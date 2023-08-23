Our Most Anticipated Books of September 2023

By V. E. Schwab

V. E. Schwab (The Invisible Life of Addie Larue) returns to the Shades of Magic Series with an all-new installment. Return to old friends and meet new enemies while the fate of four worlds hangs in the balance, pick up our exclusive edition for a short story about a pair of mercenaries who try to kill each other between jobs, and then tune into our Poured Over podcast with V. E. Schwab next month.