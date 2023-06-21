Our Most Anticipated Books of July 2023

By Josh Winning

Scream your hearts out, Horror fans — Josh Winning’s newest novel has lots of nods to your favorite movies and is perfect for anyone who loves books by Grady Hendrix and Riley Sager. A former actress of a cursed horror movie arrives in L.A. to cover its remake as a journalist, and things immediately go awry. As the body count rises among the cast and crew (just like it did in her movie), she finds herself on the run, and trying to end the curse once and for all. Certain to send shivers down your spine, Burn the Negative is a fast-paced slasher that will leave you reaching for the popcorn and double checking that your doors are locked.