilarious, and relatable stories, Constance fearlessly shares her experiences of growing up in suburban Virginia, scraping by as a struggling actor, falling in love again and again, and confronting her identity and self-worth. This charming and candid memoir with have you laughing and crying and holding your breath. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Making a Scene with Constance Wu.
Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman
In Stock Online
Alan Rickman gifts us one last project — 25 years in the making. The beloved and dearly missed actor and activist offers readers a revealing look into his most personal musings on acting, politics and life in his thoughtful and beautifully written diaries.
Working Girls: Trixie and Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood
In Stock Online
Trixie Mattel and Katya’s debut, Working Girls: Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Professional Womanhood, took us by surprise. They perform as exceptional as authors as they did on RuPaul’s Drag Race. What better way to follow up a successful and fun debut than with ANOTHER. From all ‘round fabulous etiquette tips in the first book to the ins and outs of getting (and keeping) your ideal working gig, we could all use a little WWTM&KD, right? RIGHT!
Inside Bridgerton
In Stock Online
This smart, saucy, and OFFICIAL behind-the-scenes look at Bridgerton is an absolute must-own for all fans of the addictive Netflix Regency drama. Featuring exclusive material from co-creators Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on the creative world-building process from page to screen with gorgeous full-color images throughout.
Inciting Joy: Essays
In Stock Online
We’ve always been fans of poets bearing witness to the heavy that surrounds us each day. It’s their economy of words that cuts to the chase of what weighs on our hearts. Ross Gay returns to the essay format to let us know that joy is needed now. He also reminds us, it’s never gone anywhere. But still, this is a book for this moment. A beautiful manual for the heart. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Inciting Joy with Ross Gay.
The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams
In Stock Online
In the pack of well-known founding fathers, Samuel Adams, second cousin to President John Adams, has remained an enigma. In The Revolutionary, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and biographer Stacy Schiff, teases out a captivating, detailed portrait of this historical actor and the Revolution he helped make, revealing the fiery orator, fierce patriot, master of tactics, strategy, and motivation; a pivotal figure, confident in conviction, yet most comfortable behind the curtain. Once again Schiff offers new, exciting perspective on what we thought familiar.
Bruce Catton: The Army of the Potomac Trilogy (LOA #359): Mr. Lincoln's Army / Glory Road / A Stillness at Appomattox
In Stock Online
Hallelujah! Bruce Catton’s Army of the Potomac trilogy is at last fully restored to print in a beautiful new edition, and it is indeed a reason for celebration. Soaring, powerful, and eloquent, this masterwork classic marries a dramatic voice to with keen scholarship and “brings home” the Civil War like few others have. Whether a deeply passionate Civil War nerd or simply curious and looking for good place to start, you must, must, must pick this one up.
Cabinet of Curiosities: Over 1,000 Curated Stickers from the Fascinating Collections of the Smithsonian
In Stock Online
The 1,000 images used in this collection of stickers are drawn from a wide range of objects, drawings, photographs and other ephemera, all from our nation’s extraordinary attic, the Smithsonian Institute. While it’s hard to pick a favorite, we love the striking photos from the mineral and gem collection.
The 1,000 images used in this collection of stickers are drawn from a wide range of objects, drawings, photographs and other ephemera, all from our nation’s extraordinary attic, the Smithsonian Institute. While it’s hard to pick a favorite, we love the striking photos from the mineral and gem collection.