Our Most Anticipated Books of July 2023
Grab your favorite drink from our café, pick up these books, and get ready for a phenomenal month of great reads. With new books from favorite authors and scintillating debuts, our most anticipated books this July are the perfect additions to shelves, TBR piles and vacation reading.
Hardcover
$23.20
$29.00
Crook Manifesto: A Novel
Crook Manifesto: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.20
$29.00
Colson Whitehead returns with the darkly funny and unforgettable next installment of his Harlem saga, bringing readers to 1970s New York. Crime is at an all-time high and the city is on the brink of bankruptcy, Ray Carney is trying to stay on the straight-and-narrow, Pepper picks up a side gig doing security on for a Blaxploitation movie shoot—and well, you don’t want us to spoil one of this summer’s most anticipated reads from the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys.
Colson Whitehead returns with the darkly funny and unforgettable next installment of his Harlem saga, bringing readers to 1970s New York. Crime is at an all-time high and the city is on the brink of bankruptcy, Ray Carney is trying to stay on the straight-and-narrow, Pepper picks up a side gig doing security on for a Blaxploitation movie shoot—and well, you don’t want us to spoil one of this summer’s most anticipated reads from the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys.
Hardcover
$25.23
$29.00
Somebody's Fool: A novel
Somebody's Fool: A novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.23
$29.00
Full of heart, wisdom and humor, the latest from Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Russo will delight fans of Nobody’s Fool and Everybody’s Fool. Readers will revel in small town life once again, when Russo returns to his beloved characters. As a neighboring town starts annexing North Bath, its citizens grapple with legacy, fractured relationships and grief. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Richard Russo to discuss Somebody’s Fool.
Full of heart, wisdom and humor, the latest from Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Russo will delight fans of Nobody’s Fool and Everybody’s Fool. Readers will revel in small town life once again, when Russo returns to his beloved characters. As a neighboring town starts annexing North Bath, its citizens grapple with legacy, fractured relationships and grief. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Richard Russo to discuss Somebody’s Fool.
Hardcover
$26.10
$30.00
The Librarianist: A Novel
The Librarianist: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$30.00
A story celebrating the extraordinary in the ordinary, The Librarianist is a study of one introverted man and the complexities of his life. When a retired librarian volunteers at a senior center, he starts to build a community, and an unexpected brush with the past reveals more about our buttoned-up protagonist. The perfect blend of wry humor and melancholy, DeWitt has penned a bittersweet tale about this retired librarian. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Patrick DeWitt to discuss The Librarianist.
A story celebrating the extraordinary in the ordinary, The Librarianist is a study of one introverted man and the complexities of his life. When a retired librarian volunteers at a senior center, he starts to build a community, and an unexpected brush with the past reveals more about our buttoned-up protagonist. The perfect blend of wry humor and melancholy, DeWitt has penned a bittersweet tale about this retired librarian. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Patrick DeWitt to discuss The Librarianist.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Kala: A Novel
Kala: A Novel
By Colin Walsh
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Our booksellers are already abuzz over this literary thriller set on the coast of Ireland. Three friends reunite fifteen years after one of their own disappears and find their homecoming rocked by the discovery of human remains in the nearby woods and two more missing girls. As the three are forced to reckon with the past, they start to untwine the present. Perfect for fans of Tana French, Kala is a riveting tale of corruption and connection. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Colin Walsh to discuss Kala.
Our booksellers are already abuzz over this literary thriller set on the coast of Ireland. Three friends reunite fifteen years after one of their own disappears and find their homecoming rocked by the discovery of human remains in the nearby woods and two more missing girls. As the three are forced to reckon with the past, they start to untwine the present. Perfect for fans of Tana French, Kala is a riveting tale of corruption and connection. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Colin Walsh to discuss Kala.
Paperback
$16.52
$18.99
The Paris Agent: A gripping tale of family secrets
The Paris Agent: A gripping tale of family secrets
By Kelly Rimmer
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.52
$18.99
Kelly Rimmer’s novels are remarkable sagas, and her latest book blends historical fiction and mystery in a web of courageous women. When her father’s memory issues about his time as a British operative lead Charlotte to search for answers, she meets Chloe and Fleur — two fearless spies with a connection to her dad. As she seeks answers, she stumbles upon a double agent and uncovers a revelation from the final days of the war that will leave you stunned.
Kelly Rimmer’s novels are remarkable sagas, and her latest book blends historical fiction and mystery in a web of courageous women. When her father’s memory issues about his time as a British operative lead Charlotte to search for answers, she meets Chloe and Fleur — two fearless spies with a connection to her dad. As she seeks answers, she stumbles upon a double agent and uncovers a revelation from the final days of the war that will leave you stunned.
Hardcover
$26.10
$30.00
The Housekeepers: A Novel
The Housekeepers: A Novel
By Alex Hay
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$30.00
Lock away your valuables and put your security measures in place. When a housekeeper raised by con artists and thieves is unexpectedly dismissed from her position, she recruits a group of women to help her exact revenge, using a costume ball as cover. A daring debut that is perfect for fans of Portrait of a Thief and Ocean’s 8, The Housekeepers is a mischievous tale that will leave you cheering for this rag-tag team of thieves.
Lock away your valuables and put your security measures in place. When a housekeeper raised by con artists and thieves is unexpectedly dismissed from her position, she recruits a group of women to help her exact revenge, using a costume ball as cover. A daring debut that is perfect for fans of Portrait of a Thief and Ocean’s 8, The Housekeepers is a mischievous tale that will leave you cheering for this rag-tag team of thieves.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
Prom Mom: A Novel
Prom Mom: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
We have quite the promposal for you — Laura Lippman returns with a tension-filled story that will be your newest obsession. Amber has spent her entire adulthood trying to escape the hometown where she’s known for being the girl who allegedly killed her baby on prom night. After she’s brought back to the city, she realizes she might have a second chance—but old habits die hard, and her date is hard to stay away from. Prom Mom is a fast-paced, provocative story that will keep you dancing… er, reading… through the night.
We have quite the promposal for you — Laura Lippman returns with a tension-filled story that will be your newest obsession. Amber has spent her entire adulthood trying to escape the hometown where she’s known for being the girl who allegedly killed her baby on prom night. After she’s brought back to the city, she realizes she might have a second chance—but old habits die hard, and her date is hard to stay away from. Prom Mom is a fast-paced, provocative story that will keep you dancing… er, reading… through the night.
Hardcover
$24.36
$28.00
Burn the Negative
Burn the Negative
By Josh Winning
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.36
$28.00
Scream your hearts out, Horror fans — Josh Winning’s newest novel has lots of nods to your favorite movies and is perfect for anyone who loves books by Grady Hendrix and Riley Sager. A former actress of a cursed horror movie arrives in L.A. to cover its remake as a journalist, and things immediately go awry. As the body count rises among the cast and crew (just like it did in her movie), she finds herself on the run, and trying to end the curse once and for all. Certain to send shivers down your spine, Burn the Negative is a fast-paced slasher that will leave you reaching for the popcorn and double checking that your doors are locked.
Scream your hearts out, Horror fans — Josh Winning’s newest novel has lots of nods to your favorite movies and is perfect for anyone who loves books by Grady Hendrix and Riley Sager. A former actress of a cursed horror movie arrives in L.A. to cover its remake as a journalist, and things immediately go awry. As the body count rises among the cast and crew (just like it did in her movie), she finds herself on the run, and trying to end the curse once and for all. Certain to send shivers down your spine, Burn the Negative is a fast-paced slasher that will leave you reaching for the popcorn and double checking that your doors are locked.
Paperback
$14.79
$17.00
Business or Pleasure
Business or Pleasure
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.79
$17.00
Rachel Lynn Solomon’s steamy romcom about an actor and his ghostwriter will leave you swooning—and blushing. After an incredibly awkward hookup, Chandler discovers that her next project is for the C-list actor she hadn’t recognized the night before. As they work together While travelling across the country to work on the book, Chandler promises to school him on the art of pleasure. A perfect balance of sexy and sweet, Business or Pleasure is a must-read for fans of Rosie Danan’s The Roommate.
Rachel Lynn Solomon’s steamy romcom about an actor and his ghostwriter will leave you swooning—and blushing. After an incredibly awkward hookup, Chandler discovers that her next project is for the C-list actor she hadn’t recognized the night before. As they work together While travelling across the country to work on the book, Chandler promises to school him on the art of pleasure. A perfect balance of sexy and sweet, Business or Pleasure is a must-read for fans of Rosie Danan’s The Roommate.
Hardcover
$25.23
$29.00
The Carnivale of Curiosities
The Carnivale of Curiosities
By Amiee Gibbs
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.23
$29.00
For fans of The Night Circus comes The Carnivale of Curiosities, a sparkling story that will sweep you off your feet. A notorious man makes a proposition with a side of blackmail, and Aurelius Ashe — the proprietor of the Carnivale of Curiosities — simply can’t refuse. As the star attraction catches the eye of the man’s beautiful charge, the lives of everyone involved in the spectacle are threatened. An unforgettable debut of star-crossed lovers, jealousy and murder, Amiee Gibbs weaves a mesmerizing tale of found family.
For fans of The Night Circus comes The Carnivale of Curiosities, a sparkling story that will sweep you off your feet. A notorious man makes a proposition with a side of blackmail, and Aurelius Ashe — the proprietor of the Carnivale of Curiosities — simply can’t refuse. As the star attraction catches the eye of the man’s beautiful charge, the lives of everyone involved in the spectacle are threatened. An unforgettable debut of star-crossed lovers, jealousy and murder, Amiee Gibbs weaves a mesmerizing tale of found family.
Paperback
$16.52
$18.99
The Jasad Heir
The Jasad Heir
By Sara Hashem
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.52
$18.99
An atmospheric fantasy debut, The Jasad Heir weaves together magic, danger and an enemies-to-lovers romance that is perfect for fans of The Stardust Thief. Ten years after the kingdom of Jasad was burned and its magic outlawed, its heir remains in hiding. But when a misstep requires her to make a deal with the heir of an enemy kingdom, the heir of Jasad must forge her own way forward with her life on the line. Sara Hashem has written a page-turner that will leave you wanting more… and don’t worry, there will be more!
An atmospheric fantasy debut, The Jasad Heir weaves together magic, danger and an enemies-to-lovers romance that is perfect for fans of The Stardust Thief. Ten years after the kingdom of Jasad was burned and its magic outlawed, its heir remains in hiding. But when a misstep requires her to make a deal with the heir of an enemy kingdom, the heir of Jasad must forge her own way forward with her life on the line. Sara Hashem has written a page-turner that will leave you wanting more… and don’t worry, there will be more!
Hardcover
$25.49
$29.99
Wolfsong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #1)
Wolfsong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #1)
By TJ Klune
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.49
$29.99
The first of four B&N Exclusives for the Green Creek series, this romantic fantasy kicks off the series with a story of family, loyalty, betrayal and tragedy. When the Bennett family moves next door to sixteen-year-old Ox, he’s immediately drawn to them and their secret — they’re a family of shapeshifters that can change into wolves at will. TJ Klune brings his signature warmth to this series, and Wolfsong will spark you to preorder the next book in the series, Ravensong, as soon as you finish it. Our exclusive editions include a story that will span each book in the series as well as designed endpapers and foil stamping.
The first of four B&N Exclusives for the Green Creek series, this romantic fantasy kicks off the series with a story of family, loyalty, betrayal and tragedy. When the Bennett family moves next door to sixteen-year-old Ox, he’s immediately drawn to them and their secret — they’re a family of shapeshifters that can change into wolves at will. TJ Klune brings his signature warmth to this series, and Wolfsong will spark you to preorder the next book in the series, Ravensong, as soon as you finish it. Our exclusive editions include a story that will span each book in the series as well as designed endpapers and foil stamping.
Hardcover
$24.64
$28.99
Immortal Longings (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Immortal Longings (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Chloe Gong
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.64
$28.99
Chloe Gong steps into the adult fantasy realm with Immortal Longings, a tale inspired by Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra. Calla and Anton strike an alliance with each other while participating in a deadly set of games, but as things heat up, their differing goals send everything into question. A fiery adult debut, this book is a must have for fans of R.F. Kuang and Leigh Bardugo, and our exclusive edition provides a guide to the kingdom of Talin and stunning endpapers.
Chloe Gong steps into the adult fantasy realm with Immortal Longings, a tale inspired by Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra. Calla and Anton strike an alliance with each other while participating in a deadly set of games, but as things heat up, their differing goals send everything into question. A fiery adult debut, this book is a must have for fans of R.F. Kuang and Leigh Bardugo, and our exclusive edition provides a guide to the kingdom of Talin and stunning endpapers.
Hardcover
$24.99
$30.00
Light Bringer (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Red Rising Series)
Light Bringer (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Red Rising Series)
By Pierce Brown
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$30.00
The new, breakneck installment of Pierce Brown’s Red Rising series is here with our exclusive mini fold-out poster, and it’s one you won’t be able to put down. The Reaper and Darrow are the same person, and while one is a legend, the other is a husband, father, friend. After the dark age, the world no longer needs the Reaper, they need Darrow for hope, for victory, for light. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Pierce Brown to discuss Light Bringer.
The new, breakneck installment of Pierce Brown’s Red Rising series is here with our exclusive mini fold-out poster, and it’s one you won’t be able to put down. The Reaper and Darrow are the same person, and while one is a legend, the other is a husband, father, friend. After the dark age, the world no longer needs the Reaper, they need Darrow for hope, for victory, for light. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Pierce Brown to discuss Light Bringer.
Hardcover
$36.00
$45.00
Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS
Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS
By BTS , Myeongseok Kang
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$36.00
$45.00
It might still be Yet To Come but this memoir from BTS is certain to be a MIC Drop. Co-written by members of the group and journalist Myeongseok Kang, this 544-page book contains exclusive photographs and releases on BTS ARMY’s anniversary. Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS makes a Dynamite pre-order, so Go Go add it to your cart now!
It might still be Yet To Come but this memoir from BTS is certain to be a MIC Drop. Co-written by members of the group and journalist Myeongseok Kang, this 544-page book contains exclusive photographs and releases on BTS ARMY’s anniversary. Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS makes a Dynamite pre-order, so Go Go add it to your cart now!
Hardcover
$30.45
$35.00
President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier
President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier
By CW Goodyear
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.45
$35.00
Like the best novels, C. W. Goodyear’s debut biography keeps the same narrative pace as fiction while following the entire life of James Garfield from his impoverished childhood to his assassination. Meticulously researched and eloquently told, this explores how his life and values helped reform American politics during a pivotal period of history. Discover the life of a man whose death is often the main topic of conversation in this comprehensive book perfect for fans of Walter Isaacson and Edmund Morris.
Like the best novels, C. W. Goodyear’s debut biography keeps the same narrative pace as fiction while following the entire life of James Garfield from his impoverished childhood to his assassination. Meticulously researched and eloquently told, this explores how his life and values helped reform American politics during a pivotal period of history. Discover the life of a man whose death is often the main topic of conversation in this comprehensive book perfect for fans of Walter Isaacson and Edmund Morris.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The Last Tree: A Seed of Hope
The Last Tree: A Seed of Hope
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Anyone who loved The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse and Together will be delighted by Luke Adam Hakwer’s newest book. A tale of a world without trees, this fable follows a young bibliophile whose imagination draws her into a world full of nature’s beauty and power. Her adventures help her bring new life into her surroundings, and this celebration of the environment — and depiction of its fragility — is enhanced by Hawker’s stunning illustrations.
Anyone who loved The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse and Together will be delighted by Luke Adam Hakwer’s newest book. A tale of a world without trees, this fable follows a young bibliophile whose imagination draws her into a world full of nature’s beauty and power. Her adventures help her bring new life into her surroundings, and this celebration of the environment — and depiction of its fragility — is enhanced by Hawker’s stunning illustrations.
Hardcover
$28.27
$32.50
The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial
The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial
By David Lipsky
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.27
$32.50
A deeply researched book about the prevalence of anti-science sentiment, The Parrot and the Igloo captures the American history and perception on climate change. David Lipsky unfolds the narrative by deftly shifting between inventors, scientists and those who lied about the science to the public, exposing how climate denial has grown to be what it is today. Sharp and poignant, this book is a must-read for anyone looking to understand how we got to where we are. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with David Lipsky to discuss The Parrot and The Igloo.
A deeply researched book about the prevalence of anti-science sentiment, The Parrot and the Igloo captures the American history and perception on climate change. David Lipsky unfolds the narrative by deftly shifting between inventors, scientists and those who lied about the science to the public, exposing how climate denial has grown to be what it is today. Sharp and poignant, this book is a must-read for anyone looking to understand how we got to where we are. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with David Lipsky to discuss The Parrot and The Igloo.